Nearly two years since high school baseball teams last took the field, and with inconsistent amounts of preparation this year due to the condensed sports schedule, many teams entered the 2021 season as a bit of a mystery to their coaches.
How much had these seniors, who last played scholastically as sophomores, developed? How much did they play over the summer after COVID-19 wiped out the spring 2020 high school season?
Mike Matz, thankfully, had plenty of experience in his Portville dugout to rely on. The Panthers have two seniors — Dominic Pascucci and Joe Long — and a long list of juniors: Maxx Yehl, Dakota Mascho, Nathan Petryszak, Ryan Stillman, Grant Sharp, Nathan Carpenter, Sam Korsa, Shaun Sanders and Luke Petruzzi. After going 10-10 in 2019 and missing out on last season, this group was eager to get back on the field.
“They have been so eager. They would have started in January if I would have let them,” Matz said. “I said, ‘guys, our season doesn’t start until May, we’re going to hold off a little bit.’ But once we started our offseason stuff, the attendance was great, the effort, the enthusiasm, and part of that’s because they really enjoy baseball but also because they didn’t get anything last year. And some of the kids play in the summer, but it’s not the same as playing for your school. So I think they’re just really excited.”
THE PANDEMIC-altered season had one small benefit for baseball: the late start meant teams began their seasons in beautiful mid-May weather.
“If this Salamanca tournament were at the beginning of a typical season, we would have all frozen,” Matz said. “But we’re playing in the middle of May and temperature-wise it’s been very pleasant. You don’t worry about kids pulling a muscle because it’s too cold and you’re able to actually have the full experience not freezing.”
Portville plays tonight in the Salamanca Veterans Cup Tournament championship game against Randolph at 7 p.m. at the new Veterans Memorial Park field. A win would push the Panthers to 3-0 before beginning a busy league schedule.
Portville looks to contend for the CCAA I East division title. The Panthers play with an almost all-Cattaraugus County group: Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Ellicottville, Franklinville, North Collins and Salamanca.
“Our kids have some pretty lofty goals. They want to win the league and move on beyond that,” Matz said. “We’d love to win the tournament on Saturday. There are things that they want to do, both personally and team-wise. I do think we’ll get everybody’s best shot. There’s not going to be a team that’s like, ‘Oh well, we’re playing Portville today.’ When we play Salamanca, they’re going to (say), ‘Hey, let’s knock these guys off,’ which we’ve been in that situation, especially when you talk about those really good Olean teams from a couple years ago, those were games we had circled, ‘Hey, let’s go show them a thing or two.’
“You can’t just roll out the ball, fill out the lineup card and expect to win, there are good teams in the league.”
Matz said his team “hit the ground running” despite the abbreviated prep time and several players still playing football late into the season — much like other schools such as Olean, Salamanca, Ellicottville and Franklinville — thanks to his players’ experience outside of high school baseball.
“That’s a testament to those kids … and their parents for supporting them in doing this and for the kids to want to do it,” Matz said. “I don’t require that they do summer baseball or fall baseball, but they do that on their own and it makes them better which in turn makes us better.
“I was telling my dad (an assistant coach this year for Portville), we have a number of kids that in my view are baseball players, not kids that play baseball. I think that’s an important distinction. On every team there are going to be some kids that say, yeah, I like baseball or soccer or whatever sport it may be, but I play baseball from the first day of the season until the last day of the season, or football is the one I really love or basketball or wrestling. These kids, there are a number of them that are baseball players. They want to learn little things about the game and that helps a ton too. They genuinely want to get better. That’s like an x-factor, you can’t quantify it, there’s no stat for it. But when you have that dedication, that helps.”
OLEAN IS off to a 1-1 start after two close games against Southwestern and Fredonia. Third-year coach Les DeGolier returned just three varsity players from 2019: now-seniors Jason Brooks, Nick Pantuso and Adam Spencer.
“We’re thankful to have the opportunity to be able to play this year,” DeGolier said. “It’s hard to gauge too because obviously last year with not having a season we didn’t really get to know the junior class that is now the senior class. Other than the three sophomores that I had playing with me two years ago, I’m pretty unfamiliar with a lot of these kids, so it’s been a pretty big learning curve for me as a coach, and not having a big offseason with them as well because I helped with football. So it’s just been pretty demanding.”
Some first-year varsity players have already shown hitting prowess.
“We’ve always tried to pride ourselves in our hitting and having a high-powered offense,” DeGolier said. “A couple guys like Dom Henzel and Eric Havens have really started hot these first two games in their first varsity baseball (action) and that’s been a big help. Then there’s Jason, who played as a sophomore and was on the all-star team. So I kind of expected the same out of him, but for those other ones to step up and fill roles has been key.”
The Huskies play in the CCAA I West division, along with Allegany-Limestone, against Dunkirk, Southwestern, Falconer and Fredonia. The Gators have three returning starters from the 2019 season, when A-L went 13-8: seniors Weston Stevenson, Ethan Paul and Jayden Gustafson.
