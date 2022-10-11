SALAMANCA — Once again, the Portville girls soccer team received contributions from a host of goal scorers.
And once again, it used that output to secure a comfortable victory.
Five different players found the back of the net, all in the first half, as the Panthers, one night after playing a grueling overtime tie with Olean, rolled to a 5-0 win and a season sweep of Salamanca in a CCAA East rematch on Tuesday.
Olivia Dean tallied four minutes in while Grace Gariepy and Gianna Aloi added markers in the middle stages of the first half. Teagan Kosinski and Jessica Daley scored just two minutes apart in the final five minutes of the frame to give Portville a commanding edge at halftime. But while a handful of girls had goals, almost all of them were facilitated by junior Meghan Lyle, as she assisted on four of those five.
Leah Faulkner added a helper while Mackenzie Harmon needed two saves to earn the shutout, her ninth of the season. Portville seemed to display little fatigue after the Olean game, notching five goals in 40 minutes while moving to 11-0-1 in its last 12 games (12-2-1 for the season).
Salamanca fell to 7-8.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 2, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
CATTARAUGUS — Audrey Hurlburt buried home a pair of second-half goals as Ellicottville survived a scare.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Eagles eventually found their scoring touch, as Hurlburt tied it at the 30:41 mark and gave Ellicottville the lead at 17:47, with Ryah Quinn assisting on both markers.
Abby Chudy made three saves for the Eagles (9-6), who have won nine of their last 10, which had included a 7-0 victory in their first meeting against the Timberwolves. Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 6-7.
CCAA WEST I
Jamestown 1, Olean 0
JAMESTOWN — Karryne Mims tallied seven minutes into the second half and the goal held up as Jamestown knocked off a second Big 30 foe for the second time in as many weeks.
Morgan Maloney made two saves in a shutout effort for the Red Raiders, who secured a season sweep of the Huskies. Emma Edwards stopped four shots for Olean, which was playing for the second-straight night after tying Portville on Monday.
“We gave them a good battle,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “The girls were worn out from yesterday’s game. We are really banged up with some starters injured, but it was a fairly even game.”
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 6, Wellsville 0
BELMONT — Hannah Southwick-Powers netted a hat trick as Genesee Valley/Belfast set a season-high goal total while blanking Wellsville for the second time this season.
Sophie Zillgitt posted two goals and Anna Drozdowski also found the back of the net for the JagDogs, whose previous high was four in a 4-0 win over Alfred-Almond. Drozdowski, Harley Proctor and Baleigh Tallman all had assists and Ashley Burrows needed just one save to earn the shutout as GV/B went to 10-3-1.
Wellsville finished the regular season 1-14-1.