PORTVILLE — The season is officially underway for Portville girls varsity volleyball who fell to triple-A Lancaster in a non league slugfest between two of the best programs in the state last year.
The defending Class C state champion Panthers hosted the state semifinalist Legends with a boisterous crowd in attendance. However, the size and power of the away side saw them edge a win in unfamiliar territory. The biggest difference between the two sides coming into the match was the sheer difference in the sizes of the two schools. After reaching the AA state final last year, Lancaster moved up to the new triple-A classification in New York this year. Portville also moved up in the section, from C2 to C1.
While school size may be an intimidating factor on paper, Panthers head coach Kelly Unverdorben knew her girls were up to the challenge as they toppled large schools during their team camp.
“(It’s) nothing that they’re not really used to,” she said. “Not to mention, we saw (Lancaster) at states because they were playing for the championship in AA then. So they know what to expect. Lancaster’s just a great program, coached well, good kids, good program. So we knew it was going to be a battle.”
The battle got underway with a statement win in the first set by Portville by a score of 25-23. In this set, the Panthers controlled the pace of the game and early on, the only points going against them were those of their own doing. But some mistakes eventually caught up with the Panthers later in the match.
“The unforced errors were a little much,” she said. “Sending free balls out of bounds and then the missed serves were a little overwhelming. I think my team shot themselves with that a little bit, because they usually don’t do a lot of that, they’re usually pretty smart and strategic with both serving and free balls. So I think that just kind of lets the air out a little bit because they’re not used to making those kinds of errors that often.”
Despite some early errors, positive impressions were made by a number of Portville players. Ava Haynes and Lillian Bentley combined for 40 of the Panthers 61 kills on the night. Bentley also found herself tied with teammate Emily Jordan for the most aces in the match with, both with three to her name. However, the most staggering statistic of the night was recorded by Addie Walker who tallied 50 assists on the night. The next closest on her team was Mia Rhinehart with four.
While they may have got off on the right foot, the Panthers ended up dropping the next two sets to their guests. The control they had over the points had faded and it was Lancaster who began to take advantage of their opponent’s mistakes. The second set ended 25-19 and was much more contested than the third where the Legends ran away with the score, winning 25-14.
With the match on the line the Panthers pulled a turnaround by winning the fourth set, 25-14. In this set, it was all Haynes and Bentley, responsible for the last 11 points. Unverdorben will look to both as leaders this year due to both their ability and veteran status.
“Ava Haynes is doing a great job leading,” she said. “(She’s) being very vocal in practice and pushing the young kids and things like that. Lillian Bentley, I’ve seen her do a lot of coordinating things. So they’re being good leaders.”
In the final set, Portville showed signs of their earlier game control, however the self induced mistakes once again reared their head and allowed Lancaster to gain a foothold without doing too much work for themselves. The Legends clinched the match on a huge block, claiming the fifth, 15-9.
While the reigning state champs — who went undefeated last fall — may not have wanted their first game to result in a loss, Unverdorben assured that her team had nothing to lose in their opening game. She mainly just wanted her team to be able to enjoy the night and be able to learn from the experience.
“When you go into a game of this caliber, this early in your season, you have nothing to lose,” Unverdorben said. “Like, I told (our team), I don’t care if we win, or we lose. Let’s just take a lot away from today. Play with the utmost effort and skill and everything that you guys do well, and play amazing. Then we’ll go home and take a look at it and see what we need to work on. But just play all out, have fun and enjoy the night and the game and they did do that. They weren’t dropping (their) heads much. They were playing hard and that’s all I can ask.”
That said, there was no drop of energy by the Panthers. Unverdorben fist-pumped the air a number of times in celebration with her players. While they may not have had anything to lose, the culture that has been established within Portville’s system promotes that her players work hard, have respect and have a bit of grit.
“I think it’s just being a little bit gritty,” she said. “Hard work and being tough. Having fun when you should be having fun, working hard when you should be working hard and have respect for your teammates, coaches, your opponents, your officials, your fans, everybody involved in this and just grind.”
Unverdorben knows that along with a state title, comes the target and she knows that other teams are going to be chomping at the bit to topple the Panthers. Next up is a home league opener against Olean on Tuesday, Sept. 5
“I think you have a target on your back always when you drop a few wins,” Unverdorben said. “Everybody wants your blood, so you better be prepared for that. You’d better be ready to stand up for it.”