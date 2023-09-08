PORTVILLE — Coming off a dominant win against Cattaraugus-Little Valley in Week 1, the newly merged Portville/Cuba-Rushford program is determined to send a message that they are here to stay.
Everything clicked for the Panthers in the 71-6 win in their home and season opener against the Timberwolves. Success transcended the depth chart as second and third string players found themselves with time on the field and each line produced accordingly.
Star running back Kaedon Holcomb only needed four carries to record 155 rushing yards. The rest of the attempts were taken by the depth of the Panthers’ running back committee. Defense and special teams played a major factor in the win with two pick-sixes and a blocked punt that was also returned for a score. The result reflected the message that coach Josh Brooks wanted his players to take in ahead of the season as a newly brought together group.
“The message was there’s a ton of talent in this room,” he said. “If we can put it together and become one, we can be very successful on the field. And I think that’s exactly what you saw last Friday, a very dominating win … We had four kids score their first ever varsity touchdown and none of them are starters. Everything was clicking. It’s always great to start out 1-0.”
The melding of the team is not something that has been contained to the field either, according to Brooks, who is happy with the way the merger has gone.
“I’m so proud of our kids, not just from how hard they’ve been working in the time they put into the season so far, but just how well they’ve gotten along,” he said. “A stranger would never know what school kids were from if they were to show up to a practice or just see the kids hanging out and that’s just been great. It’s a credit to our kids.”
However, the chip on the shoulder remains in the mind of Brooks who is determined, along with his team, to prove they can continue to do it in bigger games. The Panthers travel to Lakewood to play Southwestern in their first Section 6 Class C South game.
“There’s people that still don’t believe in us and Southwestern has been such a strong program for such a long time,” he said. “If we want to prove that we’re very competitive, it starts tomorrow night and we’re going to certainly find out what kind of team we are by tomorrow evening.”
— Elsewhere, Olean looks for redemption after the Huskies were defeated by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove in their season opener.
Huskies coach Phil Vecchio took away from the 28-6 loss that his team needed to be more consistent on both sides of the football if they are to have success this season.
“Offensively, we have to stay on blocks longer, we have to stay connected,” he said. “(On the) defensive line, we need to try to reestablish the line of scrimmage. We can’t get driven. But after all that, I thought the effort I saw by most of the guys was really good. It was good for us to face that physical of a team. Depew is going to be pretty physical also. They have a quarterback that can throw it pretty good. So, it’s a really big challenge for us tomorrow night, we’re looking forward to it.”
Quarterback Joe Mest had 146 passing yards for Olean in the game but that also came with two interceptions. Mistakes that Vecchio knows are avoidable as long as they stay away from a one-sided play style.
“We have to make the other team play somewhat honest,” he said. “If we become one dimensional, it makes life a lot more difficult for not only Joe, but our offensive line when the other team can kind of tee off and get after the quarterback.”
The Huskies will play their home opener against Depew on Friday, something that comes with a sense of comfort and pride with the crowd they anticipate drawing in.
“We’re excited to play at home,” Vecchio said. “Hopefully we’re gonna have a great crowd. It’s always easier to play at home, to play down at Bradner Stadium, let loose and play as hard as we can.”
Other week two matchups include a very strong Clymer/Sherman/Panama team facing off in a heavyweight matchup against Randolph. The Cardinals tasted defeat in Week 1, falling at Fredonia 41-21 ending a stretch of two straight perfect regular seasons.
Off the back of a big opening night win, Pioneer travels for the second week in a row, this time to face South Park Saturday at Buffalo’s All-High Stadium.
Salamanca looks to shake off its season-opening loss, going away from home against Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton in C South play in Westfield.
The Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans come off a big win away from home, 25-15, against Salamanca. They will look to continue their winning ways against Silver Creek/Forestville in their home opener in Franklinville tonight.
In Section 5’s 8-Man league, Bolivar-Richburg visits Wellsville tonight with both coming off Week 1 wins. Allegany-Limestone plays host to Red Jacket on Saturday night for the Gators’ home eight-man opener.