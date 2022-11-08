BROCTON — For the Portville girls volleyball team, adversity struck both on and off the court.
While the three other teams competing in the Class C and D state qualifiers had bus rides of between 20 and 40 minutes, the Panthers were made to trek an hour and 40 minutes to defend their crossover crown. More than that, they were given the late (8 o’clock) match, and when the ‘D’ contest went long, they had to wait an extra hour to take the floor, not making the first serve until after 9 p.m.
And then there was the contest itself.
In Set 2, Portville was dealt a blow when one of its top players, Samantha Steadman, collided with the Panthers’ other middle hitter, causing her an ankle injury. Portville managed to close out the set without Steadman, 26-24, but by the time she returned in the third set, the nerves had set in, along with the deficit, and Portville couldn’t quite overcome it, dropping just its first set — of the SIXTY it had played — of the season.
In that moment, it was probably difficult to remember that even the powerhouse Panthers can face their share of hardship. After all, they had won all 19 of their matches since claiming last year’s state title, each one via sweep, and only five times all year had an opponent come within even seven points of them.
Here, then, was its first true gut-check moment. And how did it handle such a scenario? … With as dominant an effort as it’s displayed all fall.
Ava Haynes recorded a double-double of 14 kills and 14 digs, also posting six aces, and Portville cruised to a 25-9 fourth-set victory en route to 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-9 triumph over November rival Eden in the Section 6 Class C state qualifier on Monday night at Brocton High School.
The Panthers (20-0) secured their fifth-straight trip (excluding 2020) to the Far West Regional, beating the Raiders’ in the crossover each year along the way. They’ll now look to reach the states for the fifth time in as many years and the seventh time since 2014.
Despite experiencing its first setback of the year, coach Kelly Unverdorben didn’t have to say a whole lot between the third and fourth sets. Yes, this was 18-1 Eden, itself a Western New York power which boasted junior setter Ashley Ballou, already a University of Connecticut commit, and had just proven that the Panthers were human.
She merely had to remind her team who it was.
“Those were my words,” Unverdorben said. “I said, ‘hey, it’s okay, we are Portville volleyball, we gotta play like Portville volleyball, and let’s get this done. You guys have the upperhand right now, you only need to pull off one more (set), they need to pull off two. Just go out there and do your thing and enjoy the moment and have fun.’
“And then I think they did relax a little bit.”
Mia Rhinehart, whom Unverdorben referred to as “our little freshman,” provided the needed spark, serving up seven straight points with an ace to stake Portville to a 7-0 lead in Set 4. Rhinehart finished with 10 digs. And the Panthers never looked back from there.
“And then of course the pressure starts to get to the other team, and as soon you get to about 17, you can see the breakdowns on the other side and the tears,” Unverdorben said. “It breaks your heart; whether it’s your own players or somebody else’s, your heart just breaks for them. I know the feeling; I’ve been on both sides of it many times.”
Tori Unverdorben, Portville’s senior all-state captain, had another standout showing, leading the defense with 25 digs to go with 11 kills. Lillian Bentley notched 12 kills, Jill Stebbins handed out 42 assists and Steadman still finished with eight kills and a pair of blocks.
After barely getting by in Set 2, and with Steadman sidelined and receiving treatment, the elder Unverdorben could see “the tables turn with nerves a little bit.” The Panthers fell behind 4-0 in Set 3, a rarity. They had to turn to younger players in a big moment. Then too, Eden, the perennial Class C1 titleist, was playing for its playoff life.
“And they’re a great team,” Unverdorben said.
“You could tell the kids were a little bit upset, shook up,” she went on. “Between them being worried about (Steadman) and concerned, the doubt starts to sink in a little bit. ‘Can we do this without her?’ It’s like, ‘yes, you can do this FOR her.’
Portville hung in long enough to give itself a chance in the third set. And with Steadman having returned with a wrapped ankle and its first loss adding more fuel to its fire, it was its typically dominant self in the fourth set.
The Panthers will now turn to the Far West Regional, where, on Friday at 4 p.m. in Hamburg, they’ll take on LeRoy, whom they dispatched last year with relative ease (25-9, 25-12, 25-18) on their way to states. Portville has reached this point (and beyond) so many times in the last nine years now, that it’s almost made it seem like a foregone conclusion, some menial task.
Unverdorben, however, can attest that this is far from the case.
“They’ve worked really hard,” she emphasized. “ … So hard that sometimes they do make it look easy, and then people think it’s easy, but it really isn’t. Nobody really knows what they’ve done behind the doors to make it happen. They deserve everything (that all of the preceding standout Portville teams) have gotten.”
Of the challenge with LeRoy, a five-set winner over Midlakes in the Section 5 Class C crossover — against whom a seventh ticket to the New York State finals since 2014 can be punched — Unverdorben’s message again was simple:
“Do your thing that you’ve worked so hard all year to do,” she said. “And enjoy and have fun doing it.”
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 3, Gow School 0
SOUTH WALES — Marci Hutter had 13 service points (10 aces) and two kills as New Life Christian swept Gow School, 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 last Friday.
Ariyanah Bluntt added 22 service points (4 aces) for New Life (5-4).
Anavey Vigil paced Gow with five service points.