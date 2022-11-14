Four members of the Portville girls soccer team earned spots on the CCAA East division’s first-team all-star list, leading all schools after the Panthers went undefeated to capture the title.
Senior midfielder Teagan Kosinski, junior forward Meghan Lyle, eighth grade forward Grace Gariepy and junior forward Olivia Dean all made the division’s first-team list, comprising four of the 13 spots. Portville went 12-0 in CCAA East play and finished 14-3-1 overall, making the Section 6 Class C semifinal.
Ellicottville and Randolph had three first-team all-stars each, while Salamanca had two and Cattaraugus-Little Valley had one.
Senior forward Alysa Williams, junior forward Audrey Hurlburt and junior midfielder Brooke Butler all made the first-team for the Eagles, who went 10-2 in the division and 12-7 overall, winning their second consecutive Section 6 Class D championship.
For Randolph (9-6, 8-4), senior forward/midfielder Kyra Pence, sophomore midfielder Quinn Pence and freshman defender/midfielder Gianna Bowles made the first-team list. Senior midfielder/forward Mariah Downey and sophomore defender Summer Downey both made the first team for Salamanca (8-9, 5-7) while senior defender/midfielder Olivia Seiflein made the first team for CLV (7-9, 4-8).
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone was among three teams to earn division-best three CCAA West I first-team all-stars, a strong showing for a Gators team that went 10-7-3 this year and finished third in the division at 7-4-1.
Sophomore midfielder Addie Fisher, senior midfielder Janie Missel and sophomore forward Cait Kellogg all made the first-team list for A-L, which made the sectional final for the first time since 2019. Co-division champions Fredonia and Jamestown both had three first-teamers as well.
Olean also had two first-team West I all-stars: sophomore goalkeeper Emma Edwards and senior forward Jez Fayson.
A-L won the League Sportsmanship Award.