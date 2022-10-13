PORTVILLE — Back on Sept. 8, the Portville girls soccer team sat 1-2 and was trailing 1-0 at halftime of its league opener against Ellicottville.
“And you start thinking, ‘Are we really going to go 1-3 to start the year?,’” coach Mike Matz recalled.
At halftime of that game, the Portville coaching staff issued its team a challenge.
“We have a couple of kids who are long in the tooth as far as varsity experience,” Matz said. “And we said to those 3-4 girls, this is your team, you take us where we’re going, you’ve been there, you’ve been through the grind. Really from that point on, we’ve been on a roll.”
The Panthers had already wrapped up a league title. On Thursday, they put the finishing touches on an unbeaten league schedule and a 12-0-1 run to end the regular season.
Teagan Kosinski scored two minutes in and Portville tallied four first-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory and a season sweep of Randolph in a CCAA East rematch. Grace Gariepy assisted Kosinski’s goal and later added her own marker. Kendyl Rogers tallied off a Meghan Lyle pass and Gianna Aloi added an unassisted goal a minute before halftime to give the Panthers complete control.
Mackenzie Harmon made five saves in a shutout effort over 75 minutes while Bella Morales closed out the final five minutes for Portville. And for the second time this year (Portville also tripped up Randolph, 5-0), Matz’s team handled a Cardinals squad that sat 9-4 coming in with league losses only to the Panthers and Ellicottville.
“They have a couple kids that can really hurt you; Kyra Pence had 21 goals coming in,” Matz said. “So we really wanted to make sure that we paid attention. We knew coming into it that they were going to be ready to play.”
CCAA WEST IOlean 3, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 1OLEAN — Jez Fayson scored on either side of halftime and Emily Gibbons notched a first-half goal, her team-leading eighth of the year, and Olean closed out the regular season with decisive Senior Night victory.
Gibbons made it 1-0 in the 20th minute before assisting on what proved to be the game-winner from Fayson with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Emma Edwards made six saves for the Huskies, who posted three goals in a game for the third time this year.
Emily Anderson tallied the lone goal for Falconer/CV after Olean had taken a 3-0 lead. Ellyson Baglia made three saves.
Fredonia 1, Allegany-Limestone 0FREDONIA — With a potential league title on the line, Allegany-Limestone surrendered a first-half goal while falling just short in its regular season finale.
Ava Rukavina scored the lone marker, with Sophia Gullo assisting, 21 minutes into the first half. Sarah Davis made six saves to preserve the shutout.
At 7-3-1 and having edged the Hillbillies, 1-0, in the teams’ first meeting, A-L was in position to jump past both Fredonia and Jamestown for the top spot in the CCAA West I standings. But with the loss, the Gators finished 7-4-1, with Fredonia and the Red Raiders sharing the crown by virtue of matching 8-4 marks and a head-to-head split.
Chloe Baker was in goal for A-L, which had a three-game unbeaten streak snapped and finished 8-6-2 overall.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 7, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0ELLICOTTVILLE — Audrey Hurlburt collected a hat trick, giving her 23 goals on the year, and Ellicottville closed out the regular season with another decisive triumph.
Alysa Williams (assist) and Drew Ficek both scored a goal in each half for the Eagles (10-6), who built up a 4-0 halftime lead before tacking on over the last 40 minutes. Aaliyah Winslow added two assists, Teaghan Finn had a helper and Abby Chudy needed no saves over 70 minutes to record the shutout.
Ellicottville won 10 of 11 to close the season after an 0-5 start, winning seven of those contests by seven goals or more.
Franklinville 1, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0CATTARAUGUS — Sofia Bentley tallied in the 60th minute and Franklinville, in its regular season finale, held on for its first win of the year.
Sarah Courtney made eight saves in a shutout effort. The Panthers (1-12) avenged a 2-0 loss to C-LV from earlier in the year.
The Timberwolves ended the season 6-8.