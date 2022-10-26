WEST SENECA — There was still 18 minutes left in the Section 6 Class C semifinal boys soccer match between Portville (13-3-1) and Wilson (9-8-1) Wednesday night at West Seneca East High School when Panthers forward Michael Cole tucked a rebound past Lakemen keeper Jake Austin. But Cole knew right then and there that he had fired his team through to the sectional final.
“After I kicked it, I knew it was going in,” Cole said. “I instantly told myself ‘we’re gonna make it, we’re gonna go to sectional finals.’”
His prediction ultimately proved correct as Portville held on to win 1-0 amid rainy and windy conditions. Aiding the weather in keeping the score low was the discipline of each team. Neither side was willing to give an inch for most of the game, making Cole’s opportunity all the more crucial.
The play actually started with senior Joe Randolph taking a shot from the right side from about 10 yards out. Austin made the save initially but couldn’t hang onto the ball. Cole pounced on the best opportunity the Panthers had all night to score the difference maker. Luckily, Portville Coach JJ McIntosh had prepared his team for this exact scenario.
“The goal itself was just kind of one of those scrums that was going to be there,” McIntosh said. “We practiced trying to put a diagonal ball in through their five or six guys that they have inside the 18. It was a low, hard shot that came out. We crashed the net and got the rebound. It was a hustle goal for a team that hustles.”
Although Portville and Wilson had not matched up and are located about as far apart as two schools in the same section can be, the Panthers knew what to expect after watching film on the Lakemen this week. Wilson excelled all season at taking away space from the opposing attack and that was certainly the case Wednesday night.
However, Portville was just as successful in limiting chances. The Lakemen had two real chances two score through the match – the first came about 8:30 into the game when Wilson forward Keegan Herrmann got free and rung a shot off the crossbar. The other came with about 8:30 left in the game when junior forward Blake Simpson got off a clean shot, but missed wide right.
“They stay compact within the defensive end pretty well,” McIntosh said. “We knew they were going to break on us and they could attack with two or three kids and create some space. But I thought my guys did a pretty good job of being able to step to the ball, keeping everyone forward.
The win was the ninth in a row for a young Portville team that only a year ago graduated a large and accomplished class of 12 seniors.
“I’m proud of these guys,” McIntosh said. “We’re a team of kids that a lot of people probably didn’t think would go as far as we have this year, based on the fact that we graduated 12 kids. These kids are kind of peaking at the right moment, and I hope we can keep it up.”
The quick turnaround is a testament to the growth the program has seen in the past decade-plus. When McIntosh took over as coach 13 years ago, the school hadn’t fielded a boys soccer team in two years. Now, they’re one win away from a championship.
“It’s hard to imagine,” McIntosh said. “We literally when I started didn’t have a soccer team. We started back and had a good, young group when we started and then we fell on some hard times. For me, obviously, being the coach of this program for the last 13 years, it would mean the world. It would mean so much to these boys who have worked so hard year-round. I just hope we show up and play and give it our best effort. That’s all you can ask for.”
Portville has never won a sectional title in boys’ soccer. The Panthers will have a chance to change that Monday night when they take on Holland at 5 p.m. at West Seneca East High School. To say the players are motivated to deliver the school a championship would be an understatement.
“It’s been my dream to go to the sectional championship,” Cole said. “We don’t have a banner so obviously I’m looking for a banner at the end of this.”