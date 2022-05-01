NIAGARA FALLS — Mike Matz made it abundantly clear in the aftermath.
“I told our kids after the game,” he said. “No disrespect to the teams that we’ve already played, or will play, but this is the best team we’ll see all year. And that’s precisely why we wanted to play them … they’re really that good.”
The “they” he was referring to was Canisius, a Western New York power with three college commits, two of those to Division I programs (Albany, Canisius), in its senior class, which boasts over 800 boys to draw from. On this day, the Crusaders were a bit much for his unbeaten Panthers.
Justin Ball and Drew Podlas each had three hits and two RBI and Canisius jumped out to a 9-0 lead en route to a 10-2, six-inning victory in a showcase game at Niagara Falls High School on Saturday. That snapped Portville’s 22-game regular season win streak dating back to last season, but provided Matz’s group a solid litmus test contest as the calendar flips to May.
“This made us better,” Matz said. “A team like that, they make you pay when you make a mistake. We had a couple plays where we could have had at least the lead runner out, or quite possibly turned a double play, but we got a little jumpy there and threw to the wrong base. Those kinds of things … it was good for us to see.”
Still, the Panthers (8-1) hung in there. Michael Cole went 2-for-4 and homered for the second-straight game, a solo shot. Dakota Mascho had an RBI single that brought in Maxx Yehl with the other run as Portville tallied in the fourth and fifth frames. Yehl, the West Virginia commit, made the pitching start, striking out three while walking one before giving way to Luke Petryszak in the third inning.
“It showed us that no matter how good you are, there’s always something to work on and get better at,” Matz went on. “We certainly would have liked to win or have kept it a little more competitive, but all in all, it was a great day and great learning experience.”
CCAA IJamestown 5, Allegany-Limestone 4ALLEGANY — Brandon Lobb went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Mason Chapman and Nate Torres surrendered four combined hits to key Jamestown.
Eric Furlong doubled while Andrew Forrest and Gavin Truman each had a hit and scored a run for the Gators (4-6, 1-5). Down 5-0, A-L plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
“We got it to 5-4, our pitchers buckled down and we had a chance in the sixth,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “We got a leadoff double from Gavin and moved him over to third on a sac bunt. We attempted a squeeze, but we popped it up for a double play. We were right there. We gotta come up with a big hit when we need one’ that’s been our achilles heel to this point.”
Maddox DeLong struck out eight with a pair of walks over six innings for the Gators.
CCAA IIIFranklinville 17, Randolph 1, 5 inningsRANDOLPH — Isaac Towne (2 hits) doubled and drove in five runs and Noah Shenk posted three hits and four RBI to power Franklinville.
Blake Frank also had two hits while Jacob Dahlke smacked a two-run single for the Panthers (5-1). Gannon Callahan tossed four strong innings and combined with Bretton Blecha on a three-hitter.
“Playing three days in a row, our No. 1 and 2 pitchers were out. We have a couple other guys that can definitely throw, they just hadn’t really come up yet,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski said of Callahan’s effort. “It was all hands on deck and he performed well and gave us a chance to score some runs.”
NON-LEAGUEElmira City 2, Wellsville 1, 8 inningsELMIRA — An extra-inning no-hitter was not enough to get Wellsville a road victory over a large school.
Wellsville’s Tyler Vogel and Cooper Brockway combined to hold Elmira City hitless, with Vogel pitching into the seventh inning in a seven-strikeout, four-walk start. Elmira starter Bryce Mashanic struck out 15 while allowing four hits over seven innings.
Cody Costello was 2-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases for the Lions (5-6), while Jerry Havens (stolen base) and Cooper Brockway (stolen base, walk, run) each had a hit.
“This was a pitcher’s duel right from inning No. 1,” Lions coach Tom Delahunt said. “This was Ty Vogel’s fourth varsity start of his career as a freshman. For him to face a double-A school, he threw a fabulous game, we couldn’t have asked for more from him.
“It’s unfortunate our bats didn’t come alive. We just need to have more balance between our offense and our defense.”
FRIENDSHIP/SCIO TOURNAMENTFirst round: Genesee Valley/Belfast 7, Friendship/Scio 0FRIENDSHIP — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Carter Stout pitched a complete game two-hitter, shutting out Friendship/Scio with 16 strikeouts and no walks.
Matt Weaver went 3-for-4 and Garrett Miller went 2-for-3 to lead the GV/B offense.
Joey Bednez and Ethan Davenport had the lone hits for S/F. Davenport struck out nine with two walks over 6 2/3 innings.
Consolation: Friendship/Scio 19, Hinsdale 9, 6 inningsFRIENDSHIP — Friendship/Scio took advantage of its free passes to beat Hinsdale, led by Kody Marvin, who had a hit, two talks and was hit by two pitches to reach base five times.
Damion Brown went 3-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs for Hinsdale.
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Jamestown 210 200 0 — 5 10 3 A-L 000 040 0 — 4 4 2 Mason Chapman (7 SO, 2 BB), Nate Torres (6) (1 SO) and Juan Matos Maddox DeLong (8 SO, 2 BB), Gavin Truman (7) (1 SO) and Andrew Giardini
AT RANDOLPH
R H E
Fville 340 46 — 17 13 1 Randolph 001 00 — 1 3 2 Gannon Callahan (3 SO, 3 BB), Bretton Blecha (5) (2 SO) and Beau Bielecki T. Farnham (5 SO, 3 BB), K. Senn (5) (4 BB), O. Padgett (5) and M. Bohall
AT ELMIRA
R H E
Wellsville 010 000 00 — 1 4 2 Elmira 000 100 01 — 2 0 2 Tyler Vogel (7 SO, 4 BB), Cooper Brockway (7) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Alex Green Bryce Mashanac (15 SO, 3 BB), G. Strunk (8) (1 SO) and Ty Morrell
AT NIAGARA FALLS
R H E
Portville 000 110 — 2 7 2 Canisius 315 01x — 10 11 0 Maxx Yehl (3 SO, 1 BB), Luke Petryszak (3) (4 SO, 5 BB) and Drew Langdon William Enright (6 SO, 1 BB), John Meyers (5) (2 SO, 1 BB) and John D’Amico
HR:
Michael Cole (P)
AT FRIENDSHIP
R H E
GV/Belfast 003 001 3 — 7 8 1 Friend/Scio 000 000 0 — 0 2 5 Carter Stout (16 SO) and Thai Norasethaporn Ethan Davenport (9 SO, 2 BB), Joey Bednez (7) and Landen Arnold
AT FRIENDSHIP
R H E