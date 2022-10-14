GOWANDA — Portville quarterback Luke Petryszak moved the Panthers offense with his arm and his legs Friday night, accounting for 250 yards of combined passing or rushing yardage in a win over Gowanda/Pine Valley.

Petryszak ran for a team-high 154 yards with one touchdown on 11 carries and threw for 96 yards including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ben Isaman on a 6-of-13 night. The Panthers’ rushing effort, totalling 337 yards on the ground, led the way in a 42-14 victory.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social