BUFFALO — The Olean High girls volleyball team was denied a chance at a three-peat.
After winning sectional titles in 2018 and ‘19, the fourth-seeded Huskies came up short of playing for a third-straight crown, falling to top-seeded City Honors, 3-1, in a Section 6 Class B-1 semifinal on Thursday night.
Olean took the second set with an extra point and was barely edged in the first and fourth sets in dropping a 25-23, 24-26, 25-16-23 decision.
City Honors (12-2) will host No. 2 Cheektowaga (13-1) for the B-1 crown on Saturday afternoon. Olean ended another strong season at 11-4.
CLASS C-2 SEMIFINALPortville 3, Wilson 0PORTVILLE — Portville followed up a quarterfinal sweep of Salamanca, with another convincing triumph, topping No. 3 Wilson, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10.
Tori Unverdorben recorded nine kills and eight aces while Laura Wilhelm (2 aces) totaled eight kills for the second-seeded Panthers. Sam Steadman posted six kills, Kylie Blessing had 33 assists and five aces and Olivia Cook had five kills and five aces.
Olivia Emly chipped in 12 digs and four aces for Portville.
Now, coach Kelly Unverdorben’s team will get to host the sectional championship. With No. 5 Gowanda knocking off top-seeded Lafayette in the other semifinal, Portville (16-2) will host Gowanda (13-4) in the title contest on Saturday (6 o’clock).
Wilson ended the season 9-3.