PORTVILLE — Perhaps it was a response to the toll that COVID-19 had taken the week before.
The Portville girls volleyball team, after all, had lost an increasing number of starters over its final three matches of the regular season due to contact tracing, until it had none in its finale with Olean, contributing to a five-set loss and costing it a chance at an undefeated league campaign.
Maybe it was because of what the coronavirus had seized before that.
The Panthers knew from the start that with the cancellation of the state tournament, there’d be no grand stage for which to strive this spring, no chance of avenging its state title loss from 2019.
Whatever it was, Portville channeled those emotions into its final contest on Saturday. And very quickly, it became clear: the second-seeded Panthers had little interest in even allowing it to be close.
Laura Wilhelm (2 aces) had 14 kills, Tori Unverdorben totaled eight kills, eight digs and five aces and Portville was hardly touched in downing No. 5 Gowanda 25-13, 25-5, 25-8 in the Section 6 Class C-2 championship. It was the seventh-straight sectional title for the powerhouse Panthers, who, this time, were able to celebrate the accomplishment on their home floor.
“THEY WERE just ready,” coach Kelly Unverdorben noted. “There was a little bit of, I don’t want to say anger, but something inside them that they had enough — enough of you, COVID, enough telling us we can’t play for a state championship. We’re going to make a statement, we’re playing one last time together and we’re going to do it up right.”
Of the effort, one of its most dominating in a 17-2 season, she added: “I don’t even think I coached; there was nothing left for me to do. They did it all. Even if they made an error … there was nothing I needed to coach them on, they knew exactly what they needed to do. They were just outstanding and they were on fire and I could not be prouder of them.”
FOR THE first couple of minutes, a good Gowanda team held strong, pulling to within 10-6 in Set 1. Then, much as it has been for the last seven-plus years, in any match, it was all Portville.
The Panthers embarked upon an 11-3 run to regain control in the opener and rode starts of 11-1 and 14-2 to easy wins in Sets 2 and 3 while closing out a championship sweep in a mere 47 minutes.
And though, under the circumstances, it might have been more difficult to achieve, this latest title was “bittersweet,” Unverdorben acknowledged. Portville was thrilled to have claimed another title — and to have had a season at all — but understandably saddened by having its postseason cut short.
“You never get to have your last match of the year on your home court,” Unverdorben said, “so I think there was something a little bit different and emotional about that, because this is the last night, the last time the seniors get to play with the underclassmen and the coach, and it’s all done on your home court, so it was definitely a nice moment just having all that.
“But the sadness was that this was it. It’s over, and we (don’t have that opportunity to advance).”
Given its talent and how it played Saturday, however, Unverdorben is confident that this Portville team would have been the next to do just that.
“I think had they played (Saturday) night for a state championship, they would have won it,” said Unverdorben, whose Portville squads have advanced to five state finals, winning four (2014 and ‘15 in Class D; 2017 and ‘18 in Class C). “Now, that doesn’t mean three days from now they would play the exact same way. I’m just saying at that moment, that night, they were amazing.”
AGAINST Gowanda (13-5), the Panthers were a “well-oiled machine,” from their serving to their setting to their outside hitting. And their final numbers reflected that performance and the careers they’ve had as a whole.
Wilhelm, a senior who logged 530 career kills, finished first in the state this spring with a .500 hitting percentage, in front of New York State Gatorade Player of the Year Carlie Rzeszotarski (Burnt Hills). Kylie Blessing, whom Unverdorben referred to as the “best setter in the state,” had 31 assists on Saturday, bringing her career total to 2,482 with another season remaining.
Senior Olivia Emley, who had eight digs and five aces against Gowanda, led NYS in aces (77), finishing just ahead of her teammate Unverdorben, who was second with 69. Freshman Olivia Cook, meanwhile, placed fourth in the state with a .420 hitting percentage.
Seniors Taylor Beck (4 digs, 2 aces) and Reggie Tkacik (3 kills) were also contributors on Saturday.
Portville, with all but one player back from 2019’s state runner-up, might, for now, be disappointed at not having the opportunity to requite its four-set loss to Valhalla in the NYS Class C final. But it can take solace in the fact it had another outstanding season and, after a week of being quarantined, finished the year together.
“I think they knew they had more work to do (after 2019) and they put it all out and then COVID hit and it was like, ‘no way, you’ve got to be kidding me right now,’” Unverdorben said. “But you know what, I think the hard work, it’s still always worth it, and they showed it (on Saturday).
“They understand how well they played and they know what they’re capable of, so I think they’re happy and content with how they finished the season. I don’t think there’s anybody hanging their head after what we (went out and did tonight).”