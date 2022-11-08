Portville (1)

The Portville volleyball team shook off its first loss in a set this season in dominant fashion, winning Set 4, 25-9, en route to a 3-1 triumph over Eden in the Section 6 Class C state qualifier on Monday night in Brocton. With the win, the Panthers punched their ticket to the Far West Regional for the fifth-straight year where the state playoffs have been held.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

BROCTON — For the Portville girls volleyball team, adversity struck both on and off the court.

While the three other teams competing in the Class C and D state qualifiers had bus rides of between 20 and 40 minutes, the Panthers were made to trek an hour and 40 minutes to defend their crossover crown. More than that, they were given the late (8 o’clock) match, and when the ‘D’ contest went long, they had to wait an extra hour to take the floor, not making the first serve until after 9 p.m.

