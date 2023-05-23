PORTVILLE — Portville expected and that’s what it got with Luke Petryszak against Wilson’s Tyler Johnston Tuesday night in the Panthers’ baseball playoff opener.
Portville scored once in the first inning and twice in the second for a 3-0 lead most of the night until tacking on three more in the sixth to finally put away the Lakemen, 6-0, in a Section 6 Class C quarterfinal.
Petryszak struck out four and walked one, holding Wilson to two hits.
“We knew that this kid from Wilson (Johnson) — we did our research — we knew he was good,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “You could tell looking at their scores when he pitched, because he didn’t give up very many runs.
“We knew we were going to be in a pitcher’s duel because Luke is a high-quality pitcher as well. Obviously they have to make that long ride so that works in our favor, and then to score first and to score second, and just kind of extend some innings a little bit, was big.”
Michael Cole went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored, while Luke Petryszak (run), Hayden Emley (two runs) and Drew Langdon (RBI) all had two hits each.
“It was 3-0 in the sixth and I challenged the kids, ‘we’d feel a lot better if we scratch a couple more across,’” Matz said. “They responded so I felt a lot better about it. Mike and Luke did what they’ve done for years now, it seems like … they’ve been really good.”
The No. 3 Panthers (15-2) will hit the road Thursday to play No. 2 Frewsburg Thursday in the semifinals.
For No. 6 Wilson (10-7), Matthew Stolzenberg and Johnson had the lone hits. Johnston struck out six with three walks, pitching all six innings.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL
Salamanca 16, Olmsted 3, 6 innings
BUFFALO — Salamanca broke open its road quarterfinal in the sixth inning with 10 runs, turning a 6-0 lead to 16-0 en route to knocking off the No. 2 seed.
The No. 7 Warriors (16-5) marked 17 hits, led by Jaxson Ross, who went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple for five RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Herrick (four runs), Jordan Ambuske (double, two RBI, two runs) and Cole Urbanksi (RBI, two runs) had two hits each. Zaron Tucker doubled with an RBI and two runs and Cory Holleran tripled with three RBI and a run.
Herrick and Urbanski combined for a one-hitter, with Urbanski throwing four innings in relief with nine strikeouts.
Chad Pacholek had the lone hit for No. 2 Olmsted (8-7).
The Warriors visit No. 6 Roy-Hart in a semifinal on Thursday.
CLASS C QUARTERFINALS
Frewsburg 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3
FREWSBURG — No. 10 Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s postseason run came to a close a day after winning at WNY Maritime as Frewsburg’s Maddox Sheesley and Aidan Gruber allowed just three hits.
Payton Bradley doubled and had a run and RBI for the T-Wolves (6-11). Camden Young and Nathan Wolf (run) both had singles. Wolf allowed three earned runs (of six) over five innings before Matt Benzel threw a scoreless sixth.
For No. 2 Frewsburg (17-3), Sheesley went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Sheesley struck out seven and walked five over 5 ⅓ innings with one earned run (of three) and Gruber struck out five over the final 1 ⅔ to shut the door on the T-Wolves.
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Westfield 8, Franklinville 2
FRANKLINVILLE — Westfield’s Carter Russo threw a complete game, scattering seven hits to allow only two runs while striking out 13 with four walks to lead an upset.
Aaron Fuller led No. 6 Westfield (5-11) at the plate, marking a single, double, RBI and run scored.
For No. 3 Franklinville (7-10), Noah Shenk and Matt Spittler had two hits and an RBI each. Tyrnan Farrington started on the mount, striking out two with one walk — allowing three earned runs — before Spittler threw the final 4 ⅓ innings, allowing one earned run on five strikeouts and two walks.
“It was obviously a disappointing way to end the season,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski said. “It just was not our best game that we hoped to play today. Just came out on the wrong end of it. Russo threw really well for them, so give him credit and they hit throughout most of their lineup and took advantage of the opportunities that they got.”
Westfield advances to play No. 2 North Collins on Thursday in the Class D semifinals.
Ellicottville 11, Brocton 7
BROCTON — Ellicottville led 6-0 after the top of the first inning, but trailed 7-6 through three, needing a seventh-inning rally to finally put away No. 4 Brocton on the road.
Caedon Wyatt threw a complete game for the Eagles, allowing two earned runs (seven total) with five strikeouts and five walks.
Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge went 3-for-4, scoring twice with two RBI for ECS (6-13). Christian Swalcy went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI and Owen Chudy added a hit, run and two RBI.
ECS coach Chris Mendell credited the Eagles’ depth of batting from No. 5 hitter Gian Nuzzo (RBI, two runs), No. 6 Jacobson-Coolidge, No. 7 Swalcy, No. 8 Chudy and No. 9 Ian Zeher (hit, two RBI).
“The biggest thing for us was we had eight RBIs from our bottom five in the order,” Mendell said. “The bottom of the order carried us for sure and we got an outstanding complete game from Caedon Wyatt. He made some big pitches to get us out of jams. He gave us a chance.”
After the road win, the No. 5 Eagles will play No. 8 Barker on Thursday at home in a Class D semifinal after Barker upset No. 1 Maple Grove Tuesday.
For No. 4 Brocton (8-10), Anthony Gatto had a double, run and RBI and Grant Gustafson went 2-for-4. After starter Kadin Ehmke exited in the first inning, Gustafson threw the rest of the game, striking out four with three walks.
“The other thing that was big for us was our strikeouts,” Mendell added. “We’ve been averaging 10 a game and we’ve been trying to cut those down. We had four tonight. Putting the ball in play and putting pressure on them definitely helped us.”