“Usually those schools out in Chautauqua County we don’t see until playoffs; Fredonia and Dunkirk, we’ve played them in the playoffs the last couple years,” DeGolier said. “Then Allegany was usually one of the toughest on our schedule and Southwestern we always played non-league and we’ve split with them since I’ve been a coach each year. So I think it’s going to be just kind of a grind. I don’t think there’s any slouch teams, that’s for sure.”
DeGOLIER stressed improvement throughout the season, wanting to put his team in the best possible position to make a run in sectionals next month.
“I told the guys in practice and I brought it up after Monday night’s loss (to Southwestern),” he said. “Not having a whole lot of time in the offseason because of everybody going in different directions with different sports, I said the key is going to be to learn and get better every day. Even every game we have to learn from, Monday was an easy example because we lost and there were a lot of things I could point out that we need to improve, but the basic theme is going to be that every day, whether it’s a game or practice, we work on our weaknesses and we get better because we weren’t able to spend as much time on them in the offseason. I think the teams that grow the most throughout the year are going to be the ones that stand out in the playoffs. There’s always that team that gets hot before playoffs usually has a good advantage. That might be especially true this year.”
Josh Forster takes over as head coach at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, stepping in to replace C-LV legend Chuck Senn, who retired in 2019 after coaching for 46 years.
Archbishop Walsh has fielded a varsity team for the first time since 2018. The Eagles will play an independent schedule under first-year coach Reston Pettit.
ALLEGANY LIMESTONE
Coach: Eric Hemphill (10th year, 92-82)
League: CCAA I West
2019 record/postseason: 13-8; Southwestern (W, 6-3, Sec 6 B-2 quarterfinal), Gowanda (L, 5-0, Sec 6 B-2 semifinal
Roster: Weston Stevenson (sr., P/SS/OF), Ethan Paul (sr., P/3B/OF), Jayden Gustafson (sr., C/OF), Ethanyiel Peck (sr., OF), Maddox DeLong (jr., P/3B), Mason Fisher (jr., P/3B), Jacob Brink (jr., 2B/SS), Nolan Donovan (jr., 1B/OF), Matt Giardini (jr., OF/1B), Andrew Giardini (soph., C/OF), Eric Furlong (soph., UTIL), Sean Conroy (fr., OF/2B)
Dugout notes: “This team will be very inexperienced at the Varsity level as we graduated nine seniors last year. The three returning letter winners will all need to step into bigger shoes this year and lead the younger guys. Ethan Paul and Weston Stevenson will anchor the pitching staff as they were two of the top three innings pitched guys last time we took the field two years ago. DeLong and Fisher will also see a lot of innings on the mound. The word for this team is versatility as we will look for many guys to play multiple positions depending on the pitcher that is on the mound.”
ARCHBISHOP WALSH
Coach: Reston Pettit (1st year)
League: None/independent
2019 record/postseason: no team
Roster: Max Garvin (sr., P/SS), Tedden Shaw (sr., OF), Ethan Jones (jr., OF), Gregory Carl (soph., OF), Kai Przybyla (soph., 2B), Liam Chapman (soph., 1B/3B), Landon Phearsdorf (fr., OF), Jon Przybyla (fr., OF), Aiden Smith (fr., 1B), Luca Quinn (8th, P/SS), Noah Kiel (7th, OF), Christopher Foreny (7th, OF), Alex Dove (7th, OF), Shane Croker (7th, 3B/2B
Dugout notes: “New young players … blend of youth and upperclassmen … many first-year varsity players.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Josh Forster (1st year)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 3-14
Roster: Gavin Baxter (soph., OF/2B/P), Seth Howland (jr., P/OF/1B/3B/C), Clayton Frentz (jr., OF/2B/P), Nick Savidge (sr., P/C/SS/OF), Quentin Schultz (sr., OF), Colin Wentz (sr., OF/P), Kody Colton (jr., P/3B/OF), Elijah Perkins (sr., P/OF), Ryan Harper (jr., SS/P/OF), Brayden Young (fr., SS/P/OF), Camden Young (fr., P/1B/3B/OF), Joe Quigley (sr., 3B/OF/P/C), Taiyen Dumas (sr., OF), Kyle Glow (sr., OF)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Chris Mendell (22nd year, 218-210-1)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 5-11; Chautauqua Lake (L, 12-1, Sec 6 C first round)
Roster: Logan Grinols (jr.), Ryan DeKay (sr.), Hunter Smith (fr.), Ethan Frank (jr.), Jameson Caldwell (sr.), Caedon Wyatt (soph.), Logan Dimpfl (sr.), Brett Kryniski (sr.), Wyatt Chudy (sr.), Braydon Wyatt (soph.), Clayton Rowland (sr.), Caleb Ploetz (jr.), Lucas Marsh (jr.), Andrew Bolya (jr.), Lucas Adams (jr.), Braedyn Palmatier (sr.)
