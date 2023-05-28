JAMESTOWN — Determined to win the “rubber match” and finish a trilogy of Section 6 Class C championship meetings, the Gowanda baseball team didn’t afford Portville much margin for error.
Gowanda’s pitchers — primarily Cole Herman before a strong closing turn from Tyler Smith — held Portville to four hits, far below its typical output, but just as crucially issued just two walks between them.
Portville’s 1-0 lead in the top of the first was short-lived, as Gowanda tied it in the bottom of the first, took a 2-1 lead in the second and never trailed again, winning 7-2 at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park.
“Well, they certainly didn't give us anything,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “It's not a cliche for no reason, if you limit the walks and errors ... we are high school kids but even if it's major leaguers, there's a reason. You're out 70% of the time, but even if you give up a hit, if you haven't walked two people ahead of that, it doesn't do as much damage. So limiting the walks is the biggest thing. And they did that.”
While Gowanda (19-2) had three errors in the field, Portville (16-3) had an uncharacteristic six.
Portville’s Luke Petryszak suffered a tough-luck loss, allowing two earned runs (but five total) on seven hits, walking one with seven strikeouts. In an inning of relief, Michael Cole struck out two and walked two, allowing two runs (one earned).
Herman allowed one earned run of two total on three hits over five innings, striking out five with two walks. Smith struck out one with just one hit allowed in scoreless sixth and seventh innings.
Gowanda’s John Ondus (double, two RBI) and Alex Pachucinksi (run, RBI) both went 2-for-4, leading a Panther lineup that tallied seven hits.
Cole (double), Ethan Obergfell (two runs), Nik Manroe (two RBI) and Aidan DeFazio marked the four hits for Portville.
After winning at Portville for the 2021 sectional title, Gowanda fell in last year’s final at Diethrick Park to the same opponent. But in yet another rematch, Smith’s team made it two out of three.
“Tim is one of my good friends, so we talk quite often during the spring,” Matz said. “So I knew what they were going to have. They were going to be good. It's not a surprise that they did the things that they did because A, I'd been following them, B, I'd been talking to him. So I knew the kind of team they were going to be. They were going to be well-coached and good hitters and have guys that can throw and do all the little things, and they did.
“At this point, we certainly wish Gowanda the best. We want them to win it all.”
Smith called Portville “en excellent program" and Matz “an excellent coach.”
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight and I guess we're lucky that we got away with this year’s,” he said. “We kept talking about the rubber match, and we got the rubber match.”
Facing the same opponent in consecutive years, coming off a loss this time, gave Gowanda all the motivation it needed.
“It was a difficult situation with who we had to face last year, a kid that's playing big-time baseball,” Smith said, referring to ’22 PCS grad Maxx Yehl, now a freshman pitcher at West Virginia. “So we knew it was a pretty big mountain to climb last year. But it's about this year with these kids. They were focused on this game, they were focused on what needed to be done and they were focused on next week too. So this is just another step in what we're trying to accomplish.”
Gowanda plays in the Far West Regional against the winner of Section 5's Sodus and Batavia Notre Dame next Saturday at Frontier.
Despite the disappointment of losing a championship game, Portville’s season showed just how far its standard has risen: a third straight season of at least 16 wins for a total record of 53-6 since 2021.
Matz relayed remarks from assistant coach Carl Hollamby in the team’s season-ending talk on the Diethrick field.
“He comes over and he says it's pretty great that the expectation is to get to this game,” Matz said. “And it hasn't always been that way.”
Matz broke out some old record books this week to show Petryszak where this team stands in Panther history.
“I said, ‘Hey, listen man. You've got to understand that you're …' (and) I started pulling out some of the old stat books,” Matz said. “We haven't always been super good. Always been great kids, but haven't always been the best team.”
While Portville graduates three starters — Cole, Mario Pascucci and Drew Langdon — Matz expects his team to reload again next spring.
“We lose three very important and very key starters,” Matz said. "But we bring back six, and our JV team was something like 14-4, so again I feel good about (the future). I told the kids, only one team is going to be happy at the end of the season. Hopefully it's them (Gowanda), but if it's not, they're going to be sad, it's just going to be a little bit later.”
Portville will now move up to Class B, putting an end to its championship rivalry with Gowanda.
“So the trilogy's over ... there's no prequels, there's no Episode VII, Star Wars-style. It's the original trilogy,” Matz quipped.