PORTVILLE — For a single team, in a single sweltering afternoon, the adversity was overwhelming.
Portville baseball coach Mike Matz, sensing that something wasn’t quite right, pulled his starter with no outs in the second inning, quashing any pitching strategy he may have had going in and leading to a patchwork effort thereafter.
The Panthers, perhaps a bit unnerved by what was at stake — a perfect season and a sectional championship on their home field — had an uncharacteristically “off” day defensively, committing five errors, leading to three unearned runs.
And then there was the scary, if surreal, moment that took place in the third inning, when Portville catcher Dominic Pascucci remained down after being run into (and making the out) on a play at the plate. After being tended to, the senior was taken off the field in an ambulance and transferred into a helicopter, which had just touched down in the school parking lot, before being flown away for further treatment.
And still, the Panthers very nearly overcame all of it.
TRAILING 4-2 in the seventh, Portville managed to load the bases on a leadoff single from Joe Long, a single from Luke Petryszak and an admirable at-bat from freshman pinch hitter Hayden Emley, who fouled off five pitches before reaching on a walk, placing the winning run — after everything that had occurred, including a 35-minute delay for the injury — on base. But just when it seemed as if somehow, some way the Panthers would pull this off, their dream was ultimately denied.
Gavin Phillips, who’d come on the inning prior after a strong outing from starter John Ondus, coaxed a strikeout in the next at-bat, ending the threat. And instead of the home Panthers, it was those of the visiting colors, celebrating a 4-2 win and the Section 6 Class C title on Saturday.
For Portville, however, this was as much about what it almost accomplished under the circumstances as what it didn’t in those final frames.
“Obviously, it didn’t happen (for us),” Matz acknowledged. “Yes, we lost; but they could have packed it up after Dom went down, said, ‘ah well, this is not our day, game’s over,’ but they didn’t.
“Obviously, we missed the big hit, but it didn’t get away from us — it wasn’t 8-2 or 10-0, it didn’t turn into a blowout. We kept it there and we had opportunities, and that’s life, and that’s certainly sports. Sometimes you get the breaks, sometimes you don’t. We’ve gotten a lot of breaks all year and (Saturday) we didn’t.”
THE VISITING Panthers had already taken a 2-0 third-inning lead on an RBI-double from Ondus (and an error on a throw home) when the frightening collision occurred. With one out and a runner on third, Tyler Smith lofted a flyball to left field, prompting Ondus to tag up. A perfect throw came in ahead of Ondus, who, rather than avoid contact, initiated it by lowering his shoulder, knocking Pascucci to the ground.
Portville picked up the inning-ending double play, but lost its veteran catcher. Ondus was allowed to remain in the game after a meeting between both coaches and umpires, who deemed there was “no malicious intent” on the play.
The home Panthers got one run back in the fourth on an RBI single from Luke Petruzzi and, after falling behind 4-1 in the fifth — again, due partly to fielding miscues — tallied another in the bottom half on an RBI single from Long.
But those errors, the need for drastic lineup changes after pulling their starter early and losing their catcher and the emotional (and competitive) toll of seeing a teammate airlifted to a hospital prevented Portville from ever having the upper-hand.
“I’m not gonna lie, as a 40-year-old adult, to watch a boy on your team get taken off on a backboard and then get on a helicopter, I was unnerved by that,” admitted Matz, who noted Sunday that Pascucci suffered a concussion, but was back home and in fair condition by Saturday night. “I have children; obviously, we have a situation here that is really precarious (with his own son, Colt, being diagnosed with leukemia two months earlier).
“I felt terrible talking to Dom’s parents after it happened because I was there eight weeks ago (Sunday) where you just have that deer in the headlights like, ‘oh my god, what is happening?’ And I’m an adult, so to think that it would not affect a 16-, 17-year-old kid is laughable. It had to, whether they’d admit it or not.”
THROUGHOUT it all, Portville was always a hit or two away.
In one of the game’s truly feel-good moments, Mario Pascucci, a sophomore who’d taken the place of his older brother in the batting order, punched a single the other way and then scored the run that made it 4-2 after a stolen base and sacrifice bunt.
“His brother is in a helicopter, his parents are gone and his first at-bat, he hits a single and makes a play in the outfield,” Matz said proudly. “I thought he did a remarkable job.”
In the end, however, that hit never came.
Portville loaded the bases with two outs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, the tying run in scoring position in each instance. And in all three instances, the next batter struck out to end the rally, and eventually, the game.
“Those four pitchers (that Portville used) — we gave up the same number of runs yesterday that we gave up the first time we played them,” said Matz, whose Panthers beat Gowanda, 8-4, in a non-league game to close the regular season eight days earlier. “And, to be honest, I would say two of them were earned. So the story of the game is we left the bases loaded three times.”
Long and Petruzzi both went 2-for-4 while Maxx Yehl, a junior West Virginia commit, doubled for second-seeded PCS (16-1), getting to play its final game at home after No. 4 Gowanda (11-7) knocked off top-seeded Clymer-Sherman-Panama.
And though they came up a game short of both a perfect record and a sectional crown, Matz tried his best to put it into perspective for his team afterward.
“We said, ‘look, guys, you just put together, winning percentage-wise, the best year in Portville baseball history,” the 16th-year coach said. “Even when they went to the state final in 1998, they were (18-3). ‘You didn’t win this one, but don’t let that drag down a remarkable season — undefeated in the league, league champions, Salamanca Tournament champions, all these wonderful things that happened both team-wise and individually. Don’t let today define this season.”
He concluded, “Don’t let the one outweigh the 16.”