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Reed Mitrowski (2nd year, 9-7)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 9-7; Clymer/Sherman (L, 4-2, Sec 6 D semifinal)
Roster: Logan Frank (sr., CF/P), Matt Peters (sr., P/INF/OF), Blake Frank (jr., SS/P), Beau Bielecki (fr., C/P), Noah Shenk (fr., 3B/OF/P), Jacob Dahlke (fr., OF), Bretton Blecha (8th, P/SS/2B), Gannon Callahan (8th, 1B/P), Matt Spittler (8th, 3B/2B/P)
Dugout notes: “The 2021 season outlook is an excitement to be able to finally have baseball again. We are a young team with a lot of potential. We have a skilled, hardworking group that is excited to be able to finally compete again on the baseball field. This season will be a great learning experience for all of our players and I am looking forward to a great season.”
OLEAN
Coach: Les DeGolier (3rd year, 29-11)
League: CCAA I West
2019 record/postseason: 13-8; Dunkirk (W, 3-2, Sec 6 B-1 first round), City Honors (W, 14-6, Sec 6 B-1 quarterfinal), Medina (L, 12-1, Sec 6 B-1 semifinal)
Roster: Jason Brooks (sr., P/SS), Nick Pantuso (sr., CF), Adam Spencer (sr., P/1B), Eric Havens (sr.), Chase Kratts (sr.), Brett Miles (sr.), Dom Henzel (jr.), Railey Silvis (jr.), Albert Martin (jr.), Ethan Smucinski (jr.), Thomas Bates (soph.), Lucas Brushingham (soph.)
Dugout notes: see above
PIONEER
Coach: David Buncy (22nd year, 187-207-1)
League: ECIC Div. III
2019 record/postseason: 6-10; Lake Shore (L, 2-0, Sec 6 A-2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Bryce Hediger (sr., P/INF), Blaine Moses (sr., SS), Dylan Romance (sr., OF), Austin Noel (sr.), Jack Buncy (jr.), Brennen Hediger (jr., P/C), Judd Ellis (jr., P/INF/OF), Brody Hopkins (jr., P/INF), Josiah Jarocinski (jr., P/INF), Ethan Warner (soph., P/OF), Zak Carder (soph., P/INF)
Dugout notes: “High expectations for the Panthers this year led by a couple of college bound seniors. Bryce Hediger will lead the staff (St. Bonaventure commit) returning from a sophomore year in which he led the team in strikeouts, wins and ERA. Bryce is currently topping in the upper 80s with his fastball and has great command of his secondary pitches. Blaine Morgan is a smooth fielding shortstop who has started at that position since his freshman year and will be playing next year at Hilbert.
“Jack Buncy will provide speed and a strong bat at the top of the order while manning center field. Jack has been a starter on the varsity since his freshman year. Brennen Hediger will provide another strong arm in the rotation while receiving the rest of the staff as a very good defensive catcher. Judd Ellis will provide a lot of pop in the middle of the lineup and be one of the team’s top pitchers. Brody Hopkins will also drive the offense from the 3 or 4 slot with a mix of good power and speed. Brody is also very versatile defensively and will be at the top part of the rotation.”
PORTVILLE
Coach: Mike Matz (16th year, 141-150
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 10-10; Salamanca (W, 8-5, Sec 6 C first round), Maple Grove (L, 3-0, Sec 6 C quarterfinal)
Roster: Dominic Pascucci (sr., C/3B), Joseph Long (sr., INF), Maxwell Yehl (jr., P/INF), Dakota Mascho (jr., OF/P), Nathan Petryszak (jr., INF/P), Ryan Stillman (jr., INF/C/P), Grant Sharp (jr., INF), Nathan Carpenter (jr., INF), Sam Korsa (jr., OF), Shaun Sanders (jr., OF), Luke Petruzzi (jr., INF/P), Joe Randolph (soph., OF/C), Mario Pascucci (soph., P/OF), Michael Cole (soph., OF/C), Drew Brink (soph., P/INF), Luke Petryszak (fr., INF/P), Hayden Emley (fr., INF/P)
Dugout notes: see above
SALAMANCA
Coach: Mike Smith (3rd year, 3-23)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 3-12; Portville (L, 8-5 Sec 6 C first round)
Roster: Lucas McKenna (sr., SS/P), Harley Hoag (jr., INF/P), Hayden Hoag (jr., OF), Shawn Bacelli (jr., C/P), Zaron Tucker (soph., INF/P), Andy Herrick (soph., OF), Jacob Herrick (8th, OF), Cole Hedlund (jr., INF/OF), Jordan Ambuske (soph., INF/OF), Jaxson Ross (fr., 1B/P), Jason McGraw (soph., INF/P), Jaxon Tarr (soph., C/1B), Tre Turner (jr., 1B), Shawn Pierce (jr., INF/OF)
Dugout notes: “After last season’s undefeated mark (LOL!) we look to be much improved! Our program is undergoing a revival, weight 22 kids trying out for the squad. We have six decent pitchers and with our new park, we are hoping to not have as many weather-created disruptions to the schedule. McKenna, the Hoag twins and Bacelli give us leadership and skill, while the Herrick brothers increase our outfield speed. Ross is a talent as a freshman, while Tucker started at 3rd base as an 8th grader and more than held his own. Developing our still young roster to provide quality depth is our challenge.”