PORTVILLE — The unbeaten Portville baseball team has buried opponents with big innings all season — so much so that some Big 30 football squads would be envious of all the crooked numbers the Panthers have produced.
Second-seeded PCS has continued its juggernaut campaign in the playoffs. The latest victory came by way of a 12-2 trouncing of No. 3 Maple Grove in five innings on Wednesday in a Section 6 Class C semifinal.
The Panthers (16-0) are scheduled to host No. 4 Gowanda in the sectional championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Gowanda upset top-seeded Clymer-Sherman-Panama, 4-1 on Wednesday in the other semifinal.
PORTVILLE manufactured innings of three, four and five runs. By the time Maxx Yehl blasted his second home run of the game in the second inning, Portville led 7-1.
Yehl’s homers were his third and fourth of the season. They knocked in five runs and gave the junior his first multi-home run game in some time.
“When I was little, yeah,” he said. “Nothing like this.”
“I saw the laces really well,” added Yehl, who's been on varsity since the eighth grade. “They were coming right down the middle and I took advantage of them.”
While Yehl wasn’t surprised that PCS so easily banished Maple Grove (9-3), his coach, Mike Matz, had a different point of view.
“Yes,” he said, “because with only eight teams making it, I think there were some good teams that didn’t make it. You’re already starting in the quarters. Anybody who is in the playoffs is going to be good. I’m pleasantly surprised, but I know they can do it. I know they’re capable of putting up runs, but I am surprised that it happened in a semifinal.”
Michael Cole added a two-run double for Portville, while Nathan Petryszak scored three runs and drove in another. Joe Long, Luke Petryszak, Luke Petruzzi, and Ryan Stillman had an RBI each for the winners.
None of Maple Grove’s four pitchers had much success as the Panthers batted around in the second and fourth innings.
THE RUN support was more than enough for Luke Petryszak. The freshman struck out nine, walked two and scattered five hits over four innings.
“There’s games in the past where we’ve scored 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 runs in an inning,” Matz said. “That just beats you. Having been on the other side of those kinds of innings, that takes the wind out of your sails.”
That combined with stellar pitching, has made the Panthers unbeatable.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve never had this much pitching depth,” said Matz, who has led PCS for 16 years.
Yehl said, “We just play with energy. We play together. We don’t let each other get down. We’re always bringing each other up. We don’t have any holes in the field. We’re always happy, always have smiles on our faces. We’re just doing our thing.”
Matz echoed those thoughts when asked what he liked most about this Portville team.
“They’ve got a really loose attitude,” the coach said. “They’re serious when they need to be, but they know how to have fun … maybe every once in a while they push it a little bit.
“They have fun playing. They’re smart players,” Matz added. “They understand that it is supposed to be fun, and they have fun doing it, whether it’s cheering out here or at practices. Our practices are a lot of fun. It’s a fun atmosphere. It’s a fun group of guys.”
The final step to achieving the program’s first sectional title since 2013 and fourth ever is beating a Gowanda team for the second time in eight days. The Panthers won the first meeting, 8-4, on Friday.
“But I’m not sure you can read too much into that,” Matz said. Gowanda is “a good team. We were missing a couple guys, they were missing a couple guys. I just don’t think you can read too much into it. Tim (Smith) is a great guy and a great coach, and he’s going to have them down here ready to go.”
And though Portville’s season will end Saturday whether it wins or loses (due to COVID-19 restrictions delaying the start of the season), Matz chose to look at the situation optimistically rather than dwell on any disappointment of not being able to compete in the state tournament.
“Gowanda has a chance to end the season with a win, which not too many teams do typically,” he said. “We have a chance to end the season with a win and win a sectional title at our home field. That has never happened. You have to find some positives, as well. We can play for a championship right here, instead of having to go to Jamestown or wherever.”