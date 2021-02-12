PORTVILLE — Powered by a pair of double-double performances, the Portville girls basketball team pulled away to a season-opening victory Thursday night over Ellicottville.
After trailing 8-2 early in the first quarter, Portville pulled ahead by halftime, holding a 26-21 lead. But the Panthers put the game away in the third, outscoring the Eagles 22-6 on the way to a 57-40 victory in the opener for both teams.
“We did not play the first half the way I would expect us to. The girls would agree,” Portville coach Inga Welty noted. “Ellicottville came out more aggressive and played better ball than us. Thankfully, the girls came out of the locker room after the half ready to play and stepped up their defensive pressure and quickly turned a five-point lead into a 20-plus one. Our intensity was better, our rebounding was better, and our overall play was just plain better.”
Panthers junior guard Mallory Welty posted a balanced stat line of 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals, all team-highs. Freshman forward/center Lilly Bentley added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Also for Portville, Mia Welty scored 11 points, Hailey Keim had 10 points and Mia Hlasnick marked seven assists and three steals.
“I thought Hlasnick and Keim gave us great minutes off the bench,” Inga Welty said. “Hlasnick had some wonderful passes and Keim hit a couple three’s and got up the court in transition. As a team, I liked that we had balanced scoring with four different girls recording double-digits. We know we have a ton more work to do, but right now we are happy with the win and grateful to be in the gym playing again.”
For Ellicottville, Dalayla Alexander scored 17 points on five 3-pointers. Allison Rowland added 13 points.
AT PORTVILLE Ellicottville (40)
Alexander 6 0-0 17, Ruiz 3 0-0 8, Rowland 6 1-2 13, Tomsick 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 1-2 40.
Portville (57)
Kosinski 0 1-2 2, Ma. Welty 5 0-0 11, Hlasnick 2 0-0 4, Mi. Welty 4 1-2 11, Keim 4 0-2 10, Artlip 1 0-0 2, Lyle 1 0-0 2, Tkacik 3 0-1 6, Bentley 4 2-6 10. Totals: 34 4-13 57. Ellicottville 12 26 48 40 Portville 13 21 27 57
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 7 (Alexander 5, Ruiz 2); Portville 5 (Ma. Welty, Mi. Welty 2, Keim 2). Total fouls: Ellicottville 15, Portville 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Portville won.