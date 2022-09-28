SALAMANCA — Ashton-Clark Sanford made 27 saves in a big goalkeeping effort for the Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley boys soccer team in a bid to upset visiting Portville.

But Portville netted four goals, all in the first half, to grab the win, 4-0, and climb the CCAA III East standings on Wednesday.

