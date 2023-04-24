The past is just that … the past for the Portville baseball team.
The Panthers made some incredible memories with a historic 2022 season and while five starters from that team graduated, a strong core remains, joined by some fresh faces coming off a successful junior varsity season. But the Panthers know none of their accomplishments a year ago — including 21 wins and a trip to the state final four — buy them anything this year.
“I've told the kids a number of times, last year's team was awesome and it was (a lot of) memories and terrific accomplishments, individually, team, etc. But emphasis on last year; that's over,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “There's a great quote from Giannis Antetokounmpo, they were asking him about his mindset from game to game and he said if you focus on the past, that's your ego, you're just trying to relive some sort of glory from yesterday. That's fine to look fondly back on it, but at the same time it's a new year. Show me what you're going to do now. Show me what you're going to do as a second act.”
PORTVILLE senior center fielder Michael Cole (.508, 5 home runs, 41 stolen bases) and junior shortstop Luke Petryszak (.413, 5 home runs, 39 RBI) both made the Big 30 All-Star team last year. Senior outfielder/pitcher Mario Pascucci and senior catcher Drew Langdon both started last year as well.
“We've really tried to emphasize that this is a new team, a new year, but the reality is we are replacing five starters from last year,” Matz said. “The good news is our J.V. team — Josh Austin is the coach — was 15-1 last year. So you feel like, hey, Josh is doing a dynamite job of getting these guys ready to play at the varsity level. We've had some real good success with guys moving up through the ladder.”
Portville got big contributions from its new varsity players as soon as its season-opener on Wednesday as Ethan Obergfell hit a home run and Karsen Padlo earned a save.
The goal for this team, in part, is to prove last year wasn’t a “flash in the pan,” Matz indicated. So far, the Panthers have looked the part at 3-0 through Saturday’s championship game win against Allegany-Limestone in the Gators’ tournament.
“You look for that consistency from year to year,” Matz said. “You look for can we not just be a flash in the pan of 'they had a really good year last year and now they're back to being .500' or something along those lines. You try to make it more consistent. And it starts at the beginning, like our Little League system is unbelievable. We've got terrific numbers and that feeds into modified, feeds into JV, feeds into varsity. Fortunately we're the last stop of a lot of people's hard work and dedication.”
OF COURSE, the Panthers graduated a two-time Big 30 Player of the Year and Division I pitcher (West Virginia) in Maxx Yehl. Matz said there’s no replacing a player of his caliber, but nonetheless Portville needs to prove its pitching depth, especially with a busy schedule ahead over the next month.
“Obviously Maxx was a generational player, that was the unicorn. So don't even bother thinking about who's going to replace him, because we're not, and that's fine. That's the reality. Like with a lot of teams, our biggest concerns are who is going to pitch. So most teams, I would say feel pretty good about their one, two, maybe even third pitcher, ‘hey they're pretty good.’ But what would take you from good to great or from average to good even is your third, fourth and fifth pitcher.”
Depth in general will be key as well.
“Can you get a pinch hitter off the bench? If somebody gets hurt can somebody go in and play second base and do a good job?” Matz asked. “It's not necessarily just the Big 30 All-Stars, it's the guys that are coming in off the bench and maybe aren't the front line guys, those are the guys that make a huge difference. So we need to find those guys, relatively quickly because we've got 17 games or something in 30 days. We've got to find out who those guys are.”
— Elsewhere in Cattaraugus County, Salamanca is looking to build on its 12-8 season that ended with a first-round playoff exit. The Warriors (6-4, 5-1 CCAA Div. III through the weekend with a doubleheader split against Silver Creek) are looking for big things from their ace, junior Jaxson Ross, back healthy after missing part of last season, but also hope to build stronger depth than they had a year ago.
“I think the deeper pitching rotation is something, especially given how tight our schedule is this year, that was something we really wanted to work on, we're hopeful for and I see a lot of good signs early on for that,” Warriors coach Greg Herrick told the Salamanca Press. “We knew we were going to have an athletic team, so I think if we can drive the on-base percentage up and get on base, we can cause some problems with the athletes that we have.”
Salamanca returned five starters (Ross, Zaron Tucker, Cory Holleran and brothers Jake and Andy Herrick) plus a transfer who sat out last season in Cole Urbanski.
“We've got some senior leadership,” Greg Herrick said. “We've got five seniors that'll be in the starting lineup, three of those are multi-year starters in the program, and then we have four underclassmen that play baseball almost year-round and play during the summer and fall so they devote a lot of time. So some of our younger players are probably some of our more experienced baseball players. So it's a good mix.”
