PORTVILLE — At this point, it’s become expected.
A year ago, the Portville and Franklinville boys basketball teams played three heart-stopping, one-possession games, with the Panthers taking each — 51-50 in the Joe DeCerbo Memorial consolation and by counts of 42-40 and 45-44 in league play.
And so it was, quite amazingly, on Friday.
Maxx Yehl had another strong outing with 16 points and 15 rebounds as Portville hung on top its nicknamesake, 46-45, in another nail-biter of a matchup. Joe Long registered 13 points while Luke Petruzzi pulled down seven rebounds for PCS.
In this one, the maroon-and-white Panthers (2-2, 1-1) held a little bit of a cushion throughout. It took fending off a late Franklinville rally to secure a fourth-straight one-score win in the series.
“We had an eight-point lead and they’d bleed it down to four,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “We definitely gave them opportunities at the end. We’d get fouled, miss free throws, then we’d foul and they’d make free throws. They got a last-second shot, it bounced around the rim and they got the rebound, but didn’t get it off again before time expired.”
Logan Frank had 19 points and nine rebounds while Blake Frank racked up 18 points and five steals for Franklinville (3-1).
Afterward, Torrey was pleased, and almost even exasperated, that his team has been able to pull out four-straight over Franklinville in this fashion.
“Those (Franklinville) kids play hard and they never quit,” he said. “Coach (Scott) Shenk has them working hard. We were happy to learn and get out of there with a win in this type of early-season environment.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 40, Friendship 29
WHITESVILLE — C.J. Estep had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and added five assists and five steals for Whitesville (2-2).
Chris Gullett posted 10 points and eight rebounds while Colby Gaines (7), Ian Middaugh (8) and Justin Waters (6) also contributed to the Blue Jays’ big night on the boards. Tied at 14 after the first quarter, Whitesville outscored Friendship 26-15 the rest of the way.
“I was a little surprised with how flat we came out being Senior Night,” said Whitesville coach Scott Bledsoe, whose team spotted the Eagles an 8-0 lead. “We took a timeout, regrouped and started playing with much more intensity on the defensive end. That intensity and effort was definitely the difference tonight.”
Ian Romero had 14 points for Friendship (0-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Ellicottville 48, Randolph 40
RANDOLPH — Clayton Rowland posted 11 points and 12 rebounds, also dishing out six assists, as Ellicottville secured a nice road win.
Leif Jimerson recorded 15 points and three steals while Wyatt Chudy chipped in nine rebounds for the Eagles, who moved to 3-0 while handing the Cardinals (4-1) their first loss. Ellicottville held Randolph to 20 points in each half in a strong defensive showing.
“Our defensive effort was just outstanding,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “It’s tough to zone a team like Randolph because they move the ball and have shooters all over, but our guys were just flying all over the place. We gave up 40 points, and not many came off open looks.
“We did a nice job of challenging shooters, getting deflections, getting our hands up. We forced 20 turnovers, which is rare to do to a Randolph team.”
Jaiden Huntington scored 24 points, including five treys, for the Cardinals.
AT WHITESVILLE
Friendship (29)
T. Moore 0 0-2 0, Golden 2 1-2 5, Romero 5 1-6 14, Miller 1 0-0 2, Stewart 2 0-0 6, P. Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-8 29.
Whitesville (40)
Gullett 4 1-5 10, Estep 4 3-4 12, Erdmann 1 1-4 3, Middaugh 1 0-0 2, Gaines 1 5-9 7, Waters 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 10-22 40. Friendship 14 18 23 29 Whitesville 14 23 36 40
Three-point goals: Friendship 3 (Romero, Stewart 2); Whitesville 2 (Gullett, Estep). Total fouls: Friendship 13, Whitesville 12. Fouled out: None.
AT PORTVILLE
Franklinville (45)
Bielecki 0 0-1 0, B. Frank 8 1-3 18, Peters 1 0-0 2, Terwilliger 1 1-2 3, Shenk 1 0-0 3, L. Frank 6 5-6 19. Totals: 17 7-12 45.
Portville (46)
Mathes 1 0-0 2, Griffin 3 1-2 8, Long 5 2-6 13, Petruzzi 2 2-2 7, Yehl 7 1-4 16. Totals: 18 6-14 46. Franklinville 6 15 30 45 Portville 12 21 37 46
Three-point goals: Franklinville 4 (B. Frank, Shenk, L. Frank 2); Portville 4 (Griffin, Long, Petruzzi, Yehl). Total fouls: Franklinville 16, Portville 15. Fouled out: None.
AT RANDOLPH
Ellicottville (48)
Marsh 0 4-4 4, Jimerson 6 1-2 15, DeKay 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 1 0-0 2, Rowland 4 2-6 11, Chudy 2 1-2 5, Grinols 3 0-2 9. Totals: 17 8-16 48.
Randolph (40)
Bushey 2 1-2 6, D. Hind 2 0-0 6, Nelson 0 1-2 1, Conley 1 0-0 3, Huntington 9 1-4 24. Totals: 14 3-8 40. Ellicottville 12 24 39 48 Randolph 13 20 34 40
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 8 (Jimerson 2, Rowland 3, Grinols 3); Randolph 9 (Bushey, D. Hind 2, Huntington 5, Conley). Total fouls: Ellicottville 16, Randolph 14. Fouled out: None.
JV: Randolph won.