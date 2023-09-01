PORTVILLE — The Portville/Cuba-Rushford football era is off to a fast start.
The Panthers scored nine first-half touchdowns en route to a 71-6 victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley in a non-league season opener Friday night.
Portville/C-R lead running back Kaedon Holcomb needed just four carries to amass 155 yards and three touchdowns in the runaway victory. Quarterback Luke Petryszak scored twice, on his only two carries of the night, for 54 yards.
Also scoring rushing touchdowns for the Panthers were Ethan Coleman (62 yards) and Jake Ziegler (21 yards). Breckham Hunt had three carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Portville/C-R also scored two defensive touchdowns — both pick-six interception returns by Brenton Ahrens and Eli Sleggs — and Ziegler returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Ziegler led the Portville/C-R defense with two fumble recoveries, a sack, a tackle for loss and four other tackles. Kadin Pierce made five tackles, including two for loss.
After Portville/C-R took a 7-0 lead on a big rush by Holcomb, CLV answered on its first possession. A 10-yard pass from D.J. Szata made it a 7-6 game. But Portville/C-R scored four more times in the first quarter to grab control with a 33-6 lead.
With the season-opening win in hand, Portville/C-R (1-0) will head to Lakewood to play Southwestern in the Panthers Section 6 Class C South divisional opener next week.
CLV (0-1) will look to bounce back at Gowanda/Pine Valley in Class D play.