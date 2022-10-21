PORTVILLE — In earning a bye as one of the top seeds in its bracket, the Portville girls soccer team had to endure an eight-day layoff between games.
But that also meant that it was able to extend its season by more than a week.
And now, as coach Mike Matz pointed out, it’s given itself at least another four days in a white and maroon uniform.
Displaying little rust on the heels of a 13-game unbeaten streak to close the regular season, the second-seeded Panthers took a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a 3-0 shutout of Westfield/Brocton in a Section 6 Class C quarterfinal on Friday night.
They’ll now look to get not one, but two metaphorical monkeys off their backs. Portville has lost in the semifinals in each of the last three seasons. In both 2020 and ‘21, their seasons ended at the hands of Frewsburg, whom they will again meet in this year’s semis, with the Bears an undefeated (16-0) No. 3 seed.
The Panthers are in search of their first trip to the sectional final since 2018, a 2-1 loss to Maple Grove.
“Any win in the playoffs … I told the girls, look, we bought ourselves at least four more days of being a Portville soccer player,” Matz said. “That’s what we want to do, extend the season for as long as we can.
“This was part of the process. We’ve got to go out and play well to win. Westfield came out and played pretty well, and we had some nerves. We had some girls in this spot for the first time. Playoffs is a different animal, everybody’s bringing their best, and we need to prepare for a competitive game, and it was.”
Grace Gariepy and Teagan Kosinski both had unassisted goals in the later stages of the first half. Meghan Lyle tallied off a Kosinski feed 12 minutes into the second half to help put the game out of reach.
Mackenzie Harmon made eight saves to keep No. 7 W/B (7-10) off the board.
“Grace scoring the first goal was huge; that allowed us to relax a little bit,” Matz added. “And Mackenzie played great, she had some big saves, including one on a penalty kick. It’s survive and advance, as we say.”
CLASS C QUARTERFINALS
Wilson 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3
WILSON — Eighth-seeded Cattaraugus-Little Valley finished the season 7-9. No. 1 Wilson (12-4), which jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead, will take on No. 4 Chautauqua Lake in Tuesday’s semifinals.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINALS
Lewiston-Porter 8, Olean 0
LEWISTON — Sophia Auer, Elina Kunik, Logan Monteleone and Jordan Niccola all found the back of the net twice to power Lewiston-Porter.
Kunick scored with 16 minutes remaining in the first half to give No. 2 Lew-Port a slim 1-0 advantage at halftime. But the Lancers (11-4) exploded for seven second-half goals, including four in a blistering three-minute stretch halfway through to turn a competitive game into a rout.
Emma Edwards made 19 saves while trying to keep the seventh-seeded Huskies, which finished the year 10-7-1, afloat. Casey Fetzner made three saves for Lew-Port.
“We played really well in the first half …,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “Emma had a spectacular game. She was getting hammered with shots and was making saves left and right.”
Pioneer 6, Tonawanda 0
YORKSHIRE — Brittany Bliss scored on either side of halftime and No. 3 Pioneer built up a 4-0 halftime lead in dispatching No. 6 Tonawanda.
Jayden Leederman (assist) and Bliss scored just five and seven minutes in and Lexie Phetteplace and Blair French also added first-half markers, the latter just before half off a pass from Taylor Rosier.
Gretchen Rumfola (assist) added a second-half goal and Mulligan Palmerton handed out two assists for the Panthers (11-3-1), who will meet No. 2 Lewiston-Porter in Tuesday’s semifinals. Abby Mason needed no saves in 55 minutes and Cora Hirsch picked up two saves in the final 25 minutes.
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL
Allegany-Limestone 3, Alden 0
ALDEN — Olivia Paterniti notched a pair of first-half goals to lead Allegany-Limestone to the narrow road upset and into the semifinals.
Payton Fortuna and Gracie Amore had the assists on those markers. Liz Stayer tallied off an Abby Peck feed to give the fifth-seeded Gators (10-6-2) some insurance in the second half. Chloe Baker made three saves to preserve the shutout.
“I thought we played pretty well most of the game,” said A-L coach Dale MacArthur, whose team will meet top-seeded Royalton-Hartland in Wednesday’s semis. “We had some great through-balls that we got on the end of. It was very windy, which, interestingly, some of the balls we sent just zoomed right out of bounds.
“We played pretty well defensively, we kept them from getting any real dangerous opportunities, maybe one. It was just a good all-around effort.”
No. 4 Alden finished the year 8-7-3.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS
Bolivar-Richburg 1, Marion 0, 2OT
MARION — Cassidy Stives knocked home a McKinlee Harris corner kick with 6:44 remaining in the second overtime and Bolivar-Richburg produced a standout defensive effort to spring a dramatic upset of No. 2 seed Marion.
Kyla Gayton made five saves to keep Marion, which entered the game 14-3, at bay for over 96 minutes. The seventh-seeded Wolverines (10-8) will now meet No. 3 Wheatland-Chili in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Mia Hosbach made four saves for the Black Knights.
Byron-Bergen 9, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 0
BERGEN — After a solid opening-round, C-R/Hinsdale succumbed to top-seeded and unbeaten Byron-Bergen to finish 9-8-1.
Mia Gray racked up four goals and an assist while Elizabeth Starowitz piled up three goals and two helpers for B-B (18-0). Novalee Pocock needed two saves to preserve the shutout.
Tara Duvall racked up 20 saves for the eighth-seeded Rebels, who finished the year third in the Allegany County standings.
“We had a good second half to our season,” C-R/H coach Aaron Wight said. “It was unfortunate we ran into this team, they were tough in every aspect of the game.”