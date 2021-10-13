ST. BONAVENTURE — The Olean girls soccer team has found itself on the wrong side of a number of game-swinging penalty kicks.
And so it was again on Monday.
Tegan Kosinski broke a 1-1 tie with a PK marker late in the first half and Portville hung on from there to down Olean, 2-1, in a marquee non-league matchup under the lights at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex.
Olean had taken a 1-0 lead 13 minutes in when Maddie Jones finished a loose ball following a corner kick. Courtney Lyle tied it with 13 minutes remaining in the period before Kosinski netted the game-winner for the Panthers (13-1), who pushed their winning streak to 12-straight.
“They had a foot inside the 18-yard box, and we definitely tripped her,” OHS coach Dan Freeman noted of the foul that led to the PK opportunity. “That was really kind of the deciding factor. Other than that, it was pretty even throughout. They were definitely a little better in the first half and after we talked at halftime, I thought we were the better team in the second half (per his count, Olean outshot the Panthers 8-1 after the break).”
Caydence Zawlsky and Mackenzie Harmon made a combined five saves for Portville. Delaynie Moore was credited with an assist while Emma Edwards stopped two shots for the Huskies (6-6-1).
Outcome aside, it’s the kind of high-level matchup that should only help Olean — and Portville — heading into the postseason, Freeman said.
“We played Dunkirk Friday (a 5-0 win), and I don’t think that did much for us; today was a game that will help us,” he said. “I feel like my team is ready for the playoffs. We’re finally there. We’ve been unlucky; I don’t know how many games we’ve lost, or we’ve tied, because we’ve given up a PK. I feel like my team is better than our record, like we’re ready to give a team a good run for their money in the playoffs, but we’ll see.”
Of the formidable Portville group before him, he added: “They’ve been pretty good, but they’re probably even better than they’ve been the last few years. They’re a really good team.”
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 1, Gananda 0
WALWORTH — Hope Russell tallied off a Zoe Beardsley pass in the 73rd minute as Fillmore pulled out a dramatic win in another high-level non-league matchup.
Rose sent a “beautiful” ball over the top and Russell took it on a breakaway and tucked it home with 6:37 left on the clock. Preslee Miller made 12 saves in a shutout effort for the Eagles (14-0) while Lyndsey Valetta made eight saves for Gananda (10-4-1).
“The girls had to go to a whole other level tonight to pull this out,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley acknowledged. “Gananda is a very good ‘C’ school; long ride and great competition. We had to change our approach tonight and the girls transitioned.
“Our defense and keeper got a workout and were outstanding. They kept us in it and then our offense kept at it and finally came through. It was an end-to-end game that was just two good teams going toe-to-toe. It’s the game we wanted and needed before sectionals. The win is just a bonus.”
Silver Creek 1, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Jade Bouvier scored midway through the second half and the goal held up for Silver Creek (4-5-1).
Rachael Beadle had the assist while Cam Karcz made seven saves to preserve the shutout.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 4-9-2.
SATURDAY
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 3
BELFAST — After a 2-2 first half, B-R jumped ahead with Cassidy Stives’ second goal of the day in the second half and held on to win.
Stives scored twice, McKinlee Harris had a goal and two assists and Jessica Majot added a penalty kick goal late in the game to give the Wolverines a 4-2 lead. Madigan Harris also had an assist.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast, Hannah Southwick-Powers scored twice in the first half with assists from Laura Haggstrom and Abby Sullivan. Adison Grusendorf scored in the last minute of the game to cut the lead back to one.
NON-LEAGUE
Dansville 3, Wellsville 1
WELLSVILLE — Madison Lee and Aynsley Belcher each netted a second-half goal to help Dansville pull away.
Lee had tallied in the first half off a feed from Megan Tyler Sidney Stone had the assist on both goals after halftime.
Wellsville gave Dansville a much tougher test after falling 8-0 in the teams’ first meeting. The Lions fell to 4-11.
Franklinville 3, Friendship/Scio 0
FRIENDSHIP — Emily Bigler scored twice to lead Franklinville (4-11) in a road victory.
Sofia Bentley had a goal and an assist and Olivia Frank had an assist.
Sarah Courtney had five saves for the shutout.
Friendship/Scio fell to 3-11-1.