PORTVILLE — The Portville football team spread the ball around Friday night as six different Panthers found the end zone in a 42-0 defeat of Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Kaidon Holcomb had the longest play of the night, a 60-yard touchdown run for the Panthers’ first score, his only rushing attempt in the win. Holcomb, Maxx DeYoe, Zander Keim, Kyran Johnson and Caiden Zollinger all had rushing touchdowns, with Zollinger taking a carry for 53 yards. Deyoe had a team-high 76 yards on 11 carries. Aiden Defazio caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Luke Petryszak, who was 1-for-1 while Drew Langdon was 2-for-2 for 27 yards.
Portville coach Josh Brooks hoped this game would give him an opportunity to let some second and third-stringers get playing time and it proved to be exactly that. He pulled Holcomb after his first carry went for a touchdown, then after the following series, he pulled Petryszak after he threw a touchdown on his first pass.
The rest of the game provided some firsts for players who don’t usually get the shine on offense.
“We got a senior, Kyran Johnson, his first ever carry was a five-yard touchdown run,” Brooks said. “He's a lineman, so he's really worked hard and done a lot of great things for us so it was nice to have him be rewarded for that. And then Caiden Zollinger had our last score. He's a senior, doesn't play a whole lot of offense, he can play pretty much any position we need him to, but he's such a force defensively. And Maxx Deyoe, that was his first varsity touchdown of his career, he's a sophomore. Defazio caught the touchdown early from Petryszak, that was his first score, he's a freshman. So it was pretty cool.”
Portville outgained CLV 247-47 in the running game, racking up 13.7 yards per carry on 18 attempts.
Zollinger made seven tackles and Parker Dornan had 3.5 tackles to lead the Panthers’ defense.
The Panthers improved to 5-1 (4-1 in Section 6 Class D) with a league trip to play Gowanda/Pine Valley on deck before a showdown with undefeated defending sectional champion Randolph in Week 8. Brooks isn’t looking past Gowanda toward that big finale, but is encouraged by his team’s improved health as the season nears an end.
“We're starting to get healthy again,” Brooks said. “Kaidon only carried the ball once, but he looked explosive again, and he hasn't had that explosiveness in three or four weeks now. It's nice to see him getting back to normal and Petryszak came in, he sat out against (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), only played the two series Friday night, but his ankle is much improved. He's looking a lot better. So if we can end the season healthy, that will put us in a good spot come playoff time.”
FRIDAY
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Randolph 35, Wilson 14
RANDOLPH — Randolph senior running back Xander Hind made two big races to the end zone, from 67 and 74 yards out, both in the first quarter to put the Cardinals ahead early.
Hind had 217 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries (19.7 yards per) to pace the first-place Cardinals (6-0, 5-0).
Quarterback Carson Conley completed his only two passing attempts for touchdowns, a 7-yard play to Jaiden Huntington and a 59-yard pass to Owen Nelson. Payton Slade also had a touchdown run.
After the Cardinals took a 35-0 halftime lead, Wilson scored twice in the fourth quarter, an Ethan Lackner run and a Conner Ernest pass to Andrew Ensminger.
SECTION 5 CLASS D2
Alexander 41, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 7
CUBA — Dominic Bello’s 10-yard run in the fourth quarter was the lone score for Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (1-4).
Alexander quarterback attempted just five passes but all three of his completions went for touchdowns. Alexander had six different touchdown scorers: three through the air and three in the running game. The victors held a 286-111 advantage in total offense including 219-72 rushing.
Bello also made a team-high eight tackles, including one for loss.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 23, South Park 6
YORKSHIRE — Devin Matuszak helped stake Pioneer to a 10-0 lead and the Panthers rode another staunch defensive effort to a big bounce-back victory.
Matuszak made a 24-yard field goal to give Pioneer (4-2) a 3-0 advantage at halftime and caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cole Rhodus to make it 10-0 going into the fourth quarter. The Panthers then scored two TDs in the fourth to pull away — on a 24-yard Nate Bull interception return and a 29-yard run from Kyle Stover.
Stover finished with 67 yards on 18 carries while logging an interception and five passes defensed on the other side. Logan Halladay and Dakota Krygier both had eight tackles, including three for losses, while notching two and three sacks, respectively.
Pioneer held one of the top passing offenses in Western New York to 18-of-43 through the air for 180 yards and two interceptions and didn't surrender a TD until the final stages. In doing so, it bounced back from consecutive losses with a non-league victory over a South Park team that entered the night 4-1 and ranked No. 8 in the Western New York Large School poll.
"I'm so proud of those kids," Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said of his team. "We had constant pressure all night long. The DBs held up very well against one of the top receiving teams I've ever seen (in my years of) coaching.
"Their QB was good and fast; he was awesome. The kids really really played great, sound defense. When (South Park) got behind, we just kept putting the pressure on."
