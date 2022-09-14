RANDOLPH — A 1-0 deficit at halftime didn’t faze J.J. McIntosh’s Portville boys soccer team.
Instead, the Panthers grabbed possession of the second half of Thursday’s CCAA Div. III East match against Randolph and finally found two goals in the game’s final 20 minutes. Michael Cole tied the Cardinals at 1-1 before Mario Pascucci sent the game-winner into the net with 4:30 left as Portville rallied for a 2-1 victory.
“I kind of had the feeling that instead of hanging their head that we went down, they kind of rallied around the fact that we were down and put in a better effort,” McIntosh said. “I think that they got better as the game went on. I thought by the last 15, maybe 20 minutes of the game, the times that they had their attack was really in transition and I thought that we were doing a better job of holding the ball and creating some chances. And in doing so we ended up scoring two goals.
“Both goals came from just scrums in front of the goal where we kind of outworked them to get a foot on it.”
Cooper Freeman scored the lone goal for Randolph (4-2, 2-1) in the Cardinals’ first league loss. Freeman’s free kick, on a set piece in the half’s final 10 seconds, gave Randolph the lead going into halftime.
Kyle Senn made two saves for Randolph.
Chris Austin earned the win in net for Portville.
“He had a nice shot that kind of dipped underneath the crossbar and Chris just couldn't get to it in time,” McIntosh said. “But besides that I thought he was quick off his line, he took a lot of crosses away and for a kid who's not normally a goalie, doesn't get a ton of time in the field as it is, to be able to step in and play goalie for us these last two games has really been crucial.”
CCAA DIVISION I WEST
Jamestown 1, Olean 0
JAMESTOWN — Olean put six shots on goal, but Jamestown goalkeeper Evan Sharp stopped them all to deny the Huskies a chance at their first win.
Lincoln Carpenter’s goal with 14 minutes remaining in the game finally put Jamestown ahead.
“He just kind of ran through everybody and shot it,” OHS coach Jim Charles said.
Olean goalie Josh Gardner made five saves. Olean is still seeking its first win as it now falls to 0-7 (0-3 league).
“It’s just the little things,’ OHS coach Jim Charles said. “There’s so many little things that you have to do in order to perform well. But we’re a young team, just keep at it. We’ll get better tomorrow.
“Little things, little things, little things: that’s all it is.”
Allegany-Limestone 11, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Eric Spring sparked the Allegany-Limestone offense with a huge night, scoring or assisting on nine of his team’s 11 goals.
Spring scored five goals and assisted on four more.
Anthony DeCapua earned a shutout, making two saves for Allegany-Limestone.
Also for the Gators, Zander Parsons and Tyler Slocum had two goals each and Luke Griffin and CJ Ellison scored one each. Zach Luce made two assists while Spencer Chamberlain and Ellison had one assist each.
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Ellicottville 7, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Sam Edwards and Cameron Mendell each scored two goals, with Edwards also marking three assists to spark Ellicottville (4-1-1, 3-0).
Bryan Grundy, William Benatovich and Owen Doherty also had one goal each for the Eagles. EJ Doherty and Aiden Harrington each marked an assist.
Evan Bauer made four saves for an Ellicottville shutout.
Ashton Clark-Sanford made eight saves for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-5, 0-3).