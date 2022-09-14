RANDOLPH — A 1-0 deficit at halftime didn’t faze J.J. McIntosh’s Portville boys soccer team.

Instead, the Panthers grabbed possession of the second half of Thursday’s CCAA Div. III East match against Randolph and finally found two goals in the game’s final 20 minutes. Michael Cole tied the Cardinals at 1-1 before Mario Pascucci sent the game-winner into the net with 4:30 left as Portville rallied for a 2-1 victory.

