OLEAN — Ava Haynes recorded 10 kills, seven aces and five digs as the Portville girls volleyball team picked up its second sweep in as many nights.

The Panthers, a night after taking down Section 5 power Our Lady of Mercy, topped rival Olean for the second time this season, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14, in a CCAA Central rematch on Tuesday night.

