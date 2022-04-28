PORTVILLE — The Portville softball team hadn't been tested a ton this season.
The Panthers won their first four games before a 20-day hiatus by an average of nine runs. Even in Tuesday's 13-8 win over North Collins, they had a 10-0 lead in the sixth before plugging in some younger players and, after NC pulled to within 10-6, still made it 13-6 the following inning.
But they were tested by a solid Ellicottville squad on Thursday. And, in a truly competitive contest from start to finish, it passed.
Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored and Portville pulled out a 12-8 triumph in an offensive-minded CCAA II East matchup. Mallory Welty also went 3-for-4, adding a run and two RBI while also picking up the pitching win (8 strikeouts, 2 walks, 10 hits allowed).
Madison Ford went 2-for-4 with a run and four RBI for the Panthers (6-0), who exchanged five-run innings with the Eagles amid a 6-6 game through two innings and used a four-run fourth to give the cushion they ultimately won by.
"They hit the ball well, Portville coach Bill Torrey said of ECS. "We hit the ball, ran a little, tried to make them make plays. Usually in a high-scoring game, you look back at your errors, but there weren't a ton of errors (on either side. It was two teams hitting the ball today."
Allison Rowland went 3-for-4, Jaida Mendell was 2-for-4 and both drove in two runs and scored twice for Ellicottville (6-3).
"Ellicottville’s a good team," Torrey went on. Matt Finn runs a good program. We knew they'd be tough. It was nice to see the girls respond to that in the correct fashion and find a way to beat a good team."
CCAA II EAST
North Collins 15, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, 5 innings
NORTH COLLINS — Holly Niefergold finished a double shy of the cycle, hitting a single, triple and grand slam as part of a monster effort to lead North Collins.
Hailey Jasinski smacked two doubles for the Eagles. Sophia Vanstrom struck out five while walking five and scattering six hits in the win.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Alex Minnekine went 3-for-3 with a home run while Kora Sentz, Destynee Ly and Caitlin O'Neill all added a hit. Grace Arnold (7 hits, 6 walks, 3 strikeouts, 3 innings) and Kaylee Marek (2 hits, 1 walk) pitched for the Timberwolves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Friendship/Scio 13, Fillmore 2
FRIENDSHIP — Friendship/Scio’s Nevaeh Ross hit a three-run home run and pitched her team to victory with 14 strikeouts.
Ross scattered seven hits and issued three walks in a complete game. She was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Also for F/S (6-0), Claire Calhoun went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
For Fillmore, Torann Wolfer went 2-for-3 with a ground rule double and Lizzy Nugent went 2-for-4.
CCAA I WEST
Falconer 15, Allegany-Limestone 0
FALCONER — Ashton Beckerink went 4-for-4 with a double and Kayla Lynn went 3-for-4 with a double to power Falconer.
Emily Rhinehart struck out seven while allowing just four hits and two walks for the Golden Falcons (4-1).
Allegany-Limestone fell to 1-7.
Olean 16, Southwestern 1
LAKEWOOD — Kylie Anastasia and Emma Edwards combined on a one-hitter and Makenna Pancio had a big day at the plate to lead another dominant Olean effort.
Pancio went 4-for-5 with a double, seven RBI and three runs scored. JoJo Gibbons (2 doubles, RBI, 3 runs) and Anastasia (2 RBI, 4 runs) both went 3-for-4 while Amy Campbell and Anna Bates both had two hits, an RBI and a run and Ariel Maine doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Huskies (5-3).
Anastasia and Edwarda (7 strikeouts) combined to fan 11 and walk four and surrender just one run, in the second inning.
"It was another pretty well-rounded game for us tonight," Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. "The girls hit, pitched well and played solid defense."
Teagan Shedd had the lone hit for Southwestern.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Hornell 2
BOLIVAR — Jessica Majot threw a complete game with 15 strikeouts with just one walk and one hit to power Bolivar-Richburg (6-0).
Majot also hit a double. McKinlee Harris marked three of the Wolverines’ five hits, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Haley Mascho was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Jordyn Dyring had Hornell’s only hit and pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.
“Jess threw a great game,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “She was able to keep the Hornell hitters off balance all night. We had a few miscues tonight defensively, but we were able to clean it up late in the game.”