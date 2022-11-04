SPENCERPORT — The Avon boys soccer team entered Friday night’s Far West Regional with a perfect 20-0 record, the No. 1 state ranking in Class C and a goal differential of plus-72.
In fact, the Braves had surrendered just three goals all year long.
And now, having seen them up close, Portville coach J.J. McIntosh could acknowledge first-hand: “They’re every bit as good as advertised.”
Lee Hartke tallied just before halftime and Avon notched a pair of second-half goals while downing the Panthers, 3-0, in the Class C Far West Regional. The Section 5 Braves will now advance to next week’s state final four after ending another glittering season for the Section 6 Panthers, which culminated with the first sectional title in program history.
Of Avon’s shutdown nature, McIntosh noted, “You can definitely see why. They really back (things well), they put numbers behind the ball and while you’re trying to work the ball out of your own end, they force a lot of turnovers with their pressure, and now you don’t see the ball again for a few minutes.
“And, like anything, if you’re not getting the ball, those touches, you’re not really settling in. They made us uncomfortable, and they did that to us pretty much for 80 minutes.”
The Panthers had played a couple of juggernauts this year, including International Prep (4-1 loss) and Hornell (5-0) loss). “But those teams were a little more direct,” McIntosh said. They hadn’t seen anything quite like Avon, which ran its methodical approach to perfection.
“They played a lot like Allegany-Limestone from last year,” McIntosh said. “They’re going to pass around you. It was tough at times to even touch the ball.
Portville, its 13th-year coach said, did a solid job of sinking in and forcing Avon to shoot from the outside in the early stages. And then late in the first half, Hartke buried one from just outside the 18-yard box to make it 1-0 at halftime.
“And then as the game goes on the question becomes, do we fight to keep it close or do we fight to win the game?” McIntosh said. “When we came out of our defensive shell (to go for the win), they were able to get two more on us.
“But the final score doesn’t show the full picture. We hung in there. Michael (Cole) had a breakaway, but we couldn’t get a really clear shot off. We had other chances, we just didn’t put quite enough on them. But we were well-defended; they’re as good as any Class C team I’ve seen come through in a long time.”
He then added of the Braves, “I hope they finish the deal and become state champions. They deserve it, they’re that good.”
Hartke notched one of those two goals in the second half, giving him two for the game. Austin Lattuca had the other marker while Christopher Kashorek needed three saves to preserve the shutout, his 19th of the season and 18th in a row. Avon has outscored opponents 75-3 on the year and hasn’t allowed a marker since topping Bath 3-2 back on Sept. 7.
Troy VanSickle stopped five shots for the Panthers, who, one year after an unbeaten regular season and a loss in the semifinals, captured that elusive sectional crown with a 3-1 victory over Holland/Franklinville/West Valley earlier this week.
And though Avon ended that run on Friday, it did little to dampen what could certainly be viewed as Portville’s best-ever season since starting the program in 1990, which included another CCAA East title and ended at 14-4-1. In fact, anything that might have been accomplished after that Monday night at West Seneca East High School would only have been a bonus, McIntosh agreed.
“Most definitely,” he said. “These guys, as I told them before, they really kind of etched their name into Portville soccer history, for sure. A lot of these kids that were part of the team last year, they saw what we were made of (in 2021); we were kind of dominant. But this year, we had to fight and claw and scratch for every win we had, but they did it, and they did it together while improving throughout the year.”
Of his seniors (10 in total), McIntosh added, “The leadership that they showed — Cole Faulkner and Cole in the back, the Randolph boys (Joe and Bryan) in the middle — they really showed that heart and hustle and working as a team and playing together can really sometimes replace skill at times.
“We made a heck of a run. That’s something that can never be taken away from those boys. (We told them), unless you’re a state champion, all seasons are going to end with a loss, and the last game does not define what they accomplished this year or the stamp that they’ve left here at Portville. They have a lot to be proud of.”