The Portville and Olean High softball teams both earned league titles in 2023.
The Panthers claimed the CCAA East I crown with a perfect 12-0 mark while the Huskies (10-2) shared the top CCAA West I spot with both Falconer and Fredonia.
As a result, each had multiple players named First Team All-League, as voted on by the coaches in the last few weeks. Additionally, Portville garnered one of its division's top honors, with Alisha Dickerson being cited as the East I Pitcher of the Year.
Dickerson was joined on the East I all-star squad by teammates Teagan Kosinski, Sam Steadman, Mattison Foster and Peyton Young as the Panthers nabbed five of 13 selections. Also chosen from the Big 30 were West Valley’s Colleen Keller and Lauren Frascella, Ellicottville's Allison Rowland and Ryah Quinn, Cattaraugus-Little Valley's Kora Sentz and Franklinville's Olivia Frank.
The East I Coach of the Year was West Valley’s Bryan Hansen, who guided the Wildcats to a tie for second in the division in its third year back as a program, while the Player of the Year was North Collins' Hailey Jasinski. NC also won the Team Sportsmanship Award.
IN CCAA WEST I, Olean's Emma Edwards, Ariel Maine and Anna Bates were all named First Team league all-stars.
Edwards, a sophomore pitcher and now two-time First Team selection, racked up 140 strikeouts in 96 innings while also hitting .629 with eight doubles, eight triples, two home runs and 20 RBI.
Maine, a senior first baseman and honorable mention a year ago, hit .435 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 32 RBI. Bates, a freshman catcher, hit .403 with four doubles, three triples and 13 RBI.
Falconer's Kayla Lynn was named the Player of the Year while the Golden Eagles' Kayleigh Sieber was Coach of the Year. The Pitcher of the Year was Fredonia's Jordan Lucas and the Team Sportsmanship Award winner was Allegany-Limestone.