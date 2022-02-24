PORTVILLE — The Portville girls basketball team was more than familiar with Gowanda.
In fact, the Big 30 Panthers had swept the more distant Panthers in relatively convincing fashion in league play, winning two games by an average of 19 points.
In that way, Portville might have viewed this playoff rematch as a “take care of business” type of affair. And in the end, it did just that.
Mallory Welty turned in an all-around effort of 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals and twin sister Mia also had a big night to lead Portville to a straightforward 58-31 triumph in its Section 6 Class C1 quarterfinal on Thursday night.
No. 2 Portville (18-3) will now play Silver Creek in next Thursday’s semifinals at Jamestown Community College (8 p.m.). The sixth-seeded Black Knights upset No. 3 MST Prep, 70-22.
Mia Welty notched a team-best 13 points with four assists while Kendall grabbed six rebounds and also handed out four helpers for PCS. Jackie Scanlon added a pair of steals in the win.
The Panthers took control from the get-go, rattling off 23 first-quarter points while taking an early 12-point lead. They were also strong defensively, holding the visiting Panthers to just 21 points through three quarters. For the game, Portville drained eight 3-pointers, including a combined five from the Weltys, and had 11 players reach the scoring column.
“Every player got in the scoring column and contributed with some type of statistic for the win,” said PCS coach Inga Welty, whose team had beaten Gowanda by similar scores (59-37, 51-35) in the regular season. “Our offensive rebounding in the first half was spectacular. We were taking quality shots and if we weren’t hitting, we were giving ourselves extra opportunities. Kendall did a wonderful job running the point and distributing the ball in the second half.”
Welty added: “Our fans made the night a ton of fun for the girls with how vocal they were. I hope everyone travels to JCC next week for our game with Silver Creek. We have some work to do to be prepared to play them … and I’m certain this group will push each other every day to be ready to compete.”
Aaliyah Stevens had a team-best 11 points for No. 7 Gowanda, which finished the year 9-11.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS
Falconer 57, Salamanca 37
FALCONER — Salamanca’s inspired year-end hot streak came to an end in the quarterfinals.
Jillian Rea recorded nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Salamanca. The Warriors had won their last six regular season contests to jump back above .500 and earn the No. 5 seed before dropping their playoff opener.
Bella Wolfe posted eight points, six rebounds and two blocks while Karina Crouse had a team-best nine points for the Warriors (11-10). Lezly McComber chipped in four points and eight rebounds.
No. 4 Falconer (13-5) will play top-seeded Wilson next Thursday at JCC (6:30 p.m.). Wilson received a bye into the semifinals.
“We battled until the very end tonight,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin said, “but unfortunately our season has come to a close.”
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Pine Valley 45, Franklinville 43, OT
SOUTH DAYTON — These teams had both been able to pull away from one another in the regular season. In two league meetings, Franklinville managed to top Pine Valley 48-39 on Jan. 14 before PV returned the favor with a 55-41 win earlier this month.
The rubber match, however, went down to the wire.
And in the end, it was the home Panthers who got the best of the visiting Panthers … and in comeback fashion.
Trista Farnham led a balanced effort with 10 points and Pine Valley rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to down Franklinville, 45-43, in an overtime thriller. The fourth-seeded Panthers (10-10) will meet No. 1 Ellicottville (13-6) on Wednesday at JCC (5 p.m.). Ellicottville received a bye into the semifinals.
Danielle West had nine points while Maggie King and Mattison Cadle had eight each for PV, which used a big third quarter to climb back in it. Still trailing 37-31 entering the fourth, the Panthers outscored Franklinville 8-2 over the final eight minutes to force overtime and then edged FCS with a 6-4 extra period.
Megan Jackson racked up 20 points for the fifth-seeded Panthers, who held PV to just 13 first-half points while bringing a 25-13 lead into the break. Sofia Bentley added 10 points and the pair combined to hit four 3-pointers.
After a 4-4 start, Franklinville won nine of its last 12 regular season games before finishing 13-8 on the year.