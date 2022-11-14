Portville (2) (1)

Portville’s Olivia Dean (22), pictured here battling with Ellicottville’s Addison John during a league game on Sept. 29, was one of four Panthers named to the CCAA East girls soccer all-star team, alongside Teagan Kosinski, Grace Gariepy and Meghan Lyle.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

Four members of the Portville girls soccer team earned spots on the CCAA East division’s first-team all-star list, leading all schools after the Panthers went undefeated to capture the title.

Senior midfielder Teagan Kosinski, junior forward Meghan Lyle, eighth grade forward Grace Gariepy and junior forward Olivia Dean all made the division’s first-team list, comprising four of the 13 spots. Portville went 12-0 in CCAA East play and finished 14-3-1 overall, making the Section 6 Class C semifinal.

