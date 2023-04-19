PORTVILLE — The Portville boys track and field team accumulated points in just about every area on Wednesday night.
Most importantly, it grabbed the top spot in all three relays. And behind those efforts, they raced to multiple victories, topping West Valley, 82-35, and Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 82-47.
Kyle North and Simon Szymanski led the way for the Panthers. North was a double-winner, capturing both the 100-meter dash and long jump. Szymanski claimed the 400 and he and Ben Isaman were part of at least two of those relay triumphs, taking the last two legs in each of the 1,600 and 3,200 events. Bryan Randolph also had an individual win (high jump) and helped the 1,600 relay team.
Jack Tharnish collected three solo wins for West Valley, in the 1,600, 3,200 and triple jump. Cattaraugus-Little Valley garnered four individual firsts, including Anthony Visciano in the shot put.
Wellsville 96, Cuba-Rushford 39
Wellsville 126, Bolivar-Richburg 7
Cuba-Rushford 82, Bolivar-Richburg 17
WELLSVILLE — Aydin Faulkner was part of four victories, tripling individually in the 400, long jump and triple jump and anchoring the top 1,600 relay team to power Wellsville to a pair of wins.
Xavier Scott was a triple-winner, claiming the 100, 110 hurdles and high jump, while Noah Joslyn (800, 1,600) and Grady Ball (shot put, discus) each added a pair of triumphs for the Lions.
For Cuba-Rushford, Anderson Seigel won the 200 and was part of the winning 400 relay team alongside Alex Baron, Maddox Keller and Brenton Ahrens.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 106, Salamanca 31
SALAMANCA — Dominic Breton was a triple-winner, all in field events, capturing the long jump, triple jump and discus to power Franklinville.
Billy Slavinski (100, shot put), Aiden Harrington (800, 1,600) and Ben Edwards (both hurdles) all added two individual triumphs for the Titans, with the latter two leading off the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay. Grant Cornell took the 3,200 and was also part of the winning 3,200 relay team for F/E, which took first in 14 of 17 events.
Jesse Hill won both the 200 and 400 and helped guide the top 400 relay team for Salamanca.
Jamestown 89, Olean 52
JAMESTOWN — Olean dominated the field events, taking five of six, but Jamestown won all but one track event en route to a season-opening win.
Jordan Braymiller won both hurdles events and Jarren Cotter claimed each of the sprinting categories, and both were on a winning relay, to key the Red Raiders. Maxwell Knight (1,600) was among a handful of Jamestown athletes that had an individual win and helped a first-place relay.
Chris Bargy was a double-winner for Olean, taking both the shot put (35 feet, 9 inches) and discus (102-5). Quintin Allen won the long jump (19 feet, 3 inches), Owen Tingley led the way in the high jump (5-4) and Blake Kinnaird took first in the pole vault (9-0) for the Huskies.
Fillmore 58, Scio/Friendship 41
Genesee Valley/Belfast 63, Fillmore 57
Genesee Valley/Belfast 75, Scio/Friendship 36
HOUGHTON — Scio/Friendship’s Jordan White won four events, but Genesee Valley/Belfast earned two team victories in a tri-meet.
White won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the long jump and high jump.
For GVBC, Zach Bourne swept the hurdles with wins in the 110 and 400 while Hayden Burnell took the triple jump.
Fillmore earned first-place finishes from five different athletes, led by Brian Ashton, who took the shot put and discus. Ernie Lipscomb (1,600), Henry Sardina (400), Noah Strickland (800) and Eli Strickland (3,200) all brought home a first.