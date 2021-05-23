SALAMANCA — Portville’s Maxx Yehl and Nathan Petryszak gave one more memorable performance to cap off a week of baseball games at the new Veterans Memorial Park field on Saturday.
Yehl and Petryszak combined for a no-hitter as Portville shut down Randolph’s bats in Saturday’s championship, winning 10-2 to claim the inaugural Veterans Cup Tournament championship.
Yehl threw the first four innings, marking nine strikeouts and four walks. He was perfect through three innings before Randolph broke through for its two runs on four walks and an error in the fourth. Petryszak shut the Cardinals down for the last three innings, striking out four and walking three.
“Both of those guys are very experienced pitchers, both with us and on other teams,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “Nathan, as a ninth grader, was our best pitcher, and he hadn’t even pitched (this season) until tonight. He had our lowest ERA, most wins. So I’m not surprised. Those two guys, they’ve done it enough, they know what they’re doing.”
Portville’s top five batters all had at least a hit, and two each for three of them. Luke Petryszak (triple, two RBI) and Joe Long both went 2-for-4 and Yehl was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Leadoff batter Michael Cole was 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and three runs and three stolen bases.
“I’m very pleased,” Matz said of his lineup’s production. “These guys, top to bottom, they all work very, very hard. We had guys coming in the offseason, they do the workouts, but those top five, they’re all second, third, fourth(-year), Joe Long’s a five-year player. So this is what I would expect, except Michael Cole, he came in the playoffs as an eighth grader, this is his first year with us full-time. He’s been a tremendous surprise ... not even a surprise, but he’s done more than I even could have thought.”
Payton Slade threw 2 2/3 innings for Randolph, allowing eight runs but only three earned on four hits, striking out four and walking one. Ashton Bushey threw the final 3 1/3 for Randolph, striking out six and walking one as he allowed two earned runs on four hits.
The Salamanca coaching staff presented all-tournament honors to six players: Randolph’s Ashton Bushey and Isaac Hind and Portville’s Maxx Yehl, Luke Petryszak, Joe Long and Michael Cole, with Cole winning the MVP award, a wooden bat from Ryno Bats.
“It’s been a great tournament. Two games a night for six days is a lot of baseball,” Salamanca coach Mike Smith said. “Thanks to our coaching staff and Levi (Sponeybarger) and Greg (Herrick) and Zach (Tucker) in the press box for helping out every night.”
Impressed by the Warriors’ new digs, Matz expressed interest in returning next year for the tournament and suggested the field could host postseason events in the future.
“This place needs to be home for at least a sectional title if not a state title,” he said. “This is the best facility. You can’t find one, certainly in the Southern Tier, this is a beautiful facility and it was well-run. Coach Smith, everybody affiliated with Salamanca, they did a tremendous job. I enjoyed having an eight-team tournament, it was great to have it stretch out over (a week) as well. It was like an ongoing saga. I hope they invite us back, definitely.”
