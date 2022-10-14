GOWANDA — Portville quarterback Luke Petryszak moved the Panthers offense with his arm and his legs Friday night, accounting for 250 yards of combined passing or rushing yardage in a win over Gowanda/Pine Valley.
Petryszak ran for a team-high 154 yards with one touchdown on 11 carries and threw for 96 yards including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ben Isaman on a 6-of-13 night. The Panthers’ rushing effort, totalling 337 yards on the ground, led the way in a 42-14 victory.
Gowanda/PV scored on the game’s opening drive with a 38-yard touchdown run for Harlee Conklin, but Portville didn’t allow another touchdown until the fourth quarter. Portville took a 14-7 lead by halftime and outscored Gowanda/PV 28-6 in the second half.
Portville coach Josh Brooks had warned that this game could be a “setup” with a Week 8 matchup with first-place Randolph on the horizon and Gowanda entering with just a 2-4 record.
“We could tell on film they certainly aren’t a bad team,” Brooks said. “They won the toss and took it first and kind of came out and punched us in the mouth. What we try to do, they did it to us. But I’m really happy, it was a wakeup call for us and it was probably much needed. So you take the good with the bad and that’s a learning point for us.
“I’m really happy with how our kids responded and their resiliency to hold them to eight points until late in the fourth quarter on a broken play for their other touchdown. Panic didn’t set in, we knew we just had to keep playing and go answer offensively and get the next stop and that’s what we did. It was a good learning experience for us.”
Kaedon Holcomb took 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown and Zander Keim ran for two third-quarter touchdowns. Maxx Deyoe added five carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Keim als made a team-high 9.5 tackles, 4.5 for loss.
Of Petryszak’s performance, Brooks noted, “It was definitely one of his best games, 154 rushing and almost 100 through the air. It helps with Kaedon and Zander drawing so much attention, to have three guys that you have to pay attention to, that’s pretty difficult for teams to do. His ankle is back to healthy and he looked sharp tonight.”
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Randolph 35, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 8
CATTARAUGUS — Xander Hind made the most of his time on the field, scoring all five five of Randolph’s touchdowns, all in the first half and four in the first quarter on just eight total rushing attempts.
Hind finished with 236 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per carry. Randolph (7-0, 6-0) led 28-0 after the first quarter, when Hind had already scored from distances of 51, 14, 24 and 34 yards out. Then he capped a dominant half with a 79-yard score in the second half.
CLV fell to 0-7. Devin Henderson had a team-high 35 rushing yards, while Camden Young scored the T-Wolves’ lone touchdown, a 33-yard catch from quarterback Payton Bradley.
Hunter McInterney grabbed an interception for CLV on Randolph’s only passing attempt of the night.
8 MAN
Pembroke 28, Bolivar-Richburg 12
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg scored first on a four-yard Caden Allen run and was within 7-6 at halftime and 14-12 in the third quarter, but Pembroke scored the final two touchdowns to pull away in the battle for second place in the 8-man standings.
Tyson Totten carried 22 times for 247 yards, including TD runs of 65 and 60 yards to take it from 14-12 to 28-12. Cayden Pfalzer had a 38-yard TD run and caught a 44-yard score from Totten in the second and third quarters.
Trent Sibble, Bolivar-Richburg’s all-star lineman who took his turn in the backfield, ran 15 times for 90 yards and a touchdown and also led the defense with nine tackles. B-R was hampered by an injury to star running back Ethan Coleman, who exited the game midway through the second quarter with a leg injury. Coleman had carried 12 times for 85 yards before leaving.
Maddox Davison and Zach Mitchell each had an interception for the Wolverines, who have dropped two-straight to the league’s top two teams (Canisteo-Greenwood and Pembroke) following a 5-0 start.
“We did like our effort,” B-R coach Steve Smith said. “We moved some kids around; obviously, when we have Trent in the backfield, it’s different for us. We fought hard, Pembroke’s a good team. We knew these two games would be really tough. Hopefully we learned a little bit from them and we’ll have the opportunity to see one or both of these teams again down the road.”
NON-LEAGUE
Salamanca 48, Eden/North Collins 15
EDEN — Jason McGraw and Arlen Newark scored two touchdowns each, one on offense and one on special teams for both to lead Salamanca (5-2).
Salamanca struck early, scoring twice in the first two minutes thanks to an Eden kick return fumble after the Warriors’ first touchdown. Eden cut the lead to 14-7 with a kickoff return touchdown, but the Warriors scored four more times in the first half for a 42-7 halftime lead.
“That was about as quick of three scores that I’ve ever been a part of,” SHS coach Chad Bartoszek said. “Our defense wasn’t on the field for most of the first quarter and offensively we were just executing at a very high level. We were fast and physical. We were blocking up front and our guys were just flying. It was a great opening first quarter, half and it was good for our guys to experience a little bit of that explosiveness that I think is going to be valuable for us moving forward.”
Salamanca quarterback Maddox Isaac went 4-for-5 passing for 65 yards and two touchdowns — to Newark and Carmine Hoag — and also scored a rushing touchdown.
McGraw had one carry, a double-reverse handoff, for a 48-yard touchdown and also scored on a 64-yard punt return. Newark made a 24-yard touchdown catch and returned a second-half kickoff for a 91-yard score. Running back Jesse Stahlman tallied 76 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, on seven carries.
Takota Armstrong led the Salamanca defense with five tackles. Cory Holleran, J.T. Aumun and Jaxon Tarr each had a tackle for loss.
Sam Tambacas led Eden (3-4) with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. Brendon O’Donnell returned the first-quarter kickoff for an 83-yard touchdown.