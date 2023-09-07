OLEAN — Alex Linderman’s successful penalty kick brought Olean to a 1-1 tie entering halftime, but the Huskies could not hold off Portville for their first win of the boys soccer season.
After an unassisted goal from Garrett Reynolds in the sixth minute gave the Panthers an early lead, it was Luke Edwards’ 71st minute goal — assisted by goalie Troy VanSickle — that gave Portville a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Olean Tournament.
Olean plays Jamestown in Saturday’s consolation game at 2 p.m., followed by the championship at 4 between Portville and Hornell.
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, Houghton 0
BELMONT — Ian MacKenzie scored on an assist from Sean Mahon 13 minutes into the game for the only score of the night, lifting Genesee Valley/Belfast (2-1).
GVBC goalkeeper Kyle McCumiskey made six saves to keep a clean sheet.
“Sean did a real nice job, got by a couple defenders, slid it on and (MacKenzie) just tapped it in,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “It was a nice goal.”
For Houghton (0-2-1), Marco Banini made 10 saves.
“The first half we played really well,” Sullivan added. “The second half I thought Houghton owned the middle of the field and our defense stepped up. We’ve done some good things and we have some things we need to work on.”
FRIENDSHIP/SCIO TOURNAMENT
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 1, Bolivar-Richburg 0, 2OT
SCIO — Finn Ricketts’ goal with an assist from Braxton Clark proved to be the difference after more than 90 scoreless minutes.
Alex Baron kept a shutout in goal for CRH (1-1), which bounced back from a loss to Fillmore just a night before. For Bolivar-Richburg (2-1), goalkeeper David Abdo made nine saves in the Wolverines’ first loss.
CRH held a 22-15 advantage in shots.
“I am so proud of the way the boys bounced back after a tough start to the season,” first-year CRH coach Rob Wight said. “We finally looked like we pieced it all together and I hope we can use this to kick start our season. My back three — Kaden Bell, Luke Brooks and Brock Stadler — did a great job dealing with B-R’s stellar attack (of Aydin) Sisson and (Reiss) Gaines. The energy and effort from every guy that stopped on the field is something we can be proud of tonight.”
GIRLS SOCCER
CCAA EAST
Randolph 4, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Gianna Bowles (assist) and Sadie Steward scored two goals to lead Randolph to a league win on the road.
Zoey Dickerson, Kyler Patterson and Quinn Pence all had an assist and Stella Smith made three saves in a shutout.
Franklinville’s Taylor Chase made 12 saves in goal as the Panthers fell to 0-3.
CUBA-RUSHFORD/HINSDALE TOURNAMENT
Canisteo-Greenwood 2, Olean 1, 2OT
HINSDALE — Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Olean battled back to force overtime, but a Canisteo-Greenwood goal with just minutes left to play in the second overtime dashed the Huskies’ hopes.
Riley Winans gave C-G the lead 12 minutes into the game. Olean didn’t tie it up until 20 minutes into the second half, with Hannah Cheney finding the net for an unassisted goal.
“In the first half it was pretty even but (C-G) definitely had it a little more,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “The second half my girls turned it around. We were dominating the second half and we played well in the first 10 minutes of overtime.”
But C-G hopped on a fortuitous bounce as a ball slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands in the rainy, wet second half and to an attacker who knocked it in for the sudden victory.
“It was a heartbreaker. I thought for sure we were going to PKs,” Freeman noted.
Bolivar-Richburg 1, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Cassidy Stives scored the lone goal of the late contest at the Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale Tournament to knock off the hosts.
Stives converted from a free kick in the 25th minute.
Rylee Whiting made eight saves in a shutout for B-R (1-2) in its first win of the season. CRH held a 22-2 advantage in shots but could not place one of them in the net.
Lilly Clark-Johnson made one save for CRH (1-1).
“We did a lot of things right tonight, we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” CRH coach Aaron Wight said. “Credit to B-R, they took advantage of a great chance, and they were really tough in front of their own goal.”
The Wolverines face Canisteo Greenwood in the tournament championship Saturday at 1 p.m.
CRH will play Olean in the consolation game on Saturday at 11 a.m.