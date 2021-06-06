BOLIVAR — For the second time this year, the Portville softball team challenged itself against another of the Big 30’s top softball programs.
In this instance, however, the Panthers actually had some games under their belt — about half a season’s worth. And this time, they were able to pull out the win.
Brooke DeYoe kept Bolivar-Richburg at bay and Portville overcame a subpar hitting day with a couple of opportunistic moments in eeking past the Wolverines, 5-4, in a marquee non-league matchup on Saturday morning.
After a scoreless first two innings, B-R plated two runs in the third before Portville responded with two in the bottom half. The Wolverines then took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, but the Panthers answered with three more runs to take control at 5-3 before hanging in the latter frames.
DeYoe struck out three while weathering eight hits and five walks. Mia Hlasnick went 2-for-4 with two runs scored while DeYoe and Felecia Capito each added one hit for the Panthers (6-1), who ran their winning streak to six-straight.
Portville was outhit 8-4 on the morning, but took advantage of three B-R errors.
Jessica Majot went the distance for the Wolverines, surrendering just the four hits while striking out nine and walking two. She also went 2-for-4 with a double while Jianna Nix homered. McKinlee Harris, Malayna Ayers, Kelsey Pacer (double), Trinidy Miller and Kayli Giardini all added hits for B-R.
Portville opened the season with a tight 4-3 loss to Wellsville in what also served as a heavyweight Big 30 battle — though, in that one, the Panthers were playing their first game while the Lions had 11 contests under their belt. Coach Bill Torrey’s team has won all six of its contests since.
B-R fell to 12-3, with those setbacks coming to Wellsville (twice) and Portville.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 13, Andover 9
ANDOVER — Sondra Guilford and Harley Proctor both went 4-for-5 and Belfast rallied from an early 6-0 deficit for the victory.
Emma Sullivan struck out 10 while walking just one in a winning effort. The Bulldogs plated four fourth-inning runs to pull to within 8-5 and then used a five-run sixth to take the lead (10-9) before tacking on three insurance runs in their final at-bats.
Kaitlyn Calladine went 3-for-4 with a home run while Makaila Brewster fanned 10 and walked six in the circle for Andover (3-9).
“It took us awhile to get used to their pitcher,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan conceded. “She was throwing well. Once we finally got some baserunners on, we had some timely hits, and that made a big difference. I was pleased we didn’t fold down 6-0; we battled back and stuck with it.”
CCAA I EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 15, Salamanca 3
SALAMANCA — Kora Sentz went 3-for-4 with a triple and four runs scored to key Cattaraugus-Little Valley to its third-straight win.
Alex Minnekine and Macy Pritchard both finished 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Lexi Mikowicz fanned five while scattering five hits and no walks in a winning effort for the Timberwolves (6-3).
Makenzie Oakes was 2-for-3 with a double for Salamanca (4-4).