It probably didn’t need it, but the Portville football team is happy to take any extra motivation wherever it may find it.

So coach Josh Brooks was thrilled to open his newspaper on Wednesday to find a bitter reminder of what his team has at stake to open this high school gridiron season. In a story highlighting the “games to watch” on the 2022 Big 30 schedule, an accompanying photo showed the Allegany-Limestone football team celebrating with the prize attached to its longstanding rivalry with Portville: an old wooden rocking chair.