— Olean (10-7 last year) is led by returning Big 30 All-Star shortstop Thomas Bates, who hit .517 last year. The Huskies are off to a 2-4 start (2-2 in CCAA Div. I).
Also competing in Div. I, Allegany-Limestone is looking to take a step forward after a 7-13 season, returning six starters (and 10 players overall).
— Coming off a Section 6 Class D finalist season (12-5 overall), Franklinville started 0-3 but claimed its first victory on Friday. Junior catcher Beau Bielecki returns as a first-team league all-star.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Eric Hemphill (12th year, 100-107)
League: CCAA I
2022 record/postseason: 7-13; Olmsted (W, 16-6 Sec. 6 Class B2 first round), Southwestern (L, 7-4, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinal
Roster: Sean Conroy (jr., OF), Evan Johnson (jr., 2B/P), Eric Furlong (sr., UTIL), Anthony DeCapua (sr., OF), Andy Maguire (sr., OF), Zane Gleason (soph., OF/C), Andrew Giardini (sr., OF/P), Gavin Truman (sr., P/3B), Andrew Forrest (sr., 2B/3B), Vinny LaBella (soph., SS/2B/P), Caleb Strade (soph., P/3B/1B), Collin Forrest (soph., P/IF), Sam Eaton (jr., OF/P), A.J. Riordan (jr., C/1B), Tobie Austin (soph., 1B/OF)
Dugout notes: “The Gators return a wealth of players that earned some experience at the Varsity level in 2022. They will need to learn from their experience and take some steps forward to compete in a very tough CCAA Div. 1 league. The Gators will lean on senior Gavin Truman and sophomore Caleb Strade to anchor the pitching staff. Each threw considerable innings last year and look to take the leadership role on the mound. The Gators have more depth on the mound than in years past which will allow some flexibility in moving some of their athletes around the field. Senior Andrew Giardini and junior Sean Conroy will look to lead the hitters in scoring more runs and being more aggressive on the base paths in 2023. As a group the Gators will look to improve upon their second round exit from the playoffs in 2022 and build a stable future moving forward.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Josh Forster (3rd year, 3-27)
League: CCAA III
2022 record/postseason: 3-13; Frewsburg (L, 6-2, Sec. 6 Class C first round)
Roster: Payton Bradley (fr., P/C/IF), D.J. Szata (soph., OF/P/C), Camden Young (jr., 1B/3B/OF/P), Aiden Szata (soph., OF), Baris Yildiz (sr., OF), Matt Benzel (jr., P/OF/IF), Gavin Baxter (sr., P/OF), Brayden Young (jr., IF/OF), Justin Sills (soph., OF), Devin Henderson (sr., OF/2B/P), Nate Wolf (jr., C/P/1B), Joseph Murphy (jr., OF/P), Ruben Bronsema (sr., OF), Kyler Colton (jr., OF)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Chris Mendell (24th year, 237-226-1)
League: CCAA III
2022 record/postseason: 11-10; Brocton (W, 5-0, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal), Clymer/Sherman/Panama (L, 10-0, Sec. 6 Class D semifinal)
Roster: Caedon Wyatt (sr., P/1B), Braylon Wyatt (sr., SS/C/P), Ian Zeher (sr., OF), Christian Swalcy (sr., OF), Gian Nuzzo (sr., P/3B/OF), Hunter Smith (jr., C/P), Owen Chudy (jr., IF/OF/P), Sean Crowley (jr., 2B/P), David Frendschuh (jr., P/OF), Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge (jr., 3B/P), Isaiah Ploetz (jr., OF), Evan Bauer (jr., OF), Reese Benjamin (jr., P/OF), Ryan Norton (soph., OF), Merek Peters (soph., OF), Cameron Mendell (fr., P/OF/IF)
Dugout notes: “We return 6 starters, the key to our season will be the development of our pitching staff. We have an athletic group with very good overall team speed. Key returning players are seniors Caedon and Braylon Wyatt and junior Hunter Smith.”
