NORTH COLLINS — Joe Long hit a three-run inside the park home run and marked three total hits to pace the Portville baseball team in a road win over North Collins on Wednesday.
Portville won 13-6 in the CCAA I East game, plating seven runs in the top of the seventh to take a 13-2 lead.
Luke Petryszak marked four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI, while Luke Petruzzi had three hits and Nathan Petryszak drove in four runs for Portville (13-0, 10-0).
Luke Petryszak and Luke Petruzzi combined to strike out 15 batters with six walks, allowing five hits.
“We scored two in the first, four in the second and then we kind of fell asleep for a while,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. I was glad to see us put the game away in the seventh. We would maybe rather it be spread out more than wait for a big inning, but if you can get to 13 runs it doesn’t matter.”
For North Collins (3-6 league), AJ Puntillo and Mitchell Warsaw both had inside the park home runs.
CCAA I WESTDunkirk 2, Olean 1DUNKIRK — Adam Spencer took a tough-luck loss on the mound for Olean, holding Fredonia to four runs in a complete-game pitching effort.
Spencer had six strikeouts and two walks. Chase Kratts went 2-for-3 for the Huskies.
“The difference in the game really was hitting in those opportune moments,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “They had three chances with runners in scoring positions and cashed in on two of them, we had runners in scoring position four times and only cashed in on one of them. They came through with hits when they needed them and we did not.”
Nick Zatorski drove in the game-winning run with a single in the bottom of the sixth for Dunkirk. Javy DeJesus struck out eight and walked three in a complete game, allowing six hits.
Fredonia 5, Allegany-Limestone 2FREDONIA — Weston Stevenson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a loss for Allegany-Limestone (1-11, 0-11).
Nolan Donavan added two hits for the Gators. Mason Fisher threw all six innings, striking out seven and walking eight while allowing four hits.
For Fredonia, Dom Gullo marked two hits and a run. Gabe Schrader struck out four, walked one and allowed eight hits in a complete game.
CCAA I EAST
Salamanca 15, Catt.-Little Valley 3, 5 inn.SALAMANCA — Hayden Hoag went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI for Salamanca.
Jaxson Ross threw all five innings on the mound for Salamanca, striking out 10 and walking six as he allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits.
Nick Savidge (RBI) and Gavin Baxter had the lone hits for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 7, Cheektowaga 0ARCADE — Senior pitcher Bryce Hediger, a St. Bonaventure recruit, threw a no-hitter, striking out 17 and walking none.
The Panthers were just two errors shy of a perfect game for Hediger, who had his first career no-hitter.
Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said Hediger has had a few close calls in his pursuit of a no-no this year.
“Since his first start of the year he’s probably given up six hits, definitely single digits,” Buncy said. “He had a one-hitter, he’s come close a few times. He’s had some bad luck, he lost a two-hitter this year to Maryvale, he’s really been mowing lately.
“He was just dominant (tonight). Just in command the whole time. He was sitting in the upper 80s all day and he was just too much. He had his slider going and located really well.”
Jack Buncy went 2-for-3 with a run and three stolen bases and Body Hopkins hit an RBI triple and scored a run for Pioneer (7-8, 6-7).
Matt Barr threw all six innings for Cheektowaga, striking out eight and walking three while allowing four hits.
AT DUNKIRK
R H E
Olean 000 010 0 — 1 6 1 Dunkirk 100 001 X — 2 4 0 Adam Spencer (6 SO, 2 BB) and Dom Henzel Javy DeJesus (8 SO, 3 BB) and Philip Messina
AT FREDONIA
R H E
A-L 200 000 0 — 2 8 1 Fredonia 200 111 X — 5 4 0 Mason Fisher (7 SO, 8 BB) and Weston Stevenson Gabe Schrader (4 SO, 1 BB) and Joe VanDette
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
CLV 010 02X X — 3 2 6 Salamanca 813 3XX X — 15 3 2 Ryan Harper (1 SO, 4 BB), Eli Perkins (2) (0 SO, 4 BB), Gavin Baxter (4) (0 SO, 3 BB) and Joe Quigley Jaxson Ross (10 SO, 6 BB) and Shawn Bacelli
AT NORTH COLLINS
R H E
Portville 240 000 7 — 13 13 2 No. Collins 000 020 4 — 6 5 2 Luke Petryszak (10 SO, 2 BB), Luke Petruzzi (6) (5 SO, 4 BB) and Dominic Pascucci Asher Parnitzke (0 SO, 2 BB), Derek Ebersole (2) (2 SO, 3 BB), Mitchell Warsaw (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Tony Puckhaber
HR:
AJ Puntillo (NC), Mitchell Warsaw (NC), Joe Long (P)
AT ARCADE
R H E