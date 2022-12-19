PORTVILLE — The Portville girls basketball team found itself in a tough defensive battle to open the CCAA East I division portion of its 2022-23 schedule on Monday.
Salamanca led 10-7 after the first quarter and while the Panthers took a lead in the second, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer brought the Warriors within a two-point deficit before halftime.
But in a low-scoring second half, Portville held a 14-10 advantage to hold off Salamanca.
“Salamanca came to play,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “They did a good job of pressuring us into turnovers in the first quarter. Matti Foster was a great spark in the second quarter connecting on all 8 of her points in the stanza. Salamanca’s Karina Crouse hit a three as time expired before half so we were only up 2 points going into the locker room. Obviously, we weren’t comfortable with the lead. Jackie Scanlon scored 10 of our 14 points in the second half and that is just what we needed to squeak by.”
Scanlon led Portville (4-1, 1-0) with 15 points. Teagan Kosinski took four steals, Ava Haynes had 12 rebounds and two blocks and Alisha Dickerson grabbed six boards. Welty credited Dickerson for her play in the lineup for the injured Lilly Bentley.
“For the second game in a row, Alisha Dickerson is giving it her all in the post position with the absence of Lilly,” Welty noted. “I can’t convey how proud I am of her. She missed all of last year with a torn ACL and she is making the best of her minutes her senior season. Ava Haynes is the most naturally athletic girl to step on the court and really showed it with her rebounding abilities tonight. Teagan continues to be our steady point guard and captain.
“Tonight’s win was a combination of everyone doing something different at the right time to contribute to the win. We are still learning and have a ways to go, so we will keep working.”
For Salamanca (2-2, 0-1), Karina Crouse scored 14 points. Makenzie Crouse had six rebounds and three blocks, and Bella Wolfe and Lezly McComber had five boards each.
“I think it was an overall great matchup for us,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman added. “Coach Welty runs a great program. They are disciplined on both sides of the ball, they move the ball great to get open looks and forced our offense into difficult shots. I have to give our girls credit though in our first league matchup especially after not having a game in almost two weeks due to cancellations and postponements. Three-point shooting was the difference tonight but we never gave up and played hard all four quarters.”
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 68, Archbishop Walsh 17BOLIVAR — Caitlyn Steiner’s 18 points led the way for Bolivar-Richburg.
Malayna Ayers also poured in 16 points and Carmen Crowley had 12 points for B-R (4-3).
Peyton Howard scored nine points for Archbishop Walsh.
Scio/Friendship 49, Alfred-Almond 20FRIENDSHIP — A second-quarter shutout gave Scio/Friendship a 26-10 halftime lead and it rolled from there.
Nevaeh Ross paced S/F (4-2) with 14 points and Kadence Donohue had 11 points.
Isabel Badeau scored 11 points for Alfred-Almond (0-5).
Mount Morris 45, Hinsdale 23HINSDALE — Maria Caceres Pou scored a game-high 13 points, making four 3-pointers to lift Mount Morris (3-2).
Hannah Sutton scored 10 points for Hinsdale (0-8).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 58, Campbell-Savona 33
BELFAST — Genesee Valley/Belfast (4-3) won its second straight after losing two in a row to pull back above .500.
Mary Hamer led GVBC United with 21 points and Adison Girusendorf added 14 points.
For Campbell-Savona (0-4), Karissa Campion had 13 points.
Franklinville 50, Allegany-Limestone 44
FRANKLINVILLE — Leading 32-30 entering the fourth quarter, Franklinville held on for its third straight victory as it shot 10-for-14 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Megan Jackson led Franklinville (4-2) with 17 points and Olivia Frank had 14 and Sofia Bentley had 12 points. Mackenzie Chase grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.
For Allegany-Limestone (0-5), Liza Giardini scored 12 points and Maddie Callen scored 10 points.
“Allegany is a great team with a lot of quickness,” Franklinville coach Samantha Kuhn said. “It was a tough win and was competitive the entire game. My girls played so well as a team as they continue to do and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Orchard Park 60, Olean 41OLEAN — Orchard Park’s Halle Seinfeld caught fire, making six 3-pointers in a 29-point performance to lead the Quakers (3-3) over the Huskies.
Olean’s Leah Williams had another big game with 26 points and 15 rebounds, but the Huskies dropped their second straight to fall to 2-2.
“We just let them run away with it,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We were a little slow on our feet tonight, they had a really good shooter. That’s really it. We didn’t play our best game. We need to be able to move the ball a little bit more.”
AT PORTVILLE Portville (37)
Kosinski 1 0-4 3, Foster 3 0-0 8, Haynes 3 3-4 9, Scanlon 5 2-5 15, Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Lyle 0 0-2. Totals: 13 5-15 37.
