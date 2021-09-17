So far, the inexperience of this Portville football team has not shown on the scoreboard.
The Panthers lost the core of their last two teams that went a combined 12-3 over the 2019 and '20 seasons last summer to graduation, with very few players coming back with starting experience. But their numbers remained strong, and many who stood on the sidelines last spring became integral to the Panthers’ chances this fall.
The fresh faces have held up Portville’s standards early on with a 2-0 start, defeating Gowanda/Pine Valley 28-6 and blanking Bishop Timon 14-0.
“We know that we still have a long way to go, both as a staff and the players, but it's always nice to learn and grow and win at the same time,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “That typically doesn't always happen. I think our culture has kind of boiled over from the years past and kids have bought in. We're not where we need to be yet, but we're working in that right direction and that's part of the process.”
Portville’s transition year faces its biggest test yet — and perhaps of the season — as the Panthers host Clymer/Sherman/Panama tonight (7 o'clock). With a dominant 2-0 start of its own, the Wolfpack claimed the top spot on this week’s opening New York State Sports Writers ranking in Class D.
“We're going to really be tested this Friday with the No. 1 team in the state coming in, but after Friday night we should have a better identity and know where we're at,” Brooks said.
PORTVILLE HAS not played CSP since Brooks' first game as head coach in September 2018, when the Wolfpack ran away with a 46-6 victory in its opening game of a state championship season. Of course while CSP remained a strong small-school power (29-2 from 2018-2020 with two Class D state titles), Portville came a long way over those three years as well.
On tape, the Wolfpack still looks like the same kind of powerhouse it has been, Brooks noted.
“They're tough again, they just reload year after year,” Brooks said. “With having three schools and being able to have a modified, JV and varsity (team), that is a product of that system and a credit to Coach (Ty) Harper for getting that program where it is at. They didn't start out like that, it took years to get it going and they've got a machine going over there."
To have a chance at knocking off the state’s best, Brooks emphasized limiting mistakes and staying mentally strong.
“We talked about it with our kids on Monday,” Brooks said. “We can't make mental mistakes, we've got to play every single play, if it doesn't go our way one play we've got to move on to the next play. But it's going to be the team that limits turnovers, makes the least mental mistakes, that team is going to put themselves in a position to win the game Friday.”
— Over in Salamanca, Allegany-Limestone will look to bounce back from its first loss against a team seemingly on the rise. The Warriors (2-0, 1-0) impressed with a 14-13 win over Southwestern last week, a victory decided on a last-minute touchdown drive with its backup quarterback. A-L (1-1, 0-1) is coming off a 49-26 loss to Fredonia after defeating Cattaraugus-Little Valley 20-12 in its opener.
The Gators and Warriors kick off tonight at Veterans Memorial Park at 7 p.m.
Both coaching staffs have ties to the opposing school: Gator head coach Tom Callen is a Salamanca grad who played for George Whitcher in the 1990s, while former A-L coach Paul Furlong is in his third year on the Salamanca coaching staff under Chad Bartoszek. The Warriors and Gators, while representing neighboring school districts, have not played each other since 2016, a 41-14 A-L win.
— The Big 30’s other two 2-0 New York teams both have tests against fellow unbeatens. Randolph takes its perfect start on the road for a non-league clash with Depew, while Pioneer plays host to West Seneca East in a Class B2 division game.
Elsewhere, Olean (0-2) seeks its first win on the road against Southwestern (0-2), while Franklinville/Ellicottville (1-1) has its home opener, looking to bounce back against Silver Creek (0-2). Bolivar-Richburg (1-1) plays a Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) home game against Clyde-Savannah.