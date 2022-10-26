Cole

Portville’s Michael Cole (right) scored the game-winning goal to lift Portville to a 1-0 victory over Wilson in a Section 6 Class C semifinal Wednesday night in West Seneca.

 Times Herald file photo

WEST SENECA — There was still 18 minutes left in the Section 6 Class C semifinal boys soccer match between Portville (13-3-1) and Wilson (9-8-1) Wednesday night at West Seneca East High School when Panthers forward Michael Cole tucked a rebound past Lakemen keeper Jake Austin. But Cole knew right then and there that he had fired his team through to the sectional final.

“After I kicked it, I knew it was going in,” Cole said. “I instantly told myself ‘we’re gonna make it, we’re gonna go to sectional finals.’”