Salamanca (31)
K. Crouse 6 0-2 14, M. Crouse 1 1-2 3, Wolfe 2 1-4 5, Oakes 1 0-0 3, McComber 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 2-10 31. Salamanca 10 21 25 31 Portville 7 23 28 37
Three-point goals: Sala. 3 (K. Crouse 2, Oakes); Portville 2 (Scanlon 3, Foster 2, Kosinski). Total fouls: Sala. 12, Portville 11. Fouled out:
Haynes (P).
AT BOLIVAR Archbishop Walsh (17)
Kirkwood 1 0-2 2, Howard 3 0-0 9, Saba 2 0-0 4, Iwata 1 0-0 2, Forney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 17.
Bolivar-Richburg (68)
Baldwin 2 1-2 5, Sisson 3 1-2 7, Kinnicutt 1 0-0 2, Giardini 2 0-0 4, Crowley 6 0-2 12, Whiting 2 0-0 4, Ayers 7 2-3 16, Steiner 9 0-3 18. Totals: 32 4-12 68. Walsh 3 11 13 17 B-R 22 40 57 68
Three-point goals: Walsh 3 (Howard 3); B-R 0. Total fouls: Walsh 12, B-R 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRIENDSHIP Alfred-Almond (20)
Hann 2 0-0 5, Bracker 0 0-2 0, Badeau 4 3-5 11, Eleshaky 2 0-0 4, Marlatt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-7 20.
Scio/Friendship (49)
N. Ross 7 0-0 14, Roberts 3 0-0 6, Donohue 4 2-2 11, M. Ross 2 2-2 7, Dickens 1 0-0 2, Grover 4 1-2 9. Totals: 21 5-6 49. A-A 10 10 18 20 S/F 8 26 43 49
Three-point goals: A-A 1 (Hann); S/F 2 (Donohue, M. Ross). Total fouls: A-A n/a, S/F 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT HINSDALE Mount Morris (45)
Greene 1 0-2 2, Lopez 1 0-0 2, Stroud 4 0-2 9, Valentin 2 0-0 4, M. Caceres Pou 4 1-2 13, Shay. Brown 1 0-0 2, A. Caceres Pou 2 0-0 5, Shan. Brown 1 0-0 2, Pagano 1 0-2 2, Luick 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 7-8 45.
Hinsdale (23)
H. Sutton 4 2-7 10, Jimerson 3 1-4 7, J. Sutton 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 3-11 23. Mount Morris 13 25 36 45 Hinsdale 6 10 14 23
Three-point goals: Mt. Morris 6 (M. Caceres Pou 4, Stroud, A. Caceres Pou); Hinsdale 0. Total fouls: Mt. Morris 7, Hinsdale 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELFAST Campbell-Savona (33)
Ho. Demong 2 0-0 5, Stratton 2 0-0 5, Ha. Demong 1 0-0 2, Campion 4 4-6 13, Machuga 1 6-8 8. Totals: 10 10-14 33.
Genesee Valley/Belfast (58)
Drozdowski 3 2-6 9, Sullivan 3 1-2 8, Proctor 2 0-2 4, Girusendorf 6 2-2 14, Hamer 9 3-4 21, Calanni 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 8-16 58. C-S 8 20 29 33 GV/B 18 28 37 58
Three-point goals: C-S 3 (Ho. Demong, Stratton, Campion); GV/B 2 (Drozdowski, Sullivan). Total fouls: C-S 16, GV/B 21. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Allegany-Limestone (44)
Callen 4 2-5 10, Giardini 5 0-0 12, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Herzog 4 0-6 9, Klice 1 0-0 2, Hayes 0 2-2 2, Frederick 1 1-1 3, Kahm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-14 44.
Franklinville (50)
Marchese 1 0-0 2, Jackson 6 5-8 17, Bentley 3 5-8 12, Frank 4 6-8 14, Chase 2 1-3 5. Totals: 16 17-27 50. A-L 7 20 30 44 F’ville 14 21 32 50
Three-point goals: A-L 3 (Giardini 2, Herzog); F’ville 1 (Bentley).
AT OLEAN Orchard Park (60)
Seinfeld 10 3-3 29, Cullinan 3 1-4 9, Babich 3 1-2 7, Buckley 4 1-2 9, Gochella 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 8 6-11 60.
Olean (41)
Finch 2 0-2 5, Fayson 2 2-4 6, Kratts 1 0-0 2, Williams 8 6-7 26, Benjamin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-13 41. Orchard Park 18 35 41 60 Olean 12 19 32 41
Three-point goals: OP 8 (Seinfeld 6, Cullinan 2); Olean 3 (Williams 4, Finch 1). Total fouls: OP 13, Olean 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: OP won.