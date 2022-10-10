PORTVILLE — The Portville football team spread the ball around Friday night as six different Panthers found the end zone in a 42-0 defeat of Cattaraugus-Little Valley.

Kaidon Holcomb had the longest play of the night, a 60-yard touchdown run for the Panthers’ first score, his only rushing attempt in the win. Holcomb, Maxx DeYoe, Zander Keim, Kyran Johnson and Caiden Zollinger all had rushing touchdowns, with Zollinger taking a carry for 53 yards. Deyoe had a team-high 76 yards on 11 carries. Aiden Defazio caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Luke Petryszak, who was 1-for-1 while Drew Langdon was 2-for-2 for 27 yards.

