ELLICOTTVILLE — After being held to two runs in its first loss of the season the night before, the Portville baseball team’s offense bounced back in a big way on Thursday.
The Panthers plated 12 runs in the first inning and 14 more in the second to run away with a CCAA Div. III game against Ellicottville, winning 31-5 in five innings.
Mario Pascucci, Luke Petryszak and Michael Cole all hit home runs for the Panthers. Petryszak went 3-for-3 with six RBI and four runs, Pascucci went 2-for-3 with four RBI, three runs and four walks and Hayden Emley was 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs. Aidan DeFazio added a double and scored three times.
Cole struck out nine batters with three walks over 4 ⅓ innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits) before DeFazio recorded the final two outs on two strikeouts and one walk.
For Ellicottville (3-6), Caedon Wyatt hit a double and Merek Peters had a hit and RBI.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 20, Archbishop Walsh 2, 5 innings
HINSDALE — Hinsdale’s Tyler Richards drove in five runs and Damion Brown knocked a single, double and triple to lead the Bobcats’ win.
Brown went 3-for-3 and Richards went 3-for-4 for Hinsdale (3-6). Xander Pascucci struck out eight and walked five in a five-inning complete game.
Archbishop Walsh’s Jared Yates hit a home run.