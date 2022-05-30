JAMESTOWN — For a year, it burned at the Portville baseball team.
The Panthers’ dream 2021 season ended on a sour note: a 4-2 loss to Gowanda on their home field in the Section 6 Class C championship game last June. The season would have ended on that date either way, due to the cancellation of last year’s state tournament, but the loss bothered Portville ever since.
But on Sunday night, against the same opponent, the Panthers achieved its goal of redemption, beating the same team that ended their season a year ago and winning a sectional title. Perhaps no player in the Portville dugout had more motivation than the one who took the mound and made the victory possible, senior left-hander Maxx Yehl.
Yehl threw a nearly spotless complete-game shutout, striking out 15 batters in a 9-0 win over Gowanda at Jamestown’s Russell E. Diethrick Park to win the Section 6 Class C championship.
“I just set my mindset three days ago, in all honesty,” Yehl said. “I knew what I wanted to do, I knew anything was possible. I prepared perfectly just like I wanted to and I went out there and did it for my team, did it for myself.”
A future Big 12 pitcher, committed to West Virginia, Yehl couldn’t throw in last year’s championship due to another commitment.
“It was really hard to not throw that game,” he said. “I had a really big event the day after; I was a junior but it still felt like I gave up for the town, in all honesty. It was very sad, but to come back this year and do bigger and better things and redeem myself really means everything for me.”
MIKE MATZ’S team fixated on retribution throughout the season.
“I remember walking into practice the first day and saying, ‘you know what, that Gowanda game, I still get frustrated when I think about it,’” Matz said. “Now, we’re not done, but this is kind of like we’ve slain that demon in strong fashion. And (I’m) happy for the kids. I said it after the last game, we’ve got a bunch of people from Portville who are here, these are moments that they’ll remember forever. That’s part of what it’s about.”
Yehl’s dominant performance hardly surprised Matz.
“We give out a Player of the Game helmet … that’s his 11th one of the season,” he said. “So that’s about what we would expect. I also think that our team feels better when he’s on the mound. There’s a little more spring in the step, you feel a little more confident. In addition to his tremendous talent, he adds something from a mental side as well.”
FOR TWO innings, Gowanda’s John Ondus held up his end of the pitcher’s duel, nearly matching Yehl’s six strikeouts with five. But Portville broke through with four runs in the third, starting with Michael Cole, who was hit by a pitch, then stole second base. Just like in Thursday’s semifinal victory over Silver Creek, when he scored the tying run to force extra innings, Cole’s speed forced Gowanda into two errors as he rounded third to plate the first run.
Later in the third, Portville put five straight runners on base, all with two outs: another hit batter, two walks and RBI hits by Luke Petruzzi (two RBI) and Mario Pascucci to take a 4-0 lead.
Portville added at least a run in each of the next three innings. Ryan Stillman hit a two-run double in the fifth and Yehl had his own two-run double in the sixth.
Petruzzi hit 2-for-4 with two RBI, Cole scored twice with three stolen bases and Luke Petryszak marked two runs. Yehl carried a no-hitter into the sixth, when Gowanda’s Blake Herman landed a bloop single into short right field. Ondus followed with a single the next at-bat, but Yehl kept both at bay to continue the shutout.
“It didn’t bother me at all,” Yehl said of losing the no-hitter. “I knew I had a great defense behind me. Anybody can swing the bat and make contact; it happens, it’s baseball, it’s a crazy sport … but I kept my head up and got us out of that inning.”
GOWANDA COACH Tim Smith knew his team likely wouldn’t get many chances to score and needed to take advantage of them.
“That was our plan coming in, to try and get a couple guys on base and disrupt things and see if we could be able to scratch across a run or two to try and get a lead,” he said. “Didn’t happen.
“(It’s) obviously tough competition, that’s one thing you’re not going to face too often in Class C or really anywhere. Hat’s off to Maxx, to Mike, for this team and we wish them all the best.”
There’s not much teams can do, Smith said, to prepare for a left-hander with the kind of 90-mile-an-hour power Yehl has.
“He’s a talented kid. What it is … is you don’t see it enough,” Smith said. “If you see guys that are lefties throwing 90 consistently, it’s a different story. We’re still in Western New York and guys like that come around once in a generation and unfortunately we ran into him today and he got the best of us.”
While Portville has further goals in the state tournament, this win “means everything” to the team, Yehl said.
“We’ve been working for this since the last game of last year,” he said. “That was the mindset. We stayed after practices, we’ve been working our butts off. We knew for those two seniors that didn’t have the opportunity to get the blue patch last year that we were doing it for them.”
Bound for the Far West Regional this Saturday at Monroe Community College, Portville has the benefit of rest for its arms, waiting for Section 5 to determine its state qualifier this week.
“This is great for everyone, but this is just a stepping stone,” Yehl said. “We have a lot we can do. We know that we’re good enough to run for the state title, so that’s what we’re going to go for. This is just a bunch of smiles, tomorrow we’re all serious again, back on the field, 110%.”