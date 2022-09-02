It probably didn’t need it, but the Portville football team is happy to take any extra motivation wherever it may find it.
So coach Josh Brooks was thrilled to open his newspaper on Wednesday to find a bitter reminder of what his team has at stake to open this high school gridiron season. In a story highlighting the “games to watch” on the 2022 Big 30 schedule, an accompanying photo showed the Allegany-Limestone football team celebrating with the prize attached to its longstanding rivalry with Portville: an old wooden rocking chair.
“We were in school and I got a text from one of our captains with the picture of that and said, ‘Coach, can we please post this in the locker room?’” Brooks said. “And it was already done. I already saw it, printed it off, so we want to thank (the Times Herald) for the bulletin board material. That’s fantastic.”
Each time Portville and A-L play, that chair goes home with the victor. It changed hands last fall, as A-L won that contest for the first time since 2017 after losses in 2018 and 2019. Since the A-L merger in 1995, Portville holds a 12-7 lead in the rivalry.
“It’s awesome. There’s really no other word to describe it but awesome,” Brooks said of the rivalry.
Brooks said he and his coaching staff told the Panther players they’re fortunate to play in that kind of game.
“You get to play high school football, which is a great experience in itself,” he said, “but then you also get to participate in a game where two communities are really rooting for their (school), and the atmosphere Friday night is just going to be electric. Not every high school kid gets to experience that. In our tenure I think we’ve played Allegany three times and whether we’ve been in Portville or in Allegany, it’s just electric and it’s a great experience, great memories for kids and I’m sure it’s a game both teams will never forget.”
Last year, the Gators won a defensively dominated game with just three scoring plays between the two teams. After trading touchdowns, Portville held an 8-7 lead before a fourth-quarter field goal put A-L ahead for good at 10-8.
Both teams have strong numbers of returning starters and letterwinners and had similar 2021 records: Portville 4-5 with a semifinal exit in Section 6 Class D and A-L 5-4 with a “matchup game” win after missing the playoffs in Class C. Brooks hopes his team’s returning linemen in particular can give the Panthers an edge.
“We’ve watched that film a lot and we made a ton of mistakes, but we knew we were going to make those mistakes last year because we were so young, especially up front with all our sophomores and our one junior,” Brooks said. “We see that they lost a lot of their linemen and bigger guys, so I’m sure they’ve got some younger guys stepping up but I think hopefully we can take advantage of that.”
AFTER THE Big 30’s opening night on Friday, there’s still plenty of action on Saturday, including another non-league showdown between Class C and D schools. Salamanca hosts neighboring rival Randolph in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Park.
Salamanca has split two meetings with Randolph in its Chad Bartoszek era. The Cardinals ran away with a 40-13 win in Bartoszek’s first game as Warriors coach in 2019, before Salamanca avenged the loss in the spring 2021 season in a 25-20 win. But the Cardinals made better memories at Vets Park last fall, playing their semifinal playoff game against Portville on the Warriors’ turf, winning 46-0 to clinch a spot in the Section 6 Class D championship, which it won a week later against Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Salamanca is coming off a 7-2 year but with several more starting positions to fill from last fall.
The Warriors started camp in a bit of transition, losing most of their linemen from a year ago along with a starting quarterback and multiple receivers.
Perhaps out of necessity with some new faces, Bartoszek noted the Warriors focused more on their own development early in camp than particular opponents.
“We don’t have as many returning starters as we’ve had the last couple years, but we do have players with experience,” he said. “So our goal the last couple weeks has just been getting our scheme, getting our team dynamic and our culture, our leadership groups, all of those things pieced together and try to form them to see what type of group this is going to be. It’s a different group than what we’ve had in terms of leadership and that happens. There’s turnover and it’s just part of being a coach. We’ve got a great group of kids stepping up. It’s just different.”
BOTH TEAMS have running backs who made the Big 30 All-Star team a year ago as juniors: Salamanca’s Jesse Stahlman and Randolph’s Xander Hind, who won the Big 30 Player of the Year award.
Bartoszek said preparing for Randolph’s size and strength up front presents challenges in practice.
“It’s difficult to match size and physicality in practice,” he said. “It really is. It’s easier to prep for speed and maybe some different scheme-type formations and things like that, because you can show it and people just want to run around and get after it. But when you have a team that is kind of just built upon size and strength and running right at you, you really need some bodies who can replicate that, and we just don’t have those type of guys, not many teams are going to be able to replicate that.”
With many players in starting roles for the first time against an opponent of Randolph’s caliber, the Warriors will have to adjust quickly.
“The challenge for us is not knowing what are we going to do, how are our guys going to respond those first few series?” Bartoszek said. “How are we going to respond to that physicality? Randolph has earned that over the years, they’ve had some of these really good teams that bring a lot of size and speed and strength and it’s one of the reasons they’re successful. When they have this formula, they’re usually pretty good.”