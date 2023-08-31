ALLEGANY — A dominant display of offensive power was displayed in Portville’s (1-0) 2-0 win over Frewsburg (0-1) in the season opening Gator Cup.
The defending Section 6 Class C champion Panthers managed to put 15 shots on target in the match, but only two ended up finding the back of the net. Braedon Carter and Marcus Wilson were the only two Portville players who managed to put numbers on the scoreboard. Contributing to the goals was Brady German who provided assists on both goals. Frewsburg goalkeeper Kenton Dahlin put on a dominant display between the sticks with 13 saves on the night. Meanwhile, it was quiet on the opposite end with Troy VanSickle making two saves for the Panthers.
“We have young kids stepping up into roles left on the team from last year,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “We moved the ball pretty well and created good chances but we need that finishing touch. But I can’t say enough about (Frewsburg’s) goalkeeper. Anything from range he was just in the right spot.”
GATOR CUP SMALL SCHOOL
Ellicottville 8, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0
ALLEGANY — It was all-out domination as Ellicottville (1-0) put eight goals past Avoca/Prattsburgh (0-1) in the Eagles’ opening match of the season.
Two Eagles players combined for all eight goals scored on the night. Sam Edwards led the way for the Eagles with four goals and two assists while Owen Doherty slotted away the rest.
Goalkeeper Evan Bauer had himself a quiet night in net with only two saves in the game.
Ellicottville will face Portville in the Small School championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 2, Letchworth/Warsaw 1
YORKSHIRE — The duo of Gabriel Kempf and Aidan Boyd provided all Pioneer needed in their win over Letchworth/Warsaw. With Boyd supplying the opportunities and Kempf slotting the chances away, the Panthers got their season off on the right foot.
Despite being out-shot 9-4, the victory still fell to the side of Pioneer thanks to eight saves from senior goalkeeper Owen Gamble.