LEROY — Portville took care of its Far West Regional with some quick work against LeRoy, sweeping the Oatkan Knights in three sets to earn a return to the state championships.
Portville won 25-9, 25-12, 25-18 Saturday afternoon in the regional match. LeRoy, the Section 5 champion, was the host school for this year’s regional, but Portville won a road match nonetheless.
The win clinches Portville’s fourth consecutive trip to the final four in seasons with a state tournament (last year’s tourney was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns).
The state championships are set for Nov. 20-21 at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, with pool play for four teams on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. and the championship match on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Class C final four includes Millbrook, Mattituck and Fonda-Fultonville.
“The girls are pretty excited about returning to the New York State championships final four,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said.
Tori Unverdorben helped pace the Panthers (20-2) to victory with 15 digs, nine kills and three aces while Ava Haynes had 10 digs and five kills and Olivia Cook made 11 kills.
Kylie Blessing marked 30 assists to lead the offense. Jill Stebbins served for five aces and Sam Steadman and Lillian Bentley both marked five aces and four kills each.
“I say this a lot and I will continue to,” Kelly Unverdorben added, “If it weren’t for every single player in our gym we wouldn’t be where we are today. It takes the entire squad to push each other to be the best they can be every day in practice. Every player in our gym are all equal and all extremely important to the success our team has had this season. It’s truly been a team effort for sure.”
LeRoy fell to 22-2.
Portville has won five state championships, all since 2008, including four out of five years from 2014-18. This year the Panthers will aim to get back on top in New York state, having last won in 2018 and falling in the state championship match in 2019.