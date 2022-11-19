GLENS FALLS — After a perfect Saturday, the Portville girls volleyball team is one match away from a state championship.
Portville, which entered the state championships 21-0, went undefeated in Saturday’s NYSPHSAA Class C pool play, winning all six sets it played against the three other semifinalists. Portville beat Galway 25-12, 25-13; Port Jefferson 25-9, 25-12; and Lansing 25-16, 25-13. As Port Jefferson (Section 11) won its four other sets against Lansing and Galway to go 4-2, it will play Portville in Sunday’s Class C state championship match, set for 12 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.