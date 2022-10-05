ELLICOTTVILLE — After splitting two meetings with Ellicottville already this season, the Portville boys soccer team took the rubber match on Wednesday and wrestled away control of the CCAA III East division.
Portville won 3-1 on Thursday, as Braeden Carter and Brady German scored second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie at halftime.
Bryan Randolph gave Portville the early lead in the 14th minute on a penalty kick. Later in the half, Ellicottville’s Sam Edwards made a free kick from just outside the box to tie it 1-1.
Carter scored in the 51st minute with a Simon Szymanski assist and German scored in the 62nd with a Joe Randolph assist.
Troy VanSickle made three saves for the Panthers.
“It seemed like there was some point midway through the first half that kind of was a momentum shift even though we had the one goal lead, we stopped pressuring as hard as we were and they kind of took control a little bit,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “They were pressuring us and not only counter-attacking, but they were able to hold the ball in our end for quite some time. They did a really nice job of playing together and possessing on our defending third. But we did a nice job of never letting them get past our back line there. Our center back, Cole Faulkner, has been really stepping up these last few games and really taking good angles to put out any danger before it happens.
Of Edwards’ free kick, McIntosh noted, “It was a perfect shot from about 19, 20 yards out, put it upper right corner and tied it up 1-1. Then we went into halftime that way, I felt like they stole any momentum that we had.
“But I thought my guys did a nice job of fixing the little things that we had to fix from the first half and we were keeping the ball in front of us a little bit more and not letting them develop as much of an attack in our defensive end.”
Ellicottville fell to 7-4-1 (6-3 league). The Eagles lost to Portville 2-0 in their season opener at the Gator Cup, the won the first league meeting 2-0 in Portville Sept. 19.
The win guarantees Portville (10-3-1) at least a share of the league title for the third consecutive year. A win or tie at Gowanda/Pine Valley next week would clinch the solo league title over second-place Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.
Portville has won its last six games, five in league play, after the loss to Ellicottville.
The Panthers graduated 12 seniors last year, including seven starters, four on defense.
“This year for me has been very fulfilling to say the least,” McIntosh said. “I had a lot of question marks going into the year, but the fact we’ve been able to do what we’ve done so far, I think it surprised a lot of people, I imagine, but it definitely surprised me. It’s just been a fun year. I’ve got some great kids and they work hard all year.
“It’s been very fulfilling and I hope that we can keep it going.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY IFillmore 5, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0FILLMORE — Mitch Ward scored his 100th career goal and had two assists to spark Fillmore.
Fillmore (12-0, 7-0) had goals from five different players and goalkeeper Luke Columbo made one save for the Eagles’ eighth shutout of the season. Eben Schilke, Brent Zubikowski, Isaiah Sisson, Damon Wood and Ward each scored. Schilke and Zubikowski also had an assist each.
“It was a really nice team win for the boys tonight,” Fillmore coach Jarret Vosburg said. “Belfast has improved a ton since we saw them earlier in the season and they hung with us for most of the first half. We possessed the ball very well and got some timely goals at the end of the first half to open the game up a bit.
“Our defense was rock solid once again … I give Brent Zubikowski a lot of credit tonight for keeping us organized and giving us the structure we needed from the sweeper position.”
Thai Norasethaporn made six saves for GV/Belfast (5-5-3, 2-4-1).
ALLEGANY COUNTY IIScio/Friendship 3, Hinsdale 2HINSDALE — Jordan White scored twice and Brenden Loucks had a goal and an assist to lead Friendship/Scio (5-8-1).
Ethan Davenport also had an assist for S/F. Goalkeeper Taylor Moore made six saves.
For Hinsdale (4-8), Damion Brown scored on an Ethan Chapman assist and Preston Jackson scored on a penalty kick. Caleb Elliott made two saves.
“It was a pretty even game, they scored on a couple free kicks and that was that,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “It was an even game, everybody played hard. I felt like we dominated possession but they were able to capitalize on their chances.”
CCAA I WESTOlean 1, Dunkirk 0DUNKIRK — Knotted at 0-0 for most of the day, finally, in the 57th minute, Olean had a lead and enough for its second win over Dunkirk in the Huskies’ last three contests.
Quintin Allen scored the game-winner for Olean (2-11-1, 2-6-1). Olean’s Josh Gardner made three saves before being relieved by teammate Braylon Torres, who also made three saves.
After an 0-11 start, Olean has won two of its last three games (both against Dunkirk) and tied the other (against Jamestown).
“Once again it was a lot of hard work and just a little reward,” OHS coach Jim Charles said. “We practically played in front of the goal all night and just couldn’t find the back of the net. Close, but close doesn’t count… We had shot after shot into the side of the net or over the net. But a win’s a win.”
Allegany-Limestone 6, Fredonia 0ALLEGANY — Eric Spring scored a hat trick, Anthony DeCapua added two more goals and Jack Conroy kept his 46th career shutout for Allegany-Limestone.
Spring had three goals and two assists. Zander Parson also scored a goal, Cooper Wilczewski had two assists and CJ Ellison and Sean Conroy had one assist each.
Conroy made two saves for the Gators (11-3), who have won four straight, all league play shutouts, after a 3-1 non-league loss to Amherst. His 46 clean sheets tie a Section 6 record for career combined shutouts set by his A-L predecessor, Connor Golley.
CCAA III EASTSalamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0SOUTH DAYTON — Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-13, 1-8) secured its first victory of the season as Brien Funke scored two goals, one in each half.
Funke scored in the eighth minute and the 78th minute. Andy Herrick assisted the opening goal and Christian Horn assisted the late brace.
S/CLV goalkeeper Ashton Clark-Sanford kept a shutout with 12 saves.
“We finally had a full roster, we were just missing one guy,” S/CLV coach Scott Brady said. “Jorden Ambuske and Archer Newark were really good on defense. That was our first lead. We played hard because we had the lead for the first time. We scored seven minutes in, so that really fueled us right off the bat.”
GIRLSECIC IIIPioneer 2, Iroquois 1YORKSHIRE — Gretchen Rumfola scored twice in the second half, including the game-winner with six minutes remaining, to lead Pioneer (9-2).
Goalkeeper Abby Mason made nine saves for the Panthers.