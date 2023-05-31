PORTVILLE — Portville finished a league championship in the inaugural Battle at the Border beach volleyball league season, sweeping Oswayo Valley 5-0 on Wednesday in the season finale.
Starting off the match at Riverside, Portville’s Adriana Ensell and Brielle Fidurko made quick work with the first win 21-8, 21-2. Jillian Stebbins and Emily Jordan took the second match 21-11, 21-7.
Taking the third and dual-deciding win for the Panthers were Lillian Bentley and Mia Rhinehart 21-9, 21-9, followed by Adelyn Walker and Ali Haynes, 21-7, 21-7. Portville’s ones team Tori Unverdorben and Ava Haynes finished the sweep 21-8, 21-8.
Portville concluded the spring beach season 5-0, while Oswayo Valley fell to 2-3.
“The league went very well,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said of the first season. “The kids had a blast and can’t wait for next season.”
Bolivar-Richburg 3, New Penn 2
PORTVILLE — Bolivar-Richburg clinched a second-place finish in the league at 4-1 after a nailbiter of a match in its finale.
The victory came down to B-R’s ones team of Carmen Crowley and Hunter Walp winning a third-set thriller 21-16, 15-21, 15-11.
Starting off the match, Emma Rhinehart and Kambria MacDonald took the first win for New Penn 21-14, 21-8. Bella George and Maddie Baldwin made it 2-0 with a 21-14, 21-8 win.
B-R started its rally with a third-match win by Jenna Renner and Maddy Ford 21-10, 21-11, followed up by another win by Brena Walp and Laney Vincent.
New Penn finished the season at 3-2.
Otto Eldred 3, Olean 2
OLEAN — Otto-Eldred (1-4) grabbed a win in its season finale, sparked by an opening win by Jenna Prescott and Jahden Smith in the opener 21-11, 21-12.
Olean tied the match 1-1 with a win by Michelle Droney and Ashley Zewe 21-14, 21-18, then took a 2-1 lead on a win from Elizabeth Bailey and Haylee Bednarski 21-14, 13-21, 15-10.
Addie Bell and Alexis Prince tied the dual at 2-2 with a 21-17, 21-15 win. O-E’s ones team of Carrie Drummond and Ayla Vanscotter sealed the dual win with a three-set match 21-8, 17-21, 15-10.
Olean fell to 0-5.