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Reed Mitrowski (4th year, 25-20)
League: CCAA III
2022 record/postseason: 12-5; Westfield (W, 3-2, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal), Pine Valley (W, 5-3, Sec. 6 Class D semifinal), Clymer/Sherman/Panama (L, 12-2, Sec. 6 Class D championship
Roster: Noah Shenk (jr., CF), Tyrnan Farrington (soph., OF/P), Nick Hillman (soph., LF), Brady Tatlow (8th grade, 2B/P/C), Bretton Blecha (soph., SS/P), Matthew Spittler (soph., SS/P/2B), Beau Bielecki (jr., C), Isaac Towne (soph., 3B/P), Jacob Dahlke (soph., LF), Gannon Callahan (soph., 1B/P), Collin Mooney (soph., 1B/RF), Calin Terwilliger (soph., RF/2B)
OLEAN
Coach: Les DeGolier (5th year, 49-23)
League: CCAA I
2022 record/postseason: 10-7; Lake Shore (W, 12-4, Sec. 6 Class B1 first round), Lewiston-Porter (L, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Austin Miles (fr., P/IF/OF), Thomas Bates (sr., SS), Chase Vogtli (soph., P/2B), Cal Vogtli (jr., P/OF), Andre Fratercangelo (jr., 3B/2B), Ryan Isenberg (jr., P/OF), Joseph Mest (fr., OF/P), Lucas Brushingham (sr., 1B/P), Caine DeGolier (fr., C), Danny Havers (jr., OF/3B), Aaron Vincent (jr., C/2B), Trevor Crouch (jr., 1B)
PIONEER
Coach: Dave Buncy (24th year, 208-223-1)
League: ECIC III
2022 record/postseason: 13-6; Williamsville South (W, 6-3, Sec. 6 Class A2 quarterfinal), Iroquois (L, 10-0, Sec. 6 Class A2 semifinal)
Roster: Ethan Warner (sr., P), Zack Carder (sr., P), Aeddon Landphair (sr., OF), Devin Matuszak (sr., IF), Walker Bekial (sr., OF), Cole Rhodus (jr., P/OF), Dalton Morgan (jr., IF), Jacob Kopinski (jr., C), Logan Halladay (jr., OF), Gavin Haley (jr., P/IF), Nate Bull (jr., P/IF), Connor Sawicki (jr., C/OF), Colin Tipaldos (jr., P/OF), Sam Carder (soph., P/IF), Brody Ludwig (soph., P/IF), Tyler Mersman (fr., IF/OF)
Dugout notes: “This year’s team will look to its pitching staff to try to replicate last year’s successful season. Seniors Ethen Warner and Zack Carder with junior Cole Rhodus, sophomores Sam Carder and Brody Ludwig will provide Pioneer with a deep starting rotation. The Panthers graduated a lot of offense last year but will look to Dalton Morgan, Sam Carder, Cole Rhodus and Jake Kopinski to supply some juice at the plate. Pioneer will also turn to several JV players who had successful seasons offensively to chip in. Logan Halladay, Gavin Haley and Nate Bull all hit over .300 for the JV team last year.”
PORTVILLE
Coach: Mike Matz (18th year, 178-153)
League: CCAA III
2022 record/postseason: 21-2; Wilson (W, 16-0, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal), Silver Creek/Forestville (W, 5-4, Sec. 6 Class C semifinal), Gowanda (W, 9-0, Sec. 6 Class C championship), Oakfield-Alabama (W, 3-2, Class C Far West Regional), Chester (L, 8-1, NYSPHSAA Class C semifinal)
Roster: Michael Cole (sr., OF/P), Grant Perrigo (sr., IF), Mario Pascucci (sr., OF/P), Drew Brink (sr., IF), Hayden Emley (jr., IF), Drew Langdon (sr., C), Luke Haberly (sr., OF), Zander Keim (sr., OF), Kaedon Holcomb (jr., OF), Ethan Obergfell (jr., OF/C), Luke Petryszak (jr., IF/P), Nik Manroe (jr., IF), Lucious Young (jr., OF), Karsen Padlo (jr., IF/P), Zack Perkins (jr., OF), Cole Keesler (soph., IF/P), Aidan DeFazio (jr., UTIL/P)
Dugout notes: see above
SALAMANCA
Coach: Greg Herrick (2nd year, 12-8)
League: CCAA III
2022 record/postseason: 12-8; Barker (L, 4-3, Sec. 6 Class C first round)
Roster: Jacob Herrick (soph., IF/OF), Jorden Ambuske (sr., IF/OF), Jaxson Ross (jr., P/IF), Zaron Tucker (sr., P/IF), Corey Bish (soph., OF), Cole Urbanski (jr., IF), Jason McGraw (sr., IF/OF), Jaxon Tarr (sr., C/P), Kruz Coustenis (soph., IF/OF), Andrew Herrick (sr., OF/IF), Cam McGraw (jr., C/OF), Cory Holleran (soph., IF/P)
Dugout notes: see above