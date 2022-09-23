For a Portville football team with aspirations to contend for the Section 6 Class D title, this may well be the first true test.
The Panthers rolled into Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record, having dispatched non-league rival Allegany-Limestone in Week 1, followed by league wins over Frewsburg and Wilson. While the Lakemen gave the Panthers’ offense some resistance, Portville blanked Wilson 13-0 last week.
Portville coach Josh Brooks agreed with the assertion his team’s strong start owes a lot to the Panthers’ defense.
“Our defense has been spectacular,” he said. “We’re going to need that to continue for us to beat some of these teams we have coming up. There’s no secret who we’re talking about. Offensively, we’ve run the ball really well and we haven’t really opened up our playbook as much as we can. So there’s pros and cons to that: the biggest pro is you don’t show some things that you have in the playbook, but you don’t have any game reps with that stuff. We’re going to have to make some more plays offensively and we know that. We have the capacity to do that.”
TONIGHT, the Panthers face a team that’s always near the top of Section 6 Class D’s best: Franklinville/Ellicottville (in Ellicottville, 7 o’clock). The Titans (2-1) suffered their first loss at the hands of defending sectional champion Randolph, 28-12, last week.
Brooks called F/E a “machine,” with little dropoff year-to-year thanks to the Titans’ three-level program of modified, junior varsity and varsity teams. Last year, F/E topped Portville 22-12 in the last week of the regular season.
“We hung with them tough last year,” Brooks said. “We had a bunch of sophomores and they definitely graduated some kids, especially their quarterback (Lucas Marsh), but this year’s quarterback (Gian Nuzzo) seems like he can do both things, throw it and definitely run it on the ground, and it looks like that’s what they want to do quite a bit, get the ball in his hands. They just reload every year essentially. But we’ve got a good idea of what they’re going to try to do and we’ll see if we can stop them.”
For another strong defensive performance, Portville will need to contain Nuzzo, Brooks said, and be ready for F/E’s Beau Bielecki on the edge.
“They’re pretty good up front,” Brooks said. “We’ve got to play well and match their physicality and then offensively we just need to continue what we have been doing: our line needs to play well again and we need to break some plays and establish the run and be able to get the passing game going as well.”
A YEAR AGO, Salamanca’s bid for a perfect regular season came to an end in Week 5 with a 42-19 loss to Fredonia. Tonight, the Warriors bring a 2-1 record (1-0 league) into Fredonia’s Orange Bowl Wheelock Element Field. The defending division champion and 2021 sectional finalist Hillbillies have started the year 3-0 with wins over Akron (34-13), Allegany-Limestone (26-3) and Tonawanda (21-6).
Coming off a 28-6 win over Allegany-Limestone, where his team was tied 6-6 in the third quarter before pulling away, Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said the Warriors needed to focus on playing four complete quarters “or as close to four quarters as we can.”
“We’re not going to be able to make the playoffs, have a successful season by just playing average a couple quarters and then trying to pick it up,” he said. “Last week against Cleve Hill, we were sluggish early and then finally we found it. But going into Fredonia, Southwestern, we’re going to have to be sound for four quarters. These next couple games are going to decide a lot about playoff standings and everything. We believe we’ve got potential to be a really good team, but we’re just as close to being a team that’s going to struggle.”
The Warriors planned to address some technical areas and make sure they stick with their assignments.
“We really do have potential once we get rolling but little mistakes tend to pile up for us, especially on the offensive side of the ball; blocking and just inconsistencies,” Bartoszek said. “But that’s what we’re going to stress this week, fine tune all that and obviously we’ve got a tough opponent, a quarterback who can run it and throw it. They put it to us last year, so it’s going to be a tough one.”
ON SATURDAY, Olean will visit Falconer to play the combined Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove program, which moved up from Class C to B this year after adding students from Maple Grove. Coached by former longtime Maple Grove boss Curt Fischer, F/CV/MG is off to a 2-1 start, all in Class B2 games, beating Albion and East Aurora/Holland before losing to Cheektowaga. Olean is also 2-1, coming off a loss to Albion.
Illness impacted the Huskies’ practice attendance early on this week, but Vecchio hoped to have a more complete group by the end of the week.
“Hopefully they’re all on the mend and getting back, we had a little bit better attendance (Thursday morning) at film,” Vecchio said. “But Saturday morning, when we all got together, we understood that we all have to do better, play better than we did on Friday night (in a 38-21 home loss to Albion). We have to coach better, I mean everything has to be better. Obviously it’s really hard to win when you give the ball seven times to the other team; that’s seven more possessions that we have to stop them. It was one of those games. It happens. We just have to learn to protect the ball a little bit better and our defensive effort quite frankly needs to be a lot better, a lot more aggressive.”
Going up against Fischer is a first for Vecchio, as typically Maple Grove played in Class D while Olean has long been a B school.
“He comes as advertised,” Vecchio said. “They run a lot of different formations, they are really good at what they do, their line looks very aggressive and they’re pulling and trapping. I know that if we get caught looking in the backfield it could be a real long night. They’ve got a couple of really good skill players, they’re super aggressive on defense. At least through the first three games we’ve watched, they are sending five or six guys most every play. So they are going to be a handful.”