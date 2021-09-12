BUFFALO — The Portville football team took its stout defense on the road, shutting out Bishop Timon St. Jude on Saturday.
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0) scored rushing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters to pull ahead in a 14-0 non-league win over Timon.
Portville got its first score from Zander Keim in the second, a 1-yard run. Kaedon Holcomb scored to give the Panthers a two-score lead on a 7-yard run in the fourth. Holcomb led the Panthers in rushing, taking 21 carries for 86 yards, while Keim had six carries for 40 yards.
Portville quarterback Luke Petryszak was 5-of-12 in the passing game for 60 yards. Keim had three catches for 34 yards and Holcomb had two for 26.
Portville held Timon to just 29 total yards on 45 plays, including negative rushing yards (-25 on 27 attempts). Portville had five sacks (two for Kyran Johnson, one each for Caiden Zollinger, Keim and Gavin Recktenwald), six tackles for loss and two turnovers: an interception and a fumble recovery.
FRIDAY SECTION 5 CLASS B SOUTH Pioneer 21, East Aurora/Holland 14
EAST AURORA — Jack Buncy logged 28 carries for 206 yards and Brody Hopkins threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another to spark Pioneer to another workman-like victory.
Tied at 7 after three quarters, Pioneer took control on a 1-yard TD plunge from Hopkins and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hopkins to Xavier McClure. The Panthers had tied it at 7 on an 18-yard TD pass from Hopkins to Kyle Stover in the second quarter. Logan Ellis recorded eight tackles, including two for loss, Scott Davis had seven stops and Walker Bekiel had a big interception for the Pioneer defense.
The Panthers surrendered a touchdown to East Aurora/Holland on the opening drive of the game. After driving deep into EA territory late in the contest, they coughed up a fumble, which the Blue Devils returned 90 yards to pull to within one possession. In between, however, they dictated much of the action, holding a 331-144 advantage in total yards, including a 282-129 edge on the ground, totaling 13 first downs to EA’s seven and running 55 plays to 34.
Pioneer has won eight straight regular season games since 2019 and an impressive 22 of the last 23 since 2017.
“We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said of the opening and closing minutes. “We made entirely too many mental mistakes that kind of cost us. But we showed some resiliency; we definitely started to wear them down (as the game went on).”
Of Buncy’s effort, he added, “It was a real workhorse effort. He got a lot of tough yards on the ground.”
SECTION 5 CLASS D
Bolivar-Richburg 49, Cuba-Rushford 8
CUBA — Bolivar-Richburg scored early and often while winning its fourth-straight Hyphen Bowl.
The Wolverines rushed 43 times for 325 yards and limited the Rebels to 112 total yards, all on the ground, while picking up their first win of the 2021 fall season. B-R jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and added three more second-quarter scores to bring a commanding 35-0 lead into halftime.
The Wolverines have taken the last four rivalry matchups against C-R by an average margin of 34-7, The Rebels’ last win came in the 2017 season.