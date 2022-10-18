OLEAN — Ava Haynes recorded 10 kills, seven aces and five digs as the Portville girls volleyball team picked up its second sweep in as many nights.
The Panthers, a night after taking down Section 5 power Our Lady of Mercy, topped rival Olean for the second time this season, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14, in a CCAA Central rematch on Tuesday night.
Tori Unverdorben notched seven kills and 10 digs for the, Lillian Bentley had six kills and six aces and Jillian Stebbins handed out 23 assists with five aces for the Panthers, who, in their penultimate league match, picked up another season sweep and moved to 15-0 on the year. Sam Steadman chipped in four kills in the win.
For Olean (11-4), whose only losses have come to Portville and Southwestern (twice each), Jemini Fayson logged three kills and seven digs, Leah Williams had five kills and Logan Baer posted nine assists with three aces. Additionally, Sophie Bartman had a team-best eight digs and Emma Dodge had five digs.
NON-LEAGUEGenesee Valley/Belfast 3, Archbishop Walsh 0OLEAN — Raygen Haggstrom totaled four kills and four aces to lead GV/Belfast to its second win of the year with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 sweep.
Madison Mackenzie had four kills and two aces and Cassidy Hand chipped in two kills, six aces and five assists for the JagDogs (2-15).
Ellicottville 3, Pioneer 2ELLICOTTVILLE — For the second-straight night, Ellicottville bounced back from a first-set loss for a thrilling five-set triumph on Senior Night.
Allison Rowland posted a double-double of 13 kills and 19 digs and Natalee Leiper totaled 11 kills, six aces and two blocks for the Eagles, who bounced the Class B-1 Panthers, 16-25, 25-19 25-20, 12-25, 15-8. Dalayla Alexander had four kills, 19 digs and three aces and Cora Norton had seven kills and two aces.
Ande Northrup handed out 26 assists and two aces as Ellicottville (10-8) won its fifth-straight match, all in the last eight days.
Pioneer fell to 10-8.