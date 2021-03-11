GOWANDA — The Portville boys basketball team pulled away in the second quarter by a margin of 20-7, taking control on the way to a 54-46 victory over Gowanda on Thursday.
Luke Petruzzi scored 21 points, making four 3-pointers to lead Portville in the CCAA East I win. Maxx Yehl had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds with seven blocks.
Also for Portville (4-4, 3-3), Joe Long had seven rebounds and Hunter Griffin made four assists.
For Gowanda, John Ondus had 16 points and Adam Golden added 13.
“I was proud of the way they came out and played tough defensively in the first half,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “Gowanda didn’t give up, they battled back in the second half and we were able to do some good things down the stretch and battle for the win. Hopefully we can keep it going and keep playing well at the right time.”
IAC
New Life Christian 69, Archbishop Walsh 66, OTOLEAN — Timothy Hutter scored 40 points on 15 field goals, guiding New Life Christian (5-10, 4-2).
New Life avenged a 61-46 loss from earlier in the season in IAC play. Hutter also had nine rebounds and four steals.
“Our team defense was outstanding in the first half while Timothy carried the load offensively with 21,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “We threatened to pull away in the third getting up by 12. However, Walsh turned up the defensive intensity and Tufino and Laverty hit several big shots, cutting the deficit to 5 going into the final quarter and eventually tying the game early in the final quarter.
“It was one of those games where it is a shame that anyone should lose. Timothy was huge for us all night with Walsh making him earn every point.”
Patrick Tufino led Walsh (5-2, 4-1) with 26 points on eight 3-pointers, Xavier Laverty had 18 points and Max Garvin had 17. Russell Main had 10 rebounds.
Trailing by five late in the fourth quarter, Walsh tied the game on a 3-pointer from Tufino and a Laverty layup to force OT.
“We’ve been on a pause for two weeks, we haven’t played because of COVID issues,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “We only had one practice the day before. But we played a lot better than I thought we would.”
AT GOWANDA Portville (54)
Mathes 0 3-7 3, Griffin 3 1-2 8, Long 2 0-0 4, Stone 0 0-4 0, Petruzzi 8 1-4 21, Yehl 5 2-5 12, L. Petryszak 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 9-24 54.
Gowanda (46)
Rosier 1 1-3 3, Herman 1 1-3 3, Ondus 6 0-0 16, Mad. Browning 1 0-0 2, Golden 6 1-2 13, Harbison 1 0-0 2, Ruff 3 1-3 7. Totals: 19 4-11 46. Portville 12 31 40 54 Gowanda 6 13 27 46
Three-point goals: Portville 5 (Griffin, Petruzzi 4); Gowanda 4 (Ondus 4). Total fouls: Portville 9, Gowanda 20. Fouled out:
Griffin (P), Mas. Browning (G).
JV:
Gowanda won.
AT OLEAN Archbishop Walsh (66)
Laverty 7 2-2 18, Swenson 2 1-2 5, Tufino 8 2-4 26, Garvin 6 2-2 17, Maine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-10 66.
New Life Christian (69)
Terrison 3 1-3 8, Andoh 3 0-0 7, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Hutter 15 7-11 40, Ofari 2 0-0 5, Kwofi 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 8-14 69. Walsh 12 21 41 60 66 New Life 15 28 46 60 69
Three-point goals: Walsh 13 (Laverty 2, Tufino 8, Garvin 3); New Life 7 (Terrison, Andoh, Hanson, Hutter 3, Ofari). Total fouls: Walsh 15, New Life 10. Fouled out:None.