After a week off, the four remaining teams in Section 6 Class D return to play this weekend for a chance to reach the championship game at Highmark Stadium.
For Franklinville/Ellicottville and Portville, this brings a chance to avenge regular season losses as road underdogs.
No. 4 Portville (4-4, 2-3) plays undefeated top-seeded Randolph (8-0, 5-0) tonight under the lights at Salamanca’s Veterans Memorial Park. No. 3 F/E 6-2, 3-2) plays No. 2 Clymer/Sherman/Panama (7-2, 4-1) on Saturday afternoon in Panama.
Portville will try to fare better than it did in Week 5, in a 51-8 loss in Randolph. The Panthers won two of their last three games, the lone loss a 22-12 defeat at Franklinville/Ellicottville which Portville led entering the fourth quarter.
“We know the task isn’t going to be easy, but we also know that we’ve gotten better,” Brooks said. “We’re still a young team but we chose not to opt out like other teams did and go give Randolph our best shot. It was a nice little bye week to know that we are in the semifinals of the sectional (playoffs). Anything can happen, you’ve got to show up and play the game. I know Randolph can see we got better on film than when we played them earlier in the season. It gave us an opportunity to put other things in that we wanted to get to and kids are going in with the attitude that we have nothing to lose, that there’s zero pressure on us, we’re just going to go play hard and whatever the outcome is, it is what it is.”
A RANDOLPH win would give the Cardinals’ their first sectional final appearance since 2014, the last year of three consecutive state title runs. The No. 2 Class D team in the state per the New York Sports Writers rankings, Randolph has won every game this season by 22 points or more. Junior running back Xander Hind has 1,462 rushing yards (8.7 per carry) with 20 touchdowns in seven games.
“They all got a lot of experience in the spring — they were very young, kind of how we are this year,” Brooks said of the Cardinals. “They are big and strong, the Hind kid is smart, he’s fast, he’s shifty, he’s strong, he’s the complete package. He can run the ball, he can catch the ball. It’s not like we don’t know what’s coming Friday. We’re going to see a lot of him and a lot of No. 5 (Luke Pagett), and then we’ve got to know where (Jaiden) Huntington is at the tight end. There’s not going to be any surprises, but they’re very disciplined, they know what they want to do, they are big and strong and fast across the board.”
In the 51-8 loss at Randolph, a litany of errors put the Panthers behind before they could find any answers. Portville fumbled on its first drive and allowed a touchdown, then botched the kick return, resulting in a safety on the ensuing drive and allowed another touchdown to trail 16-0 after the first quarter.
“Once we got the ball back we got it down in the red zone and turned it over on downs, we had a couple pass plays in the end zone that were one-on-one balls, 50-50, a lot of contact, no call, it is what it is,” Brooks said. “So we moved the ball pretty well, we ended up with over 150 yards rushing. We moved it, (but) we made too many mistakes and against a great team like that, you can’t make any mistakes. That’s our focus is we can’t turn the ball over, we’ve got to play better defense than we did the first time, we’ve got to be able to run the ball, we’ve got to be able to throw the ball.”
F/E LOST a heartbreaker to CSP in Week 8 at home in the teams’ first meeting, which ultimately decided the division’s second seed. After the Titans took a 12-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, CSP drove to score the winning touchdown in a 16-12 game.
“We need to execute a lot better and honestly up front, they were more physical where we were,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said of the loss to CSP. “They kind of took it to us up front, they owned the line of scrimmage, so that’s an area where we’ll really look to improve. We’ve got to be much more physical than we were the first time.”
Marsh’s son, senior quarterback Lucas Marsh has 22 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions with 1,128 yards and also leads F/E in rushing. The Titans have five different players with multiple touchdown catches, led by Logan Grinols’ 10.
With a bye as a result of two Class D teams opting out of the playoffs, the Titans went back to basics a bit.
“We did take some time to go back and revisit some of our fundamentals, some things that as you get going in the course of a season you sometimes don’t put as much time into,” Marsh noted. “So we were able to do that, go back to really kind of shore up some of our fundamentals and footwork things. It was good to have that time.”
F/E won its last two games, 40-7 over Akron and 22-12 over Portville.
“I thought we played really, really well against Akron and I thought we could have played better against Portville, but Portville played really hard,” Marsh said. “I think they played their best game against us, they were really good and kudos to them. They took it to us and luckily we came out with a win. But we can’t afford to not play our best game. When you’re playing a team like CSP, they’re so well-coached, they’re disciplined, we’ve got to play our best game.”