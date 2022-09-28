SALAMANCA — Ashton-Clark Sanford made 27 saves in a big goalkeeping effort for the Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley boys soccer team in a bid to upset visiting Portville.
But Portville netted four goals, all in the first half, to grab the win, 4-0, and climb the CCAA III East standings on Wednesday.
Cole Faulkner, Joe Randolph, Bryan Randolph and Chris Austin scored one goal each for Randolph. Simon Szymanski, Michael Cole and Brady German had one assist each.
Troy VanSickle had seven saves for the Panthers (8-3-1, 5-1-1), who moved to first place in CCAA East courtesy of the win and an Ellicottville loss.
CCAA I WEST
Southwestern 5, Olean 1
JAMESTOWN — Quintin Allen’s goal early in the second half cut the Southwestern lead to 3-1, but Olean could not pull any closer.
Olean goalkeeper Josh Gardner played the first half, making one save, before being relieved by teammate Braylon Torres, who did not register a save, for the second half. Olean fell to 0-11 (0-6 in league).
“It was a tough one,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “I said to the guys that the second half is how we want them to play, we were passing the ball well, connecting well. We needed one more thing to happen and it did not happen for us.”
Allegany-Limestone 12, Jamestown 0
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone continued its perfect play in the CCAA I West division with a shutout as goalkeeper Jack Conroy made two saves and also made an assist.
Eric Spring had three goals and two assists to lead the Gators (9-3, 7-0). Zach Luce scored a goal and had three assists while Anthony DeCapua, Jesse Decker and CJ Ellison all had a goal and an assist.
Zach Burnett, Matthew Rohrbacher, Josua Nolder, Luke Griffin and Xanvier Hilmey scored one goal each while Henry Brairton, Jack Conroy and Sean Conroy had one assist each.
CCAA III EAST
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 2, Ellicottville 0
FALCONER — Ethyn Gilbert and Adam Dossey scored one goal each for Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, handing Ellicottville its second loss in league play.
Carson Colson made four saves for CV/Falconer.
Evan Bauer made saves in goal for Ellicottville (6-3-1, 5-2). After starting league play 4-0, the Eagles have lost two of their last three games to fall to second place behind Portville.
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 5, Springville 0
SPRINGVILLE — Leading 1-0 at halftime, Pioneer pulled away with four goals in the second half including three straight by Taylor Rosier, who also played 20 minutes as goalkeeper in the win.
In addition to Rosier’s hat trick, Brittany Bliss and Mulligan Palmerton had one goal each. Jayden Leederman assisted on two goals and Gretchen Rumfola had one assist for Pioneer (8-2).
Abby Mason and Rosier combined for two saves.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — Hannah Southwick-Powers scored two goals, one in each half, to pace Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Baleigh Tallman scored the game’s opening goal for GV/Belfast. Whitney Young marked two assists and Adison Grusendorf had one assist for the victors.
Ashley Burrows made one save to keep a shutout for GV/Belfast (8-2).
For Wellsville (1-8-1), Makenna Dunbar made six saves.