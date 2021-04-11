JAMESTOWN — The Portville football team improved to 2-0 with another dominant performance, blanking Maple Grove 60-6 on the road.
Senior running back Jayden Lassiter scored four total touchdowns — three rushing and a fumble return on defense — finishing with 122 rushing yards on eight carries in a Section 6 Class D league game played at Southwestern High School.
Zander Keim had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts and Kaedon Holcomb had 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Portville scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and the more in the second to take a 41-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Hunter Griffin completed all nine of his passing attempts for 112 yards, including a 28-yard score to Luke Smith. Joe Long was the leading receiver with five catches for 55 yards.
Triston Loomis scored the lone touchdown for Maple Grove (0-2) on a 46-yard pass from Jackson Gowan in the fourth quarter.
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Cowanesque Valley 17, Port Allegany 4, 5 innings
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Cowanesque Valley scored 15 unanswered runs to rout Port Allegany.
The Lady Gators took a 4-2 lead after the first inning, but CV answered back with an eight-run second and ran away with the victory after a five-run fifth. Overall, CV tallied 22 hits.
Kayleigha Dowell and Thea Petruzzi each recorded two RBI for Port during the loss, both of which came during the team’s four-run first inning.
Marah Rush pitched all five innings for the Lady Gators and struck out five batters while allowing 15 earned runs.
BASEBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Johnsonburg 13, Port Allegany 5
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A tight 2-2 game turned into a rout after Johnsonburg plated seven runs in the fourth on its way to a win over Port Allegany in non-league baseball action.
Aiden Zimmerman and Ethan Wells led the Rams’ big offensive inning, each driving in a pair of runs. Both Zimmerman and Wells finished with two hits and three RBI while Camron Marciniak finished 3-for-5 with two RBI.
Dalton Stahli got the win for Johnsonburg, tossing three strikeouts and allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk in five innings.
Isaiah Caden went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Gators (2-2) with an RBI, while Carter Moses also finished 2-for-4. Logan Pesock, Drew Evens and Ty Guilds each recorded an RBI for Port.
VOLLEYBALL
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Fillmore 1
FILLMORE — Kaitlin Sadler tallied eight kills, three digs and one block to guide Genesee Valley/Belfast to a 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 26-24 win over Fillmore.
Kayci Bigelow chipped in with four kills, three aces and one block for the Jaguars (2-4). Addy Herring dished out 11 assists and had a team-high five aces.
Emma Cole led Fillmore (4-4) with 10 kills and three aces. Jadyn Mucher added eight kills and three